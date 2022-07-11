News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial: Submit your nominations for B Magazine Difference Makers
Each year, B Magazine produces an edition that profiles a dozen or so individuals who are doing important work in the region. Contributions range from business leadership to civic engagement to philanthropic efforts. We simply call these men and women Difference Makers.
And each summer we're blown away by the group of nominations. There are so many incredible people doing important work. For some, it's very public. You know their names because we're reporting on the projects they're involved in. Others, meanwhile, are quietly working behind the scenes but doing equally as much to make a difference in the marketplace, community, their church or any number of other areas.
This is where we need your help. We want to recognize these individuals for the good work they're doing. Not only is it important to shine a light on kind and smart people doing positive things in their community, but doing so can also inspire others. We believe it's a win-win for our community.
Nominations are being accepted through Saturday online at www.semissourian.com/differencemakersform. A group will review nominations, and this year's class of Difference Makers will be recognized in the August issue of B Magazine. Additionally, a reception will be held in September.
Nominees must reside in the B Magazine coverage area of Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, New Madrid, Butler and Dunklin counties. Special thanks to Edward Jones, Executive Property Management and MRV Banks for sponsoring this year's Difference Makers.
We hope you'll consider who would make a good nominee and put their name forward for consideration.
