ROtary Club of Cape Girardeau installs new officers for 2022-2023 with District Governor of 6060,Julie Leverenz leading the installation. The International theme for this year is "Imagine Rotary". Rotary is invites us all to imagine a world without polio,without war and hate,a world where families enjoy warm beds,full bellies, and loving relationships: a world where people come together in peace to create sustainable change. The Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau is an integral part of a 1.4 million member wave of positive transformation embedded in a rich 103 year old history of outstanding leaders and citizens of Cape Girardeau. Chris Conroy will lead the group as this year's President with Jeannie Fadler as the Immediate Past President. John Niswonger is retiring from the board after leading the organization as President in 2020-2021. Paige Morlan has ended her term as the secretary. Stan Irwin was presented with the Rush H. Limbaugh,Sr. Rotarian of the Year Award. Irwin lead the club as President in 2012-2013 and has been Chairperson of the Foundation 2015. He is a Paul Harris Fellow with remarkable commitment to Rotary locally and internationally.