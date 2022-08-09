News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-9-22
Lord Jesus, thank you that everyone who calls on your name will be saved. Amen.

Cape Girardeau Public Works Department grapples with staff shortageA continued staffing shortfall has the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department struggling to keep up with normal operations. The issue which was briefly mentioned in Mayor Stacy Kinder's "state of the city" address last week is forcing Public...
Immanuel Lutheran Church Parish Hall catches fire SundayThe Immanuel Lutheran Parish Hall, 496 Route F in Cape Girardeau County, caught fire Sunday. Gordonville Fire Protection chief Michael Gentry said the cause of the fire has not been determined, but suspects either lightning from Sunday's...
Election vote certified in Cape Girardeau CountyFollowing action of the verification board, Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers on Friday released official results from the Aug. 2 election. John Voss, winner of the GOP primary for House District 147, emerged with 1,616 votes, the same...
Bollinger County man charged with second-degree murderChristopher Wolk of Patton, Missouri, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Brandon Stephens, 28, also of Patton, earlier this year, according to a news release issued last week by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey...
Siemers Drive renovation to begin next week1The City of Cape Girardeau announced a wave of street repairs could begin as early as next week. Lappe Cement will begin various street repairs on Siemers Drive, including large concrete patch repairs on the roadway from Campster Drive to Lambert...
Man charged for robbery of Marco's PizzaJoseph P. Walker II has been charged in connection with the July 3 armed robbery of Marco's Pizza in Cape Girardeau. A Cape Girardeau Police Department news release states Walker is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and...
Vehicle crashes into Charleston store, injures severalCHARLESTON, Mo. Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a grocery store, injuring several people Saturday in Charleston. According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert Hearnes, the one-vehicle crash occurred...
Mayor Kinder addresses promises kept, ongoing staff challenges in message to Cape chamber4Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder, in her first such formal remarks since taking the mayoralty in April, offered a 2022 "state of the city" address to attendees of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Cape...
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo begins in earnest WednesdaySIKESTON, Mo. The 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo rides into Sikeston this week. The rodeo begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds. Scheduled entertainment includes Jordan Davis and Visit...
State Highway Patrol to investigate altercation at Butler County jailThe state Highway Patrol will be asked to investigate an incident that occurred in late January at the Butler County jail, which has resulted in two employees being placed on administrative leave. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs and Prosecuting...
Most read 8/8/22Cape Girardeau's comedy club takes a break4Laughing Gas Comedy Club, 2160 William St., Suite 400, in Cape Girardeau, citing staffing issues and slow sales, has taken a hiatus for the rest of the summer in hopes of bringing back mirth and merriment to the location later this year. Owner Jeff...
Cape River Heritage Museum now reopened to the publicAfter renovations, Cape River Heritage Museum has been reopened to the public. Originally built in 1908 as a combination courthouse, jail, police and fire station, the museum moved into the building in 1981. There had not been any significant...
Benton business disinfects, deodorizes, sanitizes trash bins2SIKESTON, Mo. For many, the smell of their trash bins can often be unpleasant, but a new local business hopes to solve the problem. Semo Bin Blasters, owned by Robby Lemonds of Benton, Missouri, now offers to disinfect, deodorize and sanitize...
Scott County Scouts' trailer broken into; $4,000 of equipment stolenBENTON, Mo. A Scott County Boy Scout troop is in the recovery process after $4,000 worth of equipment was stolen out of its storage trailer. Bill Bailey of Commerce, Missouri, said he couldn't believe it last month when he noticed the door lock...
Local artist displays work at Glenn HouseLocal artist and recent Southeast Missouri State University graduate Melanie Reichert displayed her work on Friday at The Glenn House located at 325 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. The artist previously sculpted a piece titled "Little St. Louis,"...
Jackson bus driver shortage to push school start time back6A persistent shortage of bus drivers for the Jackson R-2 School District will result in the delayed start of one campus. Orchard Elementary School will be moving to a 9 a.m. start time and 4:10 p.m. end of the school day for the time being, Scott...
1st50K announces winners for 20224Grants from a rural innovation foundation for technology companies will bring three new businesses to Cape Girardeau. Codefi -- a Cape Girardeau-based foundation -- announced three winners for its $50,000 1ST50K Startup Competition that will be...
Cape Girardeau County applies for election security grant3With Tuesday's primary now in the books, Cape Girardeau County is applying for a federally funded election security grant authorized through the Help America Vote Act (HAVA). County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, who has supervised the county's elections...
No word on possible Scott County recount in prosecutor's election2Scott County election officials said Friday it is unclear whether there will be a recount in the county's Republican primary for prosecuting attorney. An official in the county clerk's office said a candidate must request a recount, and as of...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-8-22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Aug. 4 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Cape First Church sponsors summer camp for area children in foster care2Cape First Church will sponsor a summer camp for children who have been victims of abuse and are currently in the Missouri foster care system. Chad Fisher, lead pastor at Cape First Church, has been running point on partnering with For the Children,...
Child literacy forum turns into referendum on state education system12A forum hosted by three Missouri state senators on child literacy Thursday quickly turned into a referendum on government response to education. Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (Dist. 27) along with Sens. Karla May and Karla Eslinger hosted a forum at...
Jason Smith cheered by Trump endorsement35U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) has represented 30 southern and southeastern Missouri counties in Congress since 2013 and on the eve of Tuesday's primary, Smith received former President Donald Trump's backing to continue doing so. Trump's office issued...
Chester Bridge MoDOT shortlist OK'dMissouri Department of Transportation's Southeast region office Wednesday announced four firms have been "prequalified" to develop design-build proposals to replace World War II-era Chester Bridge. The continuing truss span, connecting Perryville,...
Most read 8/5/22Schnucks asks customers to return store item due to allergy concernsSt. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, with 112 stores in four states including an outlet in Cape Girardeau, issued an "allergy alert" Thursday. Company officials said a single lot of Schnucks's "Fruit & Trail Mix" may contain undeclared milk, which has...
John Voss wins contested District 147 race20The story is updated to show the correct Election Night vote total for Charleen (Charlie) Biester. John Voss, former Ward 1 Cape Girardeau city councilman, has won the three-way GOP primary race for state House District 147, according to unofficial...
Missouri AG Schmitt wins GOP Senate primary, to face Valentine10COLUMBIA, Mo. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday with surprising ease, ending months of worry among GOP leaders that scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens might win the primary and...
Two of three incumbents lose reelection bid in Scott County primary election2Two Scott County incumbents were unseated in Tuesday's primary election. In complete but unofficial results, Danny Tetley, garnered 2,437 votes in the presiding commissioner's race defeating incumbent Jim Glueck, the second highest vote getter in...
Most read 8/2/22Republican Women issue apology to Voss, Thomas34The Cape County Republican Women released the following statement Sunday evening: The Cape County Republican Women wish to extend an apology to 147th Candidates John Voss and Nathan Thomas for the video that was recorded at our recent meeting. The...
Most read 8/2/22Cape police provide update on alleged kidnapping attempt in June2An investigation into a June alleged attempted kidnapping led police to a suspect in the case, but he died before formal charges could be filed, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. A news release from the department said that on June...