Catholics support babies, parents

Letter to the Editor

It is a stale prejudice to say Catholics just care that the baby is born and that we do nothing to support the mother, the child and families afterward. The Catholic Church in southern Missouri stands ready to continue providing support to expectant mothers and their families through our ministries, and to advocate on their behalf at the state and federal level.

Locally, this means LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home and its two-year AfterCare Program in Springfield and LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home in Cape Girardeau (under construction), a 24/7 residential transitional housing program for homeless pregnant women and their infants/young children, during which time moms are given educational and support services.

The Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies Program at CCSOMO works with low-income, pregnant moms and low-income families, including fathers, while they're still in their homes, some facing eviction and homelessness. These women receive comprehensive case management, maternal child education, access to many needed services, and establish employment and long-term success goals for self-sufficiency. This is a service program that has been growing for years as the need continues to grow. Dedicated Dads is another program that enables the long-term strengthening of low-income families.

Catholics across southern Missouri are involved and financially support additional ministries in care of families: Birthright, serving the Cape Girardeau area; the Pregnancy Care Center and The Diaper Bank, Springfield; Mother's House, Hayti, MO; Children's Haven in Joplin; Whole Kids Outreach, Whole Family Outreach, and Casa Guadalupe in Ellington, MO, just to name a few.

EDWARD M. RICE, Springfield, Missouri