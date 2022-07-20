News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
The sportsplex is one of Cape's success stories
B Magazine file photo
In 2018, the Southeast Missourian's business publication, B Magazine, profiled the new Cape Girardeau Sportsplex, referring to it as "The New Economic Warrior." Four years later, those words ring particularly true as the 121,000-square-foot facility regularly stays busy, attracting teams from multiple states 40 weekends a year for tournaments along with a variety of events throughout the week.
Recently, B Magazine did a follow up story, noting it's now at 100% cost recovery for operating expenses. The facility is drawing an estimated six-figure visitor total annually, and the local economy is the beneficiary.
Usage is driving record hotel/motel tax receipts. The hotel community works well with Cape Girardeau's Visit Cape, the local tourism organization, as they coordinate hotel room availability around major events.
It's a big win when visitors, in town for a tournament, make their way to other venues in town for shopping, food and entertainment.
"Some find their way to Cape Splash in the summer. They visit the mall, Academy Sports and other places in the evening when they're done," Scott Williams, recreation division manager for the City of Cape Girardeau, said. "So we truly feel this facility, as well as our other Parks and Rec facilities, really benefit the community probably more than most people know."
Credit certainly goes to the parks and recreation staff, who get high reviews for being professional and conscientious. They make things happen as events change, creating a top notch customer experience.
We encourage you to read more about the facility in B Magazine or online at semissourian.com. It's certainly a success story for Cape Girardeau, Jackson and the broader region. This community has become a hot spot for sports tourism, and the sportsplex is a big reason why.
Comments
