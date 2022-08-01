News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-1-22
O Heavenly Father, we praise you, our redeemer, who lives now and forevermore. Amen.
Annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive returns this weekendPeople can help fill students' backpacks with supplies for the upcoming school year by donating to the annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive. Donations will be accepted at participating Walmart stores from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and online ...
Scott County Commission: No plans to close jailBENTON, Mo. The Scott County Commission says it's not looking to close the county's jail. "We're not tearing the jail down," Scott County Second District Commissioner Donnie Kiefer said Thursday. "The jail is not in bad shape. There's been times...
Charleston man arrested for East Prairie murderEAST PRAIRIE, Mo. A Charleston, Missouri, man faces felony charges and is in custody following the shooting death of an East Prairie man late Thursday. DeParis Townsend, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful...
Jackson man sentenced to prison for child pornography3A Jackson man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for possessing child pornography. Travis J. Anderson, 49, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography on his mobile phone and multiple hard...
Dunklin County inmate escapes from area hospitalHAYTI, Mo. A Dunklin County Justice Center inmate escaped custody while he was at a hospital in Hayti. Dwayne Woods was taken by ambulance to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. While there, Woods escaped the custody of the corrections officer...
Elaine Edgar leads in fundraising with GOP primary looming15Elaine Edgar, in her first bid for public office, has raised the most campaign money in the three-way Republican field for Tuesday's primary election for state House District 147 in Cape Girardeau. Her GOP opponents, Nate Thomas and John Voss, both...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-1-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday ADOPTION OF AGENDA n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. APPROVAL OF MINUTES n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of July 18, 2022. Financial affairs...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 8-1--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Commendations to Individuals for the Dry Dock Rescue/Response to the July 28 2022 Incident n Southeast Missouri State University Athletics Department Recognition n Proclamation...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-1/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of July 28 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Cape Girardeau County COVID, monkeypox update17COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County increased more than 115% from May to June, according to data presented to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees, which met Tuesday for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting....
Contested races, Jackson referendum expected to drive Tuesday turnoutKara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau County clerk, said she expects to see "close" to 40% voter turnout countywide for Tuesday's primary election. If Summers's projection is realized, such a turnout percentage would be the highest for an August vote...
Ridin' Round at Jackson HomecomersBrothers Jaden and Kolten Ritter spend some time Thursday at Jackson Homecomers going around and around on the umbrella car ride. The 115th annual event runs each evening through Saturday with carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors. More...
Raney's 'Breath of Heaven' is third in Camfield family book series"Breath of Heaven", local author Deborah Raney's latest novel, was released on July 5. This is the third installment in her Camfield Legacy series. It has been almost 20 years since the first two books in the series were published. "Over the years,...
Hartzler makes U.S. Senate campaign stop in Cape15U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler speaks Thursday on her key voting issues such as abortion, border security and more at her meet-and-greet in a conference room at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Cape Girardeau. Hartzler is a Republican candidate running for...
Shelters experience increase in returned rescues, dumped dogs1As inflationary pressures are pinching pocketbooks across the nation, animal shelters across the country are experiencing an increase in rescue animals being returned to their facilities and strays dropped off at shelters by good Samaritans or law...
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance; Highway 74 reduced for bridge repairsNB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 89.2 to mile marker 90.2, near Scott City -- will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri...
MoDOT takes public comment on I-55 Exit 93 plans5Four options are under consideration by Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for changing the Exit 93 interchange along Interstate 55. On Wednesday, MoDOT officials solicited the public's input at the Career and Technology Center in Cape...
Jackson Public Works director discusses wastewater treatment plant ahead of voteJackson Public Works director Kent Peetz has oversight of the city's wastewater treatment plant at 2230 Lee Ave. along Hubble Creek, which is the focus of Tuesday's $10.1 million no-tax-increase bond referendum. Peetz is unabashedly proud of the...
SEMO professor honored by national media organization7Southeast Missouri State University professor Tamara Buck has been awarded 2022 Distinguished Adviser by the College Media Association. Buck is the co-adviser of the Arrow student newspaper and chairwoman of the Mass Media Department. "I am very...
Flooding in St. Louis to cause mail delays in Cape4Historic flooding in St. Louis may hinder mail delivery in Cape Girardeau, officials said Wednesday. Parts of the St. Louis area received up to a foot of rain Monday and Tuesday, necessitating numerous water rescues from emergency responders....
Cape Girardeau police release report on officer-involved crash2A Cape Girardeau Police Department report regarding an officer-involved vehicle crash July 19 faults the officer for failing to yield but does not indicate he was using a hand-held communications device at the time of the incident. The report said...
Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon's fraud case sent back for retrial10An appellate panel said Tuesday it has remanded, or sent back, to the trial court a civil case against Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon Sonjay Fonn, D.O., and his then-fiancee, Deborah Seeger, citing improper jury instruction. A ruling from the Eighth...
Scott City 'Jesus Mural' will rise again through community effortsFor more than 50 years, a mural proclaiming "Jesus Died For You Too" was a familiar sight to residents of Scott City. However, the "Jesus Mural," as it is locally known, can no longer be seen. It has been covered from view by a structure recently...
One arrested after fight reported at SEMO campus1One person was arrested after a fight last week at Towers East at Southeast Missouri State University. The fight was reported at 3:36 p.m. Thursday in the residence hall, according to a news release provided by the school. After witnesses of the...
Motorcyclist involved in deadly crash SaturdayA Marble Hill, Missouri, man was involved in a fatal crash at approximately 7:35 p.m. Saturday evening on Route A, 2 miles west of Dutchtown. According to a state Highway Patrol report, James P. Edmonds, 57, was westbound when he ran off the right...
U.S. Senate candidate Kunce hosts town hall in Cape Girardeau13It was a hot, breezy evening in Cape Girardeau and Lucas Kunce, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, stood before nearly 100 locals Sunday under Shelter No. 1 of Arena Park to tell them about himself and his campaign. The former Marine and native...