Elite Travel, Inc. President/CEO Completes Thailand training

Elite Travel, Inc. President and CEO, Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf), completed the 'Thailand Specialist Programme' launched by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. This is an industry-focused training course for travel advisors and operators to update themselves on existing and new offerings in Thailand. This training has provided her with the inspiration, knowledge and confidence to create unique itineraries. She learned the dos and don'ts of Thailand- as well as how to travel respectfully through this beautiful country.

Contact Carolyn to plan your bucket list trip to Thailand!

573-334-1234

carolyn@elitetravelinc.com