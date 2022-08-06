Investing ARP funds

Letter to the Editor

I researched the tentative plan for investing the American Rescue Plans funds received by the City of Cape Girardeau, asked questions and concluded the plan would be a wise investment that will benefit both the community and city employees.

Investing these funds, according to the tentative plan, will provide an opportunity for the city to complete several projects ahead of schedule, some projects we couldn't afford to complete without this funding, and enhance city employee benefits.

I would be interested in hearing our city leaders' ideas for investing the remaining balance of the American Rescue Plan funds.

I am aware our leaders would like to make a profound impact in the community with these funds. I am curious how they would invest the remaining funds to accomplish this.

GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau