Semoball Awards returns for a night of excellence
Last week the Semoball Awards returned to its traditional format following two years in which the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to take on a different look. This year, however, the event was back to its original glory: Red carpet. Ice sculpture. Delicious food. Athletes dressed up and enjoying the evening with friends, family and coaches. And, of course, there was the show, awards and keynote by comedian Mike Goodwin an experience unlike anything else in Southeast Missouri.
For those not familiar with the Semoball Awards, this event recognizes about 200 athletes from 56 schools in Southeast Missouri. Student-athletes are honored for their performance on the field, in the classroom and through comeback performances and sportsmanship, among other categories. It's an inspiring evening that showcases the best of the best. Big schools and small schools, from Perryville to the Missouri-Arkansas border and over to Van Buren, these athletes are really talented and work hard.
Taking home the SoutheastHEALTH Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards were Tray'von Thomas of Hayti and Kendall Holweg of Delta. The Bank of Missouri Scholar Athlete of the Year award winners were Kannon Carr of Poplar Bluff and Anelle Harris of Kennett. Longtime area high school football coach Charlie Vickery was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
You can see a full list of all the award winners at www.semoball.com/awards. Stories profiling the award recipients are running over the coming days on www.semoball.com.
Special thanks to presenting sponsor SoutheastHEALTH and title sponsors: The Bank of Missouri (Official Bank Sponsor), SEMO ESPN Radio, the St. Louis Cardinals and rustmedia. Thanks also to sports sponsors Crader Distributing and your local STIHL dealers and Cook, Barkett, Ponder and Wolz Attorneys at Law.
The Semoball Awards is one of our favorite events of the year. It's a night to recognize excellence on the field and in the classroom. And it shines a light on character. Athletes who have overcome obstacles and made an impressive comeback as well as those who exhibit admirable traits of sportsmanship. As we say at the event, being recognized as a finalist means you've already won. Congratulations to all the athletes and coaches.
