Make sure to vote in Tuesday's primary election

Editorial

Tuesday is Election Day in Missouri.

Headlining the ballot is a primary for U.S. Senate with a full slate of candidates looking to replace U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who will retire at the end of the year.

There are 21 candidates in the GOP primary. Polls indicate Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and former Gov. Eric Greitens are the top three contenders. U.S. Rep. Billy Long ranks a distant fourth. Eleven Democrats are seeking their party's nomination. Retired Marine Lucas Kunce and Anheuser-Busch heir Trudy Busch Valentine are regularly mentioned as the primary contenders in polling data. There are two third-party candidates.

In Missouri's state House District 147, which covers the City of Cape Girardeau, there has been a competitive Republican primary among John Voss, Elaine Edgar and Nathan Thomas. Several forums have been held, and the race has become contentious at times. This will be an interesting race to watch. One candidate is a former City Council member. One is a current a City Council member. And the third is a political newcomer. Democrat Andy Leighton is unopposed, as is Libertarian Greg Tlapek.

There will also be a contested circuit clerk primary in Cape Girardeau County, and the City of Jackson has a wastewater ballot issue.

These races and issues have been covered in the Southeast Missourian, and we encourage you to review the stories online again at www.semissourian.com.

Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau County clerk, said she is expecting one of the largest turnouts for an August primary in the last 20 years. Summers told the Southeast Missourian turnout could reach 40% in Cape Girardeau County.

We encourage you to get out and vote. It's important to have an informed and engaged citizenry, and Election Day is one of the best opportunities to make your voice heard.

Finally, we extend our thanks to all those who put their names on the ballot. Running for office is not for the faint of heart. It's challenging. You're putting your name and record on the line. Sometimes that turns negative, which is unfortunate. Going door to door during these hot summer days is certainly not easy. But it's important to have good people willing to serve, and it can be healthy to have contested races, giving voters a choice and forcing candidates to cast a vision. Regardless of outcome, you have our admiration for being willing to serve and stepping "in the arena."