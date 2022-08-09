This summer, I went on a mission trip called Operation Overhaul to Memphis, Tenn., with Vincentian Marian Youth. There, we served the poor, fed the homeless and learned about Gods love. I went with 60 highschoolers I didnt know beyond a first-name basis, and playing an icebreaker game was one of my favorite experiences.

On my first day at our job site, I was with three other strangers otherwise known as my work team. After many hours of demolition of the siding on a home, we sat down to eat lunch and started an ice breaker game called two truths and a lie. To play this game, one person proposes three attributes about themself, two true and one a lie. The rest of the players try to guess the lie.

Since this is my first column, I felt it would be an appropriate time to play two truths and a lie. This being an unconventional setting, Ill save you the suspense by revealing to you which statements about me are true and which one is a lie.

Truth: I love the color purple.

My whole life, Ive gravitated toward the color purple. My mother will testify from ages two to five, purple was the only color I would wear. Now that Im older, my closet is no longer monochromatic, but I never pass up a chance to enjoy purple. My water bottle, room, fingernails and many other accessories in my life are purple. Since I can remember, purple has truly had my heart.

Truth: My favorite shoes are my white Crocs.

I heard someone say once, If you arent Crocin it, you arent rockin it. Since my 15th birthday when I got my first pair of white Crocs, this has been my life motto. Ive fallen in love with Crocs because they are a versatile shoe. They are waterproof, comfortable and fashionable. I enjoy Crocs so much, I got a white insulated pair for the winter. The truth is, I wear my white Crocs with everything because they are undeniably my favorite shoe.

Lie: I eat my vegetables.

Much like a toddler on a chicken-nugget-and-mac-and-cheese diet, I shy away from most all types of vegetables. Im repulsed by all garden-fresh vegetables and can only tolerate a few canned vegetables; that is, if they are lathered in salt and butter, of course. I like lots of foods like meat, fruit and pasta, but the truth is, I prefer not to eat vegetables.

Those first moments with my work team taught me a lot. I learned one person couldnt skateboard and loved to wrestle. One person could squat 280 pounds. One person has worn glasses her whole life and is particularly clumsy. I learned who they are and who they arent. Most of all, I learned they were people waiting to be known, just like you and me.

From this moment on, it was apparent to me why I had come on Operation Overhaul in the first place: I was longing to meet people who loved others as much as they loved life. Fortunately, an icebreaker game gave me the chance to find them.

I encourage you: The next time youre with strangers, tell them about your loves, your desires, the times youve laughed, the times youve cried, all of your truths and all of your lies, and you may find yourself leaving with one of the greatest gifts of life: friendship.