Cape Girardeau County Tax Liens July 2022

Join the B Magazine newsletter
The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during July are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.
TAX LIENS FILED
Creative Trim and Performance Inc., IRS
Bening Motor Company of Jackson, IRS
Edgewater Glass Company Inc., IRS
Custom Cuit Fabrication LLC, IRS
Advance Pest Control Systems Inc., IRS
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
Charles K. Moore, Missouri Department of Revenue
Cathy M. Fowler, IRS
Mark Rademaker, Tia Rademaker, IRS
Southeast Snacks Inc., IRS
Real Time Loans LLC, IRS
Bening Motor Company of Jackson Inc., IRS
Steven L. King, IRS