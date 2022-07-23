News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-24-22
O Lord God, our heavenly Father, you are our light and salvation. Amen.
House District 147 GOP candidates address economic questionsThe Southeast Missourian reporting staff assembled a list of economic questions and put them to the three hopefuls squaring off for the Aug. 2 Republican nomination for House District 147: John Voss, Elaine Edgar and Nate Thomas. The race is to...
Candidates for Scott County prosecuting attorney share views at candidate forumThe two candidates for Scott County prosecuting attorney made their case Thursday at a candidate meet and greet hosted by the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce. Donald Cobb and incumbent Amanda Oesch answered questions about themselves, their...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/25/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of July 18 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Scott County commissioner candidates address relevant issues at public forum1Scott County residents had the opportunity Thursday to hear from four men running for the top office in the county. Jim Glueck, Danny Tetley, Larry McClain and Monty Keesee answered questions as part of the meet-and-greet for county candidates...
Inaugural 'Guns & Hoses' golf event to benefit Jackson police and fireBrad Belcaster, manager and owner of Jackson's Bent Creek Golf Course, who has a police officer son and a son-in-law who was formerly a firefighter, said he's been thinking since the winter of a way to help first responders. The way, said Belcaster,...
U.S. Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce to host town hall in Cape Girardeau4Lucas Kunce, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, will be hosting a town hall event at 7 p.m. Sunday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Kunce is one of 11 Democrats running for retiring Sen. Roy Blunt's seat. The former Marine is a self proclaimed...
Two people charged in connection with deadly shooting in Marble Hill2Two individuals have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after a Farmington, Missouri, man was shot and killed Tuesday in Bollinger County. James Primer and Angela Thompson of Marble Hill, Missouri, have been...
Man wins $1 million with Cape lottery ticketA lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau netted its winner $1 million. The prize came in the state lottery's "100X The Money" scratch-off game, and the ticket was sold at Drury Petroleum, 3276 William St. According to a release from Missouri Lottery,...
Wastewater tests show COVID-19 increase19Tests of wastewater facilities in Cape Girardeau, Perryville and Sikeston, Missouri, show the highest amount of COVID-19 detected in the area in months. Since July 2020, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been working in...
Sunday thunderstorms take out power for 2,000 users in regionSevere thunderstorms Sunday night took out power for about 2,000 users "at the peak of the outages" in Ameren's Southeast Missouri region. Ameren Missouri's Evan Asher said Tuesday all power had been restored to customers. "The majority of customers...
Homecomers returns next week to uptown JacksonThe 115th Jackson Homecomers makes its return next week. American Legion Post 158 will host the event, originally begun in 1907, from Tuesday through July 30 in uptown Jackson. The event is free to attend and will include carnival rides, games, live...
Jackson Chamber of Commerce hosts annual agribusiness tourMore than 90 people took part in Wednesday's Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce 42nd annual Agribusiness Tour, said to be one of the longest-running agriculture-focused outings in the history of the state. On a blisteringly hot day, participants...
Jason Smith assails Jan. 6 Committee's 'distraction'36Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith has little good to say about the Jan. 6 Committee, the bipartisan House panel that may be holding the last of its hearings tonight in Washington. The committee was created by Congress on a near party-line...
One dead after shooting in Marble HillA shooting incident left a man dead in Marble Hill, Missouri, according to Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham. A release from Graham states the victim was found at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday at a business in the town. He was taken to a Cape...
Cape City Council approves next financial step in pension upgradeCape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance allocating funds for a possible upgrade to the municipal retirement plan Monday. The item will be in the consent agenda at the next meeting for the second and...
Collision between motorist and cyclist results in death8A July 7 collision in Cape Girardeau between a motorist and a cyclist resulted in the death of Cape Girardeau tattooist and mural artist John "Johnny" Thurman. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department crash report, Thurman, 41, riding a...
Scott City Area Chamber to host candidate meet-and-greet Thursday1At their monthly coffee Thursday afternoon, Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce leaders expect candidates for nine Scott County government offices, all Republicans, to appear for a question-and-answer session in advance of the Aug. 2 primary. Doors...
Appeals court upholds murder convictionA state appellate court has upheld a murder conviction for a man who killed another man in a Hardee's restaurant in Cape Girardeau in 2018. According to a release from state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the state Court of Appeals, Eastern...
Man killed, two injured in freak camper accident1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A 70-year-old Essex, Missouri, man was killed Friday afternoon and two others suffered moderate and minor injuries on Stoddard County Road 525-3 east of Bloomfield, when a camper rolled back on them. According to the state Highway...
Storms cause damage, power outages in Cape CountyThis story is updated. Severe storms that rolled through the area Sunday night damaged structures throughout Cape Girardeau County. Buildings in Jackson and Cape Girardeau sustained damage, according to reports. Damage to roofs, windows and...
Knaup Floral owner reflects on century-old family business as she seeks buyer4Kathryn Knaup is entertaining offers to sell family-owned Knaup Floral, 838 William St., a fixture in Cape Girardeau since the enterprise was launched 102 years ago. Knaup said her pioneering paternal grandparents, John and Clara Knaup, bought the...
Hot Sauce Werks store coming to Cape Girardeau1Hot Sauce Werks, a specialty store featuring 350 to 400 hot sauces for sale, is expected to open within the next month in the River & Rails building in the 100 block of William Street in Cape Girardeau. Robert Palleja has operated successful...
Most read 7/16/22COVID-19 cases surging in Cape, Scott counties83Cape Girardeau County was placed in the high risk category for COVID-19 Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Risk categories for the county are determined by the CDC using data from the state Department of Health and Senior...
Most read 7/15/22John Thurman: The man who 'knew everyone' is fondly remembered2Local mural and tattoo artist John "Johnny" Thurman is being remembered by family and friends as an outgoing friend who never met a stranger. Thurman died July 8 after a biking accident in Cape Girardeau. He was 41. He worked at a number of tattoo...
Most read 7/15/22Cape Girardeau man found not guilty on murder charge2After less than an hour of jury deliberation, a Cape Girardeau man was found not guilty Wednesday in connection with a 2019 shooting death of a man at an area apartment complex. Maurice Patterson Jr. was found not guilty of second-degree murder in...