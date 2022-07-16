Center junction is working

Letter to the Editor

I was skeptical when I saw the design of center junction, but after a few times through it, I came to the conclusion it is an ingenious design.

The lights are coordinated so traffic flows smoothly as long as drivers don't poke along. The design is such that all entrances and exits to I-55 do not cross opposing lanes thus virtually eliminating T-bone and head-on collisions.

I find the center junction to be extremely safe and efficient.

Joe Scheffer, Millersville