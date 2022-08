This summer, I went on a mission trip called Operation Overhaul to Memphis, Tenn., with Vincentian Marian Youth. There, we served the poor, fed the homeless and learned about Godís love. I went with 60 highschoolers I didnít know beyond a first-name basis, and playing an icebreaker game was one of my favorite experiences.

On my first day at our job site, I was with three other strangers otherwise known as my work team. After many hours of demolition of the siding on a home, we sat down to eat lunch and started an ice breaker game called two truths and a lie. To play this game, one person proposes three attributes about themself, two true and one a lie. The rest of the players try to guess the lie.

Since this is my first column, I felt it would be an appropriate time to play two truths and a lie. This being an unconventional setting, Iíll save you the suspense by revealing to you which statements about me are true and which one is a lie.

Truth: I love the color purple.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

My whole life, Iíve gravitated toward the color purple. My mother will testify from ages two to five, purple was the only color I would wear. Now that Iím older, my closet is no longer monochromatic, but I never pass up a chance to enjoy purple. My water bottle, room, fingernails and many other accessories in my life are purple. Since I can remember, purple has truly had my heart.

Truth: My favorite shoes are my white Crocs.

I heard someone say once, ďIf you arenít Crociní it, you arenít rockiní it.Ē Since my 15th birthday when I got my first pair of white Crocs, this has been my life motto. Iíve fallen in love with Crocs because they are a versatile shoe. They are waterproof, comfortable and fashionable. I enjoy Crocs so much, I got a white insulated pair for the winter. The truth is, I wear my white Crocs with everything because they are undeniably my favorite shoe.

Lie: I eat my vegetables.

Much like a toddler on a chicken-nugget-and-mac-and-cheese diet, I shy away from most all types of vegetables. Iím repulsed by all garden-fresh vegetables and can only tolerate a few canned vegetables; that is, if they are lathered in salt and butter, of course. I like lots of foods like meat, fruit and pasta, but the truth is, I prefer not to eat vegetables.

Those first moments with my work team taught me a lot. I learned one person couldnít skateboard and loved to wrestle. One person could squat 280 pounds. One person has worn glasses her whole life and is particularly clumsy. I learned who they are and who they arenít. Most of all, I learned they were people waiting to be known, just like you and me.

From this moment on, it was apparent to me why I had come on Operation Overhaul in the first place: I was longing to meet people who loved others as much as they loved life. Fortunately, an icebreaker game gave me the chance to find them.

I encourage you: The next time youíre with strangers, tell them about your loves, your desires, the times youíve laughed, the times youíve cried, all of your truths and all of your lies, and you may find yourself leaving with one of the greatest gifts of life: friendship.