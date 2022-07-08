News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Southeast Missouri farmers discuss how they grow potatoes
Aaron Eisenhauer
Eat a Frito-Lay potato chip around the Fourth of July, and the odds are high the potato was grown in Southeast Missouri.
Its part of the Fourth of July Push, the two to three weeks before Independence Day, and the Southeast Missouri region is ideal for growing potatoes because the sandy soil makes them easier to dig. There are three potato chip farms in the region, and potato farmer Hodge Hayes says Southeast Missouri potatoes go from field to fryer in approximately 24 hours due to the fact they dont store well in the heat, making for a fresher and better-tasting chip.
Aaron Eisenhauer
For Hodge, co-owner of Sandy Bottom Farms in Benton, Missouri, though, growing potatoes commercially is not the way he farms; he says growing for farmers markets is where the enjoyment is at. He and his father, Lawrence Hayes, own 10 acres in which they grow an acre of four varieties of potatoes red Pontiac, Yukon gold, Kennebec and purple majesty and an acre of two varieties of sweet potatoes, bonita and beauregard. They farm chemical-free and sell their produce at the Cape Girardeau Riverfront Market, to Spanish Street Farmacys market and to restaurants in the area.
Were just trying to scratch out a living on the sand, Hodge says.
Aaron Eisenhauer
Originally grain, cotton and commercial catfish farmers in Mississippi, Lawrence, his wife Cynthia and Hodge moved to Missouri in 2007, where Lawrence and Hodge worked at Black Gold Farm in Charleston, Mo. Hodge and Lawrence founded Sandy Bottom Farms and began growing potatoes in 2015 because Hodge was working as an ag teacher with the summers off and decided to give it a go. Approximately three years ago, Hodge says they were growing 20 different types of produce, including onions, green beans and squashes, and selling at five or six farmers markets throughout the region each week. When he had a spinal surgery, in addition to their other full-time jobs, they decided to focus on potatoes and the Cape Girardeau Riverfront Market.
The father-son duo comes from generations of farmers and have spent significant amounts of time studying and teaching farming methods. Hodge holds bachelors and masters degrees in agriculture engineering technology from Mississippi State University and says he enjoys building and modifying equipment to help make potato farming easier. Hes refitted commercial equipment for planting on a smaller scale and likes tweaking the process each year to continually improve how they are farming.
Aaron Eisenhauer
During graduate school, Hodge researched methods to toughen the skin on sweet potatoes, building a plow that ran under the beds to cut the tap root of the plant without hurting the edible storage roots, so the vines would wither and die and the potatoes could be dug instead of mown, saving commercial farmers time. Despite being interested in precision ag and GPS technology, he says he still has the most fun farming potatoes the way they did 30 or 40 years ago, mixing new methods with the old.
Lawrence, too, has an impressive resume: He spent three years in China, growing Russet Burbank potatoes for Conagra Brands, Inc. for McDonalds, who was expanding their market. He says it was interesting to see the integration of modern and traditional technology, such as someone plowing with a mule in a field while holding a cell phone, or using American farming machinery while women picked up potatoes by hand.
At Sandy Bottom Farms, their process for growing potatoes goes like this: In the fall, they sometimes plant a cover crop to help with soil health. Around the first week of February, they begin tilling and buy the seed. By the end of February or early March when its approximately 40 to 50 degrees outside, they plant the seeds, cutting a potato into approximately 2.2-ounce seed pieces so each piece has an eye on it that can sprout. The flesh of the potato subarizes, healing over and forming a rubbery texture that keeps diseases from getting in. They plant each piece seven to eight inches apart, with rows that are 38 inches apart; one seed piece will make approximately eight potatoes, Lawrence says.
Aaron Eisenhauer
They have come a long way with their planting methods: The first year they planted potatoes, Lawrence poked holes into the soil with a baseball bat, and Hodge followed, dropping seeds in. Now, they fill the hopper on their tractor with 100 pounds of seed. Each time the carousel spins around, the rider of the tractor drops a seed in, and it plants it. Approximately 45 days later, they reshape the beds, putting more soil on them so the potatoes arent exposed to the sunlight. Sometimes, they reshape the beds a second time a couple of weeks after that.
When they are ready to harvest in June, they use a Middle Buster plow to dig the potatoes. In the sandy soil, the potatoes roll right out, Hodge says, and they pick up the potatoes by hand; Hodges nephew Hunter Criswell and employees Bayleigh and Brooke Wilson help with this and the other parts of the process. They begin digging potatoes around the first week of June through the Fourth of July and store the potatoes at 60 degrees and 75 to 80% humidity.
Aaron Eisenhauer
The process is similar for sweet potatoes: A modified tobacco setter is pulled behind a tractor, and the rider sits a bare-root transplant sweet potato slip in the pockets of the setter, which then plants each plant. In Southeast Missouri, sweet potatoes are planted beginning the last week of May to early June and harvested in September and October. When they are ready to be harvested, they mow the vines, clipping the potato from the plant, which helps the skin toughen, before using a plow to dig them. To see if they are ready to be dug, Hodge and Lawrence do test digs using pitchforks. Sweet potatoes are stored at 60 degrees with 55% humidity.
A potato is a storage stem, and a sweet potato is a storage root. Lawrence says potatoes are a high-yielding crop, and they typically produce approximately 27,000 pounds of sweet potatoes from one acre and 17,000 pounds of Irish potatoes from one acre, which he describes as a lot of carbs.
Its not always easy to grow potatoes without chemicals; Hodge says the larvae of Colorado potato beetles found in this region can strip a potato crop. Once the crop makes it through the challenges and has been harvested, though, its ready for market.
This is Lawrences favorite part of the process.
I like the agronomy side, but I really enjoy the marketing side most, Lawrence says. I like going to market and seeing people once a week, especially when theyre repeat customers. Its fun.
Having something that is his that he is able to do with his dad is the most meaningful part of the farm to Hodge. He and his fiancée Jenna have a baby on the way, and he says farming is something he hopes he and his children will do together someday, too.
It just keeps you from forgetting where you came from or what it takes to make all this happen, Hodge says. It is worth growing just for occasionally you get a kid involved down here that just didnt [know how food is grown, and they say], Wow, this is what it takes to do this.
More to explore
-
Highway 177 anti-flooding project on track for November finishConstruction to improve two sections of Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County is "progressing well," according to state Department of Transportation resident engineer Kevin Plott. The project to raise the roadway was proposed in order to solve...
-
West End improvements set to begin at end of JulyImprovements to North West End Boulevard are set to begin later this month, according to a news release from the City of Cape Girardeau. North West End Boulevard between Rose and Bertling streets -- just north of Capaha Park -- will be improved by...
-
Council approves next phase in Cape Airport taxiway constructionCape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to authorize Kenneth Haskin, city manager, to execute an agreement for construction phase services for reconstruction of Taxiway B at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at their Tuesday meeting. The...
-
Show Me Stars will be 'Dancing in the Rain' in annual event July 30Dancing with Show Me Stars will return for its fifth year July 30, with host Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO). The show will bring together notable figures in the Southeast Missouri community to raise funds for their Missouri...
-
Parson visits Cape County, touts mental health efforts; partnerships between state, local agencies15Gov. Mike Parson made two stops Wednesday in Southeast Missouri. The chief executive of the state stopped at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville before traveling to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office in Jackson as part of his...
-
Michael Rushing and Soap Box Derby: A generation spent building kids3"It's about building kids," explained Mike Rushing, a Jackson man soon to be inducted into the International Soap Box Derby Hall of Fame. "A kid builds the car, the car builds the kids." "The car builds the kids" is a motto directly from the...
-
Trial of former Sikeston DPS officer involved in fatal crash delayed to 20235SIKESTON, Mo. A court case concerning a former Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer involved in a deadly crash in early 2020 will now go to trial in 2023. Sikeston DPS Capt. Andrew Cooper was the driver in an accident that occurred around...
-
Cape Police Department respond to ShotSpotter detection4Cape Girardeau police responded Tuesday night to a gunshot detected by the city's ShotSpotter system, which was set up last month. Officers were dispatched at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of College Street for the gunshot. No injuries were...
-
MSHP reports six traffic fatalities, one drowning over July Fourth holidayJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. Six traffic fatalities and one drowning occurred over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The state Highway Patrol on Tuesday released its 2022 July Fourth holiday statistics for the counting period of 6 p.m. Friday through...
-
Route M, U.S. Business 61 in Scott County reduced for sidewalk construction; Improvements to close south Highway 177 in Cape CountyMissouri Route M in Scott County from Wheeler Street to Crites Street in Scott City will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews construct sidewalks and update existing signals with pedestrian features. ...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/7/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of June 30 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
Cape Council approves two contracts, five demolitions7Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to approve the demolition of five structures under two contracts at their Tuesday meeting. The short-handed council -- members Shannon Truxel and Tameka Randle, as well as Mayor Stacy Kinder, were not...
-
Jackson Chamber touts wastewater initiativeBrian Gerau, executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce since November 2008, said Tuesday in an email the chamber is foursquare behind the City of Jackson's no-tax increase wastewater ballot referendum to be decided by city voters...
-
Jackson officials OK bridge, road projectsJackson Board of Aldermen unanimously voted Tuesday to approve $1,643,870.58 for bridge and sidewalk construction and $346,960.80 for asphalt improvements. The accepted bid for the bridge and sidewalk plan came from Putz Construction LLC of...
-
Cape Police respond to armed robbery at Marco's PizzaMarco's Pizza in Cape Girardeau was robbed Sunday night. At approximately 9:41 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza at 1330 Broadway. Witnesses said the armed man displayed a...
-
Cape Girardeau Police investigate 2 incidents of gunshots fired on July 4Cape Girardeau Police Department received two separate reports of gunshots Monday. The first occurred at 5:03 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rand Street. Officers found damage to a vehicle and garage door. No injuries occurred. No arrests have been made...
-
Perryville Girl Scouts earn top award for their efforts, one secures scholarshipPerryville (Missouri) Girl Scouts Megan Buchheit and Kira Hagan found success with two projects earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, with Buchheit also earning a scholarship from her project. The Scouts' projects focused on a specific issue and...
-
Perryville apartment complex catches fire, cause accidentalTwo buildings at Creek-wood Apartments, located at 1501 Alma Drive in Perryville, Missouri, caught fire Saturday night. In addition to Perryville, fire departments from Chester, Illinois, and Biehle, Missouri, were called on for mutual aid. The...
-
Fruitland Fire District receives grant for safety equipmentThe Fruitland Area Fire Protection District is a recipient of a Missouri Employers Mutual Safety Grant for new equipment that can minimize risk during rescues. The $4,300 grant will go toward purchasing rope rescue kits that are easier to deploy...
-
Meyer: Respected member of local real estate 'dynasty' remembered4Well-respected leader in the local real estate community and Vietnam veteran Thomas M. Meyer died June 25 at his home at the age of 73. Friends, colleagues and family members spoke of him as both a leader and mentor. Meyer was a lifelong resident of...
-
Cape superintendent gives Jefferson update10Despite school not being in session, Jefferson Elementary has been a hub of activity during the summer. To go along with the normal summer procedures of emptying classrooms, waxing floors and making minor fixes to rooms, the district is in the midst...
-
New Madrid man dies in Saturday crash near ArabARAB, Mo. -- A New Madrid County, Missouri, man was killed after his vehicle struck a tree and caught fire Saturday in Bollinger County. According to State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 6:48 p.m. on Highway P, one mile west of Arab, as the...
-
-
Photo Gallery 7/4/22Cape Girardeau Great American Fourth of July CelebrationCape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department held its annual Great American Fourth of July Celebration Monday at Arena Park. Patriotic music performances, fireworks and the Southeast Missourian's annual Spirit of America Award highlighted the...
-
Local News 7/3/22One killed, another injured in early morning shooting5SIKESTON One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Sikeston gas station early Sunday morning. According to release from Sikeston DPS Capt. Jon Broom, officers responded to Hucks, located at 833 E. Malone in reference to shots...
-
Local News 7/2/22Wallingford's service spans military, gov't, corporate world4A Vietnam War veteran, former state lawmaker and current director of one of Missouri's largest state agencies is the 2022 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner. Wayne Wallingford represented Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas in the...
-
Most read 7/2/22Pair charged in woman's death, ruled homicideTwo people have been charged with murder in connection with the May disappearance of a 20-year-old woman. Lawrence Schanda and Teresa Baumgartner, who lived together in Millersville, have been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action...
-
Most read 7/1/22Parson signs $48B Missouri budget, cuts tax refund program17COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved most of a roughly $48 billion state budget while cutting $500 million lawmakers had set aside for tax refunds. The budget outlines spending on state programs and services for the...
-
Most read 6/30/22Missouri enacts photo voter ID law before November elections40JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. Missouri voters will have to show photo identification to cast a regular ballot in the November election as a result of a law signed Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson that caps a nearly two-decade-long push by Republicans for...
-
Most read 6/30/22Fairy tales can come true when you buy a Turk Dawg ... or two1Once upon a time, there was a man named Jamie Turk. People near and far knew him simply as "Turk." Turk and Suzana had four children: Kayleigh, Lizzy, Jeffrey and Justin. Turk loved baseball, so it was no surprise when his twin daughters became a...
-
Most read 6/29/22Cape Girardeau, Jackson, others prepare for Fourth of July events1Area municipalities and organizations are set to host a series of events over the Independence Day weekend complete with fireworks displays and patriotic programs. Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July event will celebrate the nation's...