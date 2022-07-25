FCA camp is opportunity to help youth grow in faith, have fun with sports

Editorial

Sports teach us many lessons in life. Grit, teamwork and work ethic are just a few. They can also be a gateway to help athletes grow in their faith. One of the leading organizations helping athletes do just that is Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

FCA will host its annual Power Camp from Aug. 2 to 4 at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. The camp will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily and is open to youth entering grades five through eight. Cost is $25.

The four-day camp includes sport-specific instruction from area coaches and athletes. Sports include baseball, basketball, football, soccer, softball, sports performance, volleyball and wrestling. It will also include a biblical teaching component.

A key word around the teaching component is "every." It applies to athletics, making every practice, shot and game count. But it also applies to spiritual life, according to SEMO Fellowship of Christian Athletes representative Mike Litzelfelner.

"Every day the King of Kings calls you to the highest honor, a relationship, and He equips you with every piece of His armor," Litzelfelner said. "He blesses you with every good thing because you are united with Him."

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization does important work in helping student-athletes and coaches grow in their faith, using sports as a platform. The FCA Power Camp is a good opportunity to get young people, regardless of their sports involvement, with a solid organization that will help them grow spiritually.

For more information, call FCA representative Jason Lipe at (573) 382-3204 or email jlipe@fca.org.