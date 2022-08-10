News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Wear helmets and share the road with cyclists
Near the corner of Lexington Avenue and Abbey Road in Cape Girardeau stands a single bicycle, painted white, and chained to a city sign that cautions drivers to share the road with cyclists.
The memorial is a painful reminder of a crash that took place July 7 when local tattoo and mural artist John "Johnny" Thurman, 41, was riding a Takara Horizon bicycle and was struck by a 2007 Lexus ES250. The crash took place about 10:20 p.m. as Thurman was headed westbound on Lexington and the driver was attempting to turn north onto Abbey. Thurman's bike collided with the vehicle, he was thrown onto the hood and fell to the ground. He was not wearing a helmet. Thurman was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead early the next morning.
Later in the month, a Marble Hill, Missouri, man was involved in a crash near Dutchtown. James P. Edmonds, 57, was headed westbound on his motorcycle when he ran off the road and hit an embankment. He was ejected from the vehicle. Again, he was not wearing a helmet. Edmonds was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Missouri does not require motorcyclists age 26 and older with health insurance to wear a helmet. The law took effect Aug. 28, 2020. According to a story from the Columbia Missourian in September 2021, a year after the new law took effect, the state's Department of Transportation reported a 33% increase in motorcyclist fatalities.
We offer a plea to all those on the road to be careful. To those riding a bicycle or motorcycle, please wear a helmet. We'll never know if a helmet would have saved the lives of these two individuals, but statistics are clear that helmets are beneficial. And to those driving vehicles, please be aware of nearby cyclists. Give them space, slow down and share the road.
These are heartbreaking situations that will impact many lives for years to come. We pray for the families as they grieve. And we encourage others to take note and be safe.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (8/10/22)Donald Trump is the establishment front-runner in 2024In 2015, Donald Trump burst on the scene with a megaphone, a populist message, an army of grassroots supporters -- and not much else. If he runs for the Republican nomination again, as seems likely, it will be different. Early in his first...
-
Column (8/10/22)Montana, where American still worksI'm a lucky American. Thanks to my wife Colleen's job as a travel agent, in the last two weeks I've been to Europe and back. I was able to tag along with Colleen, as I often do, when she took a group of tourists to France's Bordeaux wine country....
-
Editorial (8/9/22)Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off WednesdayEach town has their own defining event, providing their community a time to shine. For Sikeston, Missouri, one of those events is the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. This year marks the 70th annual gathering, which includes a full slate of...
-
-
-
Column (8/9/22)Why we lost trust in the expert classFor years, European policymakers had assured the world that the relatively rapid "transition" to "green" energy was the world's preordained future -- regardless of the costs. Accordingly, many European Union governments followed the advice of green...
-
Editorial (8/8/22)Celebrating local students through a literary magazineThere's a unique event that will be held Tuesday evening in Cape Girardeau at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. Here. literary magazine will host its second annual launch party, featuring the work of students from 13 area schools. Here....
-
-
Congressional meddling won't put more planes in the skySens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Alex Padilla, D-Calif., recently asked the Department of Transportation to fine airlines for delays and cancellations and prevent airline consolidation. The widespread delays and cancellations are indeed...
-
-
Column (8/6/22)2022 state of the City of Cape GirardeauEditor's note: The following are the prepared remarks given by Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder at the Cape Chamber First Friday Coffee. When we discuss the state of things today in Cape Girardeau, that conversation encompasses a lot of issues....
-
-
Letter (8/6/22)Catholics support babies, parentsIt is a stale prejudice to say Catholics just care that the baby is born and that we do nothing to support the mother, the child and families afterward. The Catholic Church in southern Missouri stands ready to continue providing support to expectant...
-
Column (8/6/22)In Washington, honesty is such a lonely wordA favorite game of politicians, when reality does not conform to the facts they want, is to simply redefine reality. Democrats want big government, a lot of spending and taxation, the former of which we are now paying for in inflation, so the new...
-
Column (8/5/22)The Democrats' Lifespan Reduction ActAcross the pond, Brits are demanding their next prime minister do something to reduce the U.K.'s notorious cancer death rates. But here in the U.S., Democrats are doing the opposite. They're pushing for European-style price controls on drugs that...
-
Editorial (8/5/22)Stuff the Bus is good opportunity to support studentsLocal schools will be back in session later this month, and the United Way of Southeast Missouri is gearing up to help students in need with supplies as they had back to the classroom. On Saturday, donations will be accepted at participating Walmart...
-
Letter (8/4/22)A special Central baseball teamThank you so much for publishing the story about the 1962 Cape Central High School state baseball champions. The time, effort and research expended by sports journalist JC Reeves was obvious and made certain that the still living members of the team...
-
Editorial (8/3/22)Missouri sales tax holiday offers prime opportunity for savingsFollowing Independence Day, retailers start promoting the next big sale: Back to school. Though there are still a couple weeks to go before area students and teachers return to the classroom, the state of Missouri will again offer consumers an...
-
Editorial (8/1/22)Make sure to vote in Tuesday's primary electionTuesday is Election Day in Missouri. Headlining the ballot is a primary for U.S. Senate with a full slate of candidates looking to replace U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who will retire at the end of the year. There are 21 candidates in the GOP primary. Polls...
-
Editorial (7/29/22)Jackson's Homecomers is part of the fabric of a communityThere are certain events that are a staple of a community. For Jackson, few are more significant than one held this time of year during the heat of summer: Homecomers. This week, the annual outdoor festival returned to Uptown for a week of food,...
-
Editorial (7/27/22)Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to host dancing fundraiserOn Saturday night, the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will host a fundraiser with local stars who will put on their dancing shoes for a good cause. The event, called Dancing with the Show Me Stars, is a nod to the hit ABC show. This...
-
-
Editorial (7/25/22)FCA camp is opportunity to help youth grow in faith, have fun with sportsSports teach us many lessons in life. Grit, teamwork and work ethic are just a few. They can also be a gateway to help athletes grow in their faith. One of the leading organizations helping athletes do just that is Fellowship of Christian Athletes....
-
Editorial (7/22/22)Editorial: Greitens is wrong for Missouri in US Senate raceThe Aug. 2 primary is a little more than one week away, and voters have an important decision to make in the race for U.S. Senate. There are 21 Republicans on the ballot, 11 Democrats and two minor party candidates. Polling indicates the election...
-
-
Editorial (7/20/22)The sportsplex is one of Cape's success storiesIn 2018, the Southeast Missourian's business publication, B Magazine, profiled the new Cape Girardeau Sportsplex, referring to it as "The New Economic Warrior." Four years later, those words ring particularly true as the 121,000-square-foot facility...
-
-
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.