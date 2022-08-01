CRUMP EARNS ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

Austin Crump of Cape Girardeau, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was Named Rookie of the Month in the Missouri East Region for the month of July.

The honor is given to a full-time representative that has been with Modern Woodmen for less than a three years and is leading the region in production. Crump became full-time with Modern Woodmen in August 2021.

Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance and annuity products to over 730,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Austin at 636-202-2899 or call the regional office at 573-701-0163.

