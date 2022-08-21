Today in History
Today is Sunday, Aug. 21, the 233rd day of 2022. There are 132 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Aug. 21, 1831, Nat Turner launched a violent slave rebellion in Virginia, resulting in the deaths of at least 55 whites; scores of Blacks were killed in retribution in the aftermath of the rebellion. (Turner was later captured and executed.)
On this date:
In 1858, the first of seven debates between Illinois senatorial contenders Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas took place.
In 1911, Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" was stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris. (The painting was recovered two years later in Italy.)
In 1944, the United States, Britain, the Soviet Union and China opened talks at Dumbarton Oaks in Washington that helped pave the way for establishment of the United Nations. (The talks concluded on Oct. 7.)
In 1959, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed an executive order making Hawaii the 50th state.
In 1991, the hard-line coup against Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev collapsed in the face of a popular uprising led by Russian Federation President Boris N. Yeltsin.
In 1992, an 11-day siege began at the cabin of white separatist Randy Weaver in Ruby Ridge, Idaho, as government agents tried to arrest Weaver for failing to appear in court on charges of selling two illegal sawed-off shotguns; on the first day of the siege, Weaver's teenage son, Samuel, and Deputy U.S. Marshal William Degan were killed.
In 1993, in a serious setback for NASA, engineers lost contact with the Mars Observer spacecraft as it was about to reach the red planet on a $980 million mission.
In 2000, rescue efforts to reach the sunken Russian nuclear submarine Kursk ended with divers announcing none of the 118 sailors had survived.
In 2010, Iranian and Russian engineers began loading fuel into Iran's first nuclear power plant, which Moscow promised to safeguard to prevent material at the site from being used in any potential weapons production.
In 2013, an Army private now known as Chelsea Manning was sentenced at Fort Meade, Maryland, to up to 35 years in prison for spilling an unprecedented trove of government secrets. (The sentence for the former intelligence analyst was commuted by President Barack Obama in his final days in office.)
In 2015, a trio of Americans, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Spencer Stone, National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos and college student Anthony Sadler, and a British businessman, Chris Norman, tackled and disarmed a Moroccan gunman on a high-speed train between Amsterdam and Paris.
In 2020, a former police officer who became known as the Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, told victims and family members in a Sacramento courtroom that he was "truly sorry" before he was sentenced to multiple life prison sentences for a decade-long string of rapes and murders. "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were sentenced to prison for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their daughters into USC as crew recruits. (Giannulli would spend more than four months behind bars, Loughlin served two months.)
Ten years ago: An insurgent rocket attack damaged the plane of the top U.S. general as it sat parked at a coalition base in Afghanistan; U.S. Army Gen. Martin Dempsey, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was unhurt. Missouri Rep. Todd Akin defied the nation's top Republicans and refused to abandon a Senate bid hobbled by fallout over his comments that women's bodies could prevent pregnancies in cases of "legitimate rape." (Akin went on to lose the fall election to Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill.)
Five years ago: Americans witnessed their first full-blown coast-to-coast solar eclipse since World War I, with eclipse-watchers gathering along a path of totality extending 2,600 miles across the continent from Oregon to South Carolina. In a national address, President Donald Trump reversed his past calls for a speedy exit from Afghanistan and recommitted the United States to the 16-year-old conflict, saying U.S. troops must "fight to win." A collision between the destroyer USS John McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore left ten U.S. sailors dead. London's Big Ben bell atop Parliament's clock tower fell silent for four years of repair work that would keep it quiet on all but a few special occasions.
One year ago: Record-setting rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee, leaving 20 people dead and sweeping away houses, roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines. Don Everly, one-half of the pioneering rock 'n' roll Everly Brothers, died at his home in Nashville at the age of 84.
Today's Birthdays: Rock-and-roll musician James Burton is 83. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 81. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Lanier is 77. Actor Patty McCormack is 77. Pop singer-musician Carl Giammarese is 75. Actor Loretta Devine is 73. NBC newsman Harry Smith is 71. Singer Glenn Hughes is 70. Actor Kim Cattrall is 66. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon is 63. Actor Cleo King is 60. Rock singer Serj Tankian (System of a Down) is 55. Actor Carrie-Anne Moss is 52. Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is 52. Rock musician Liam Howlett (Prodigy) is 51. Actor Alicia Witt is 47. Singer Kelis is 43. TV personality Brody Jenner is 39. Singer Melissa Schuman is 38. Retired Olympic gold medal sprinter Usain Bolt is 36. Actor Carlos Pratts is 36. Actor-comedian Brooks Wheelan is 36. Actor Cody Kasch is 35. Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 34. Actor Hayden Panettiere is 33. Actor RJ Mitte is 30. Actor Maxim Knight is 23.
-
Vehicle strikes child; no serious injuries reported1A child was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Cape Girardeau, but authorities reported no serious injuries to the child. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of...
-
Cape hotel, motel receipts spike 28% in past fiscal year2Hospitality, an industry plagued by COVID-19, was able to survive and now rise to unprecedented heights in Cape Girardeau. Data collected for the 2022 fiscal year -- which ended in June -- had hotel-motel tax receipts in the city up nearly 28% from...
-
Cape Public Schools welcomes back staff as new year loomsWilly Wonka welcomed back the staff of Cape Girardeau's school system back for the new year. Wonka -- enthusiastically played by superintendent Neil Glass -- invited the staff to come with him on a journey of imagination to rediscover the magic of...
-
Chester Bridge to be full width for holidayOver the upcoming Labor Day weekend, state officials will allow large equipment to pass over the Chester Bridge -- once --during the 72-hour period from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5. Missouri Department of Transportation officials in the Southeast...
-
Reward offered in case of missing Sikeston womanSIKESTON, Mo. -- A reward is now being offered for a Sikeston woman who has been missing since 2021. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Shyann Morrison went missing in February 2021 and friends, family and law enforcement are still...
-
The Janeses: It's never too late for love"It wouldn't do to argue or disagree cause we can't tell what each of us has to say," said Joe Janes. "We're both deaf," he added laughing. "You don't argue that way," responded Cora Janes, with a smile. Joe and Cora Janes are long-time residents of...
-
First Christian Church in Charleston has storied history with its red doorsCHARLESTON, Mo. -- Known as the church with the red doors, the Charleston First Christian Church has a storied history, dating back to the 1800s. Located at 324 E. Cypress at the corner of Cypress and Virginia, the church has a unique feature with...
-
Highway 34 in Cape County reduced for bridge work; Route W iin Cape County reduced for pavement repairsHighway 34 in Cape County reduced for bridge work Highway 34 in Cape Girardeau County, from Route UU to County Road 360, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release,...
-
-
-
SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence to celebrate 25th anniversary in OctoberThe Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence will celebrate its 25th anniversary with an open house and ribbon-cutting event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at its new location -- which the organization moved into at the beginning of August ----...
-
Cape Central swimming coach Dayna Powell named MISCA Class 1 Coach of the Year4Dayna Powell, Cape Girardeau Central High's swimming and diving head coach, was named the 2021-2022 Girls, Class 1, Coach of the Year by the Missouri Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association. "Winning coach of the year was really exciting,"...
-
Two-vehicle crash leaves Sikeston woman with serious injuriesA Sikeston, Missouri, woman sustained serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in New Madrid County. Jennifer Diamond, 36, struck the rear of Austin Garza's, 27, vehicle heading northon U.S. 61, according to a report from the...
-
Bollinger County woman dies in single-car wreckA Sedgewickville, Missouri, woman died in a single-car wreck Wednesday morning in Bollinger County. Ena Mayberry, 62, was killed after her vehicle ran off the right side of the road on Missouri Highway B and struck a tree, according to a state...
-
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged DWIA Cape Girardeau man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated Tuesday night in Cape Girardeau County. Eric Conner, 32, was arrested by the state Highway Patrol and taken to Cape Girardeau County jail, where he was later released,...
-
Stoddard County man arrested for alleged felonyA Bloomfield, Missouri, man was arrested for alleged felony driving while intoxicated Wednesday morning in Stoddard County. Christopher Phillips, 40, was also arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with persons under 17-years-old in the...
-
Highway 34 in Cape County reduced for bridge workHighway 34 in Cape Girardeau County, from Route UU to County Road 360, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m Monday...
-
Cape street/maintenance projects continueSeveral Cape Girardeau street/maintenance projects are ongoing or are in the works. Broadway will close at Harmony on Tuesday for two days, depending on weather and other factors for private utility work. Work on Siemers Drive has started. The...
-
Photo Gallery 8/19/22Cape Girardeau Public Schools welcomes back staffCape Girardeau Public Schools staff gathered Friday for a welcome-back event in advance of the new school year. Superintendent Neil Glass in accustomed theatrical flair encouraged staff to find the "magic" that drew them to teaching and working...
-
Fifty years ago: I-55 link between Cape and St. Louis completed1Interstate 55 has been a major conduit for growth in Cape Girardeau and other towns and cities along its path from Louisiana to Illinois. Fifty years ago, on July 12, 1972, the last concrete segment of I-55, connecting Cape Girardeau and St. Louis,...
-
Challenger Cobb gains one vote in recount, wins Scott County prosecutor's race2A recount Wednesday in the Republican primary for Scott County prosecuting attorney didnt change the initial outcome of the election, with Donald Cobb still besting incumbent Amanda Oesch. The official recount gave Cobb one extra vote, extending...
-
St. Isidore Council to host state KC horseshoe tournamentLEOPOLD, Mo. St. Isidore Knights of Columbus Council will host the 41st Missouri Knights of Columbus State Horseshoe Tournament on the council grounds this weekend, Friday through Sunday, in Leopold. This is the fifth time the Leopold council has...
-
Former local news photographer Don Shrubshell makes HOF4Don Shrubshell, who worked as a staff photographer for the Southeast Missourian for much of the 1990s, is one of five inductees in the 2022 class of the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame, the Missouri Press Association (MPA) has announced....
-
Old Town Cape will host annual Revivify fundraiserOld Town Cape's annual Revivify fundraiser will take place from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. The event's theme of "Fresh and Clean" asks guests to dress in white cocktail attire. The event will feature food, live music, a...
-
SEMO, CTC partner for degree programStudents at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center next fall will have the opportunity to begin their bachelor's degree in a health care specialty. Southeast Missouri State University has signed an agreement with CTC to collaborate on a...
-
Employee pay dispute leads to Kennett fire chief resignationKENNETT, Mo. Kennett Fire chief and Office of Emergency Management director Paul Spain resigned Tuesday night, citing employee pay issues. Spain said a recent change in overtime pay affected fire department employees and the decisions made by...
-
-
Cape Girardeau City Council members disagree over potential ARPA fund allocations17A preliminary conversation at Monday's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting on how to allocate the city's remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act ballooned into a contentious, redundant and oftentimes confusing hour-plus discussion...
-
1 killed, 9 injured in Wyatt house explosionWYATT, Mo. A house explosion Monday morning in Wyatt left one dead and several more injured. According to Charleston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, emergency personnel received the call of the explosion with several...
-
Speck Pizza + Street Food ready to debut2Gabriele Carmelo Ruggieri is a force of nature. Once you meet Ruggieri, you're unlikely to forget him given his ebullient personality and abundant energy. Ruggieri is hopeful those who patronize his most recent restaurant venture, Speck Pizza +...
-
Cape Girardeau, Jackson chamber leaders on Inflation Reduction Act4Brian Gerau and Rob Gilligan said last week they echo Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry's concerns about the Aug. 7 U.S. Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a measure state chamber leaders call a "tax hike" on state businesses...
-
Cory Crosnoe accepts position with alma mater1Cory Crosnoe has announced he has accepted the principal's role at Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau, his elementary alma mater. Crosnoe, 53, is a former principal at Jackson's Russell Hawkins Junior High. A member of Cape Girardeau Central...
-
Most read 8/13/22Scott Co. officials confirm recount for prosecutor, after request5Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch has filed for a recount of the Aug. 2 Republican primary, which results show she lost by two votes. Officials in the County Clerk's office confirmed the recount request Friday. Oesch lost the election...