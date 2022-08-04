The Best Books Club
The Boys in the Boat (2014) doesnt check many boxes on my things I look for in a book list, but several friends recommended I read Daniel James Browns New York Times bestseller, so I decided to give it a try.
The Boys in the Boat is now one of my top five favorite books of all time.
At the heart of the story is Joe Rantz, a young man with whom I initially thought I had absolutely nothing in common. Other than at Girl Scout camp, Ive never rowed a boat. My family of four Dad, Mom, my sister and I were the type that sat down together for dinner almost every night of the week. In contrast, Joe was a university and Olympic rower. His mother died when he was 4 years old; at age 10, he was banished by his stepmother from the family home to live alone in the schoolhouse and earn his keep by chopping wood; he was later allowed to move back home, but when he was 15 and in the midst of the Great Depression, his father, stepmother and half-siblings moved away, leaving him to live in a partially-finished rural house and somehow keep himself alive.
But as I got to know him throughout the course of the book, I realized there was a core part of Joe I can identify with. As a child and throughout my teens, I also lacked self-confidence and felt like the odd-man-out in most settings. And like Joe, I eventually discovered even those around me who seemed very confident of their own abilities and place in the world around them at least occasionally battled feelings of unworthiness and not belonging.
Because of that, not only can we all sympathize with Joe Rantz, we hurt for him when his teammates make fun of his ratty old sweater and love for country music. And we feel immense pride in him as he overcomes one obstacle after another, falls in love with a woman who cherishes him in return, proves himself in the Husky Clipper, and ultimately triumphs over the ideals of Hitler and the Nazi Party on the world stage.
Some readers may feel the storyline gets bogged down in the descriptions of boat-building and the effects of the weather on rowing. But those details, along with the subplots of Nazi activities leading up to the 1936 Olympics and the rivalry between college rowing teams and their coaches, all weave together to create the tapestry of a story that humbles and inspires the reader.
Even those who thought their days of competitive athleticism were behind them may, like me, find themselves Googling Missouri Senior Games at moseniorgames.org or joining a local pickleball team at semissourian.com/story/2954009.html. Those who embrace other activities may feel the urge to join the local community theater group called the River City Players, or take a workshop at The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.
Wherever our interests lie and whatever our skill level, the story of Joe Rantz and his eight crewmates has the power to cause us to dream again, to step beyond our comfort zone and to live life to its fullest.
Want to join in the conversation?
Join us in our Facebook Live discussion of The Boys in the Boat on The Best Years Facebook page, in The Best Books Club Facebook group at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 24, or join us in-person at The Best Years Active Living Expo, in the workshop area at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. Here are a few points well discuss:
What are the differences, if any, as to how the Olympics were regarded in the 1930s to how they are regarded now?
What are your thoughts on Avery Brundage and his role on the Olympic Committee?
Bobby Moch was Jewish. Knowing what he knew about Germany, are you surprised he went? Would you have gone? Why did his father not tell him sooner?
Which relationship do you believe was ultimately the most pivotal for Joe?
What do you think was the turning point for Joe to become a unit with the rest of the boys in the boat?
Coming Up
Our September selection is a book that, for want of better word, haunted me long after I finished it. Ive recommended it to many people of different ages, backgrounds and reading interests; over and again, they share that after reading it, they felt the same way and are now recommending it to other people.
We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker is hard to describe; it must be read to be understood. I will warn you, the language is more adult in nature than previous selections it entails cursing, including the f word. But this compelling book will cause you to ponder concepts like family; personal choices and destiny; and the concepts of fairness, morality, freedom and what makes a good person good.
-
Drilling down on Tuesday's primary voteA lighter-than-expected primary vote in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday saw John Voss as the clear GOP victor for state House District 147, witnessed overwhelming passage of Jackson's wastewater referendum and noted an unanticipated upset in the...
-
SEMO's VP of Advancement, director of Foundation set to retire at end of monthOver the two decades Trudy Lee has worked at Southeast Missouri State University, she's heard a lot of stories from a lot of people. And helping them tell those stories is one of the things she likes about her jobs as vice president of University...
-
Vietnam memorial event to take place in Perryville in SeptemberPeople in Perryville and across Missouri will get the chance to honor those who died in Vietnam at the Missouri Vietnam Wall Run on Sept. 16 and 17. The run will culminate in a parade and ceremony at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial, an exact...
-
Discovery Playhouse director finds dinosaur bones in Montana expeditionAdults and kids can have a hands-on experience with dinosaur bones when visiting Discovery Playhouse in Cape Girardeau. Discovery Playhouse executive director Michael Toeniskoetter recently returned from a trip in Jordan, Montana, where he located...
-
Schemel wins GOP nomination for Perry County treasurerPerry County, Missouri, will soon have a new county treasurer. Katie Schemel garnered 55% of the Republican Party primary vote Tuesday, defeating Jan Mezo, 1,595-1,300. Schemel will not face an opponent in the November general election. County...
-
Scott City man faces rape chargeA Scott City man faces a felony charge for the alleged rape of a woman in Scott County. Jamie D. Watkins is charged with one count of first-degree rape, according to online court records. According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on July 30,...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-4-22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Aug. 1 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
John Voss wins contested District 147 race15John Voss, former Ward 1 Cape Girardeau city councilman, has won the three-way GOP primary race for state House District 147, according to unofficial results from the office of Cape Girardeau Council Clerk Kara Clark Summers. Voss, who served in...
-
Two of three incumbents lose reelection bid in Scott County primary election2Two Scott County incumbents were unseated in Tuesday's primary election. In complete but unofficial results, Danny Tetley, garnered 2,437 votes in the presiding commissioner's race defeating incumbent Jim Glueck, the second highest vote getter in...
-
Jackson's wastewater referendum passesJackson's wastewater referendum needed a supermajority of city voters to win passage -- and the electorate responded in kind Tuesday. By a 78% affirmative vote, 1,857 to 512, municipal voters OK'd the city's $10.1 million bond issue plebiscite aimed...
-
State senator to take part in education forum at SEMOState Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (Dist. 27) will take part in a public forum on childhood literacy at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Thompson Rehder will appear alongside fellow...
-
Utility work to cause closure of BroadwayBroadway at Harmony Street in Cape Girardeau will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday for utility work. The work is expected to last two days, pending weather, according to a news release from the City of Cape...
-
Cape Police make an arrest in Sunday night shootingBrandon T. Jeffers of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested Sunday night after physically assaulting a 53-year old female at her residence and shooting at her dog. The Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD) said Jeffers pushed himself into the house on...
-
Arnzen emerges from crowded GOP primary field for BOCO presiding commissionerIncumbent Leo Arnzen was reelected presiding commissioner of Bollinger County in Tuesday's primary with 784 votes. Also vying for presiding commissioner were Adrian Shell with 239 votes; Kenny Trentham with 510 votes; and Becky Wiginton with 378...
-
One arrested; investigation continues in East Prairie shootingCHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Morehouse, Missouri, man faces charges, and the investigation continues in the weekend shooting that injured one in rural East Prairie, Missouri. Grayson C. Shipman, 18, is charged with the following felonies: first-degree...
-
Hit-and-run leaves 1 in serious conditionAccording to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle at 9:25 p.m. Monday on Highway 25 near Gordonville. Gracie E. Tillman, 22, of Jackson was struck by a vehicle while she was in the roadway and...
-
-
Jackson blacktop program underway, ARPA money will be used for public bathroom3Jackson's $351,760.80 asphalt pavement improvement program is underway for 2022 with crews laying asphalt on a hot Monday in the county seat city. Some roads were milled the past two weeks in anticipation of receiving new blacktop by Oak Ridge's...
-
State House District 151 will take in part of Cape County4Dexter, Missouri-based state House District 151, currently represented by Republican Herman Morse, will gain territory in Cape Girardeau County come January thanks to redistricting. District 151 will take in the southwestern part of the county and...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council approves payment for renovations to Cape River Heritage MuseumCape Girardeau City Council members approved payments for various renovations Monday. Council members voted unanimously to approve payment for the roof replacement at the Cape River Heritage Museum, as part of the meeting's consent agenda. Council...
-
Part of Main Street to be closed for constructionA construction project on South Main Street in Cape Girardeau will lead to a portion of it being closed at Independence Street starting next week. Justin Kitchell, project manager at GWS Contractors, said a crew will be placing a new fire service...
-
Republican Women issue apology to Voss, Thomas33The Cape County Republican Women released the following statement Sunday evening: The Cape County Republican Women wish to extend an apology to 147th Candidates John Voss and Nathan Thomas for the video that was recorded at our recent meeting. The...
-
Cape police provide update on alleged kidnapping attempt in June2An investigation into a June alleged attempted kidnapping led police to a suspect in the case, but he died before formal charges could be filed, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. A news release from the department said that on June...
-
Cape PD respond to shooting Sunday nightA suspect pushed their way into a home Sunday night and shot a firearm at the resident's dog, according to Cape Girardeau police. Officers responded to a call at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Sprigg Street. According to information...
-
Dexter police investigating fatal accidentThe Dexter Police Department is investigating a Monday morning wreck that resulted in two deaths. According to Capt. Corey Mills with the Dexter Police Department, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Business 60 and Catalpa Street....
-
Most read 8/1/22Local bankers react to latest Fed hike5Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced Wednesday that for the second consecutive month interest rates are being raised 75 basis points, saying, "we're going to get our policy rate to a level where we're confident inflation will be moving...
-
Most read 8/1/22Jackson man sentenced to prison for child pornography4A Jackson man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for possessing child pornography. Travis J. Anderson, 49, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography on his mobile phone and multiple hard...
-
-
-
Most read 7/29/22Cape Girardeau County COVID, monkeypox update23COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County increased more than 115% from May to June, according to data presented to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees, which met Tuesday for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting....
-
Most read 7/28/22MoDOT takes public comment on I-55 Exit 93 plans5Four options are under consideration by Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for changing the Exit 93 interchange along Interstate 55. On Wednesday, MoDOT officials solicited the public's input at the Career and Technology Center in Cape...
-
Most read 7/28/22Cape Girardeau police release report on officer-involved crash2A Cape Girardeau Police Department report regarding an officer-involved vehicle crash July 19 faults the officer for failing to yield but does not indicate he was using a hand-held communications device at the time of the incident. The report said...
-
Most read 7/27/22Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon's fraud case sent back for retrial10An appellate panel said Tuesday it has remanded, or sent back, to the trial court a civil case against Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon Sonjay Fonn, D.O., and his then-fiancee, Deborah Seeger, citing improper jury instruction. A ruling from the Eighth...