SCHOLARSHIP PRESENTED

Chapter LY of P.E.O. is pleased to announce that its local scholarship of $1,000.00 was awarded to Brittney M. Koch, currently a student in the SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences. In keeping with P.E.O's mission, Chapter LY fosters the advancement of women by helping them pursue their educational goals through this local scholarship. Brittney is enrolled in the RN degree program which she will complete in December. This scholarship will be used to help defray her educational expenses.

Pictured left to right are Amy Lanzotti, Vice-President of P.E.O. Chapter LY, Dolly Jewel, Chapter LY Scholarship Committee, Brittney Koch, scholarship recipient, Cassandra Hicks, Financial Aid Director of SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences, and Dr. Steven Langdon, President of SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences.