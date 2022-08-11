News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
Library doesn't have porn
We recently had a primary election to choose the candidates for state representative from the 147th District. According to the campaign literature I received, one of the Republican candidates said she was "100% AGAINST Taxpayer-Funded Pornography in the Public Library." In another piece of her campaign literature she said that her opponents supported taxpayer funded pornographic material in the public library, while she opposed it.
And the Cape County Republican Women apologized to 147th Candidates John Voss and Nathan Thomas for a video that was recorded at one of its recent meetings. According to the Republican Women, the video that was sent out by a political candidate distorted the actual responses.
Pornography is generally defined as the depiction of erotic behavior (as in pictures or writing) intended to cause sexual excitement. The Cape Public Library does not have material of this nature. Instead, it has material that teaches and informs a person about the human reproductive system. Given the importance of this particular biological system to all of our lives, the Library would be remiss in not having information on this topic.
And I am disappointed with all forms of the local media. I think it should have taken a more aggressive stance in reporting and editorializing about one of the candidates using obviously inaccurate information to benefit her campaign while denigrating her two opponents.
JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau
More to explore
-
Column (8/11/22)DOJ needs to clarify its intentions in Trump searchOn Monday evening news broke that the FBI searched the Florida home of Donald Trump, the former president. In fact, Trump himself informed the world, calling it a "raid" and an "assault." While both words are colloquially defensible, it wasn't some...
-
Column (8/10/22)Donald Trump is the establishment front-runner in 2024In 2015, Donald Trump burst on the scene with a megaphone, a populist message, an army of grassroots supporters -- and not much else. If he runs for the Republican nomination again, as seems likely, it will be different. Early in his first...
-
Editorial (8/10/22)Wear helmets and share the road with cyclistsNear the corner of Lexington Avenue and Abbey Road in Cape Girardeau stands a single bicycle, painted white, and chained to a city sign that cautions drivers to share the road with cyclists. The memorial is a painful reminder of a crash that took...
-
Column (8/10/22)Montana, where American still worksI'm a lucky American. Thanks to my wife Colleen's job as a travel agent, in the last two weeks I've been to Europe and back. I was able to tag along with Colleen, as I often do, when she took a group of tourists to France's Bordeaux wine country....
-
Editorial (8/9/22)Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off WednesdayEach town has their own defining event, providing their community a time to shine. For Sikeston, Missouri, one of those events is the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. This year marks the 70th annual gathering, which includes a full slate of...
-
-
-
Column (8/9/22)Why we lost trust in the expert classFor years, European policymakers had assured the world that the relatively rapid "transition" to "green" energy was the world's preordained future -- regardless of the costs. Accordingly, many European Union governments followed the advice of green...
-
Editorial (8/8/22)Celebrating local students through a literary magazineThere's a unique event that will be held Tuesday evening in Cape Girardeau at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. Here. literary magazine will host its second annual launch party, featuring the work of students from 13 area schools. Here....
-
-
Congressional meddling won't put more planes in the skySens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Alex Padilla, D-Calif., recently asked the Department of Transportation to fine airlines for delays and cancellations and prevent airline consolidation. The widespread delays and cancellations are indeed...
-
-
Column (8/6/22)2022 state of the City of Cape GirardeauEditor's note: The following are the prepared remarks given by Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder at the Cape Chamber First Friday Coffee. When we discuss the state of things today in Cape Girardeau, that conversation encompasses a lot of issues....
-
-
Letter (8/6/22)Catholics support babies, parentsIt is a stale prejudice to say Catholics just care that the baby is born and that we do nothing to support the mother, the child and families afterward. The Catholic Church in southern Missouri stands ready to continue providing support to expectant...
-
Column (8/6/22)In Washington, honesty is such a lonely wordA favorite game of politicians, when reality does not conform to the facts they want, is to simply redefine reality. Democrats want big government, a lot of spending and taxation, the former of which we are now paying for in inflation, so the new...
-
Editorial (8/5/22)Stuff the Bus is good opportunity to support studentsLocal schools will be back in session later this month, and the United Way of Southeast Missouri is gearing up to help students in need with supplies as they had back to the classroom. On Saturday, donations will be accepted at participating Walmart...
-
Letter (8/4/22)A special Central baseball teamThank you so much for publishing the story about the 1962 Cape Central High School state baseball champions. The time, effort and research expended by sports journalist JC Reeves was obvious and made certain that the still living members of the team...
-
Editorial (8/3/22)Missouri sales tax holiday offers prime opportunity for savingsFollowing Independence Day, retailers start promoting the next big sale: Back to school. Though there are still a couple weeks to go before area students and teachers return to the classroom, the state of Missouri will again offer consumers an...
-
Editorial (8/1/22)Make sure to vote in Tuesday's primary electionTuesday is Election Day in Missouri. Headlining the ballot is a primary for U.S. Senate with a full slate of candidates looking to replace U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who will retire at the end of the year. There are 21 candidates in the GOP primary. Polls...
-
Editorial (7/29/22)Jackson's Homecomers is part of the fabric of a communityThere are certain events that are a staple of a community. For Jackson, few are more significant than one held this time of year during the heat of summer: Homecomers. This week, the annual outdoor festival returned to Uptown for a week of food,...
-
Editorial (7/27/22)Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to host dancing fundraiserOn Saturday night, the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will host a fundraiser with local stars who will put on their dancing shoes for a good cause. The event, called Dancing with the Show Me Stars, is a nod to the hit ABC show. This...
-
-
Editorial (7/25/22)FCA camp is opportunity to help youth grow in faith, have fun with sportsSports teach us many lessons in life. Grit, teamwork and work ethic are just a few. They can also be a gateway to help athletes grow in their faith. One of the leading organizations helping athletes do just that is Fellowship of Christian Athletes....
-
Editorial (7/22/22)Editorial: Greitens is wrong for Missouri in US Senate raceThe Aug. 2 primary is a little more than one week away, and voters have an important decision to make in the race for U.S. Senate. There are 21 Republicans on the ballot, 11 Democrats and two minor party candidates. Polling indicates the election...
-
-
-
-