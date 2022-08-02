FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Veterans in Defense of Liberty®

Fourth Annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run 2022

Veterans in Defense of Libertys® Liberty Riders of America Division is hosting the Fourth Annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run 2022. This free veterans motorcycle (and four-wheelers) event will be held on Friday - National POW/MIA Recognition Day - and Saturday, September 16 and 17, and will honor Americas fallen in Vietnam revered on the Wall, as well as our POW/MIAs.

During the inaugural 2019 Wall Run Program, Governor Mike Parson presented a proclamation recognizing the Vietnam Wall Run as The Official Annual Ride of Remembrance in Missouri.

This multi-statewide motorcycle run will ride to the veterans memorial event and the Veterans Memorial Wall in Perryville (with the only identical Sister Wall to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in D.C.). A ceremony with featured speakers including Col. John Clark, a six-year Vietnam War P.O.W. in the Hanoi Hilton. The keynote speaker will be Don Doc Ballard, the last living Medal of Honor recipient in Missouri.

The Saluting Marine, Veteran Staff Sergeant Tim Chambers, USMC will, join us again this year as a special guest. S.S.G. Chambers is known to the world for standing at attention for hours during the Rolling Thunder event held each Memorial Day weekend in Washington D.C. as a demonstration supporting the need for accountability of Americas POW/MIA.

Liberty Riders of America (L.R.A.), will join with Bikers on the Square for Veterans bike rally on the Perryville town square, which offers incredible free live music, veterans events, food, and vendors. Perryville and Bikers on the Square will turn out for a patriotic welcome to Missouri Vietnam Wall Run on Saturday during an enormous and exciting motorcycle Parade of Honor escorted by eighteen Law Enforcement motorcycles.

Springfield route will meet at Mikes Uniques with kickstands up at 8 a.m. on Friday, September 16. St. Louis route will meet at Off Track Saloon with kickstands up at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September

17. Rendezvous of all riders who would like to participate will be Saturday, September 17 at 11 a.m. at Fredericktown Walmart for an incredible Parade of Honor to Perryville Veterans Memorial Wall. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend, and participation in this event is free! For updates and more information, go to www.missourivietnamwallrun.org, the Missouri Vietnam Wall Run Facebook page, or call 573-915-2437.