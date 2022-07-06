*Menu
Jackson Knights of Columbus and Auxiliary scholarship presentation

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Tim Beussink
Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Recently the Jackson Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary presented scholarships to area graduating seniors at their annual banquet. The Jackson Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary are proud sponsors of scholarships every year to the four area high schools and proud to help further the education of students. Pictured here are this years scholarship recipients along with Knight of Columbus and Auxiliary representatives.

From left to right:

Danny Watkins  Deputy Grand Knight, Jackson Knights of Columbus

Caleb Garner - Son of Tim and Meg Garner, Graduate of Notre Dame High School

Brooklyn Greaser - Daughter of Bryan and Nancy Greaser, Graduate of Notre Dame High School

Richard Knaup - Grand Knight Jackson Knights of Columbus

Jackson Heartling  Son of Amy and the late Christopher Heartling, Graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School

Chandlier Jansen  Son of Derek and Amy Jansen, Graduate of Jackson High School

Donna Wikel - Ladies Auxiliary President

Ruth Ann Dickerson - Scholarship Chairman

Remaining scholarship recipients not able to attend the banquet:

Hanna Talley  Daughter of Jerry and Jennifer Talley, Graduate of Jackson High School

Drew Nugent  Son of Chris and Heather Nugent, Graduate of Jackson High School

Garrett Seabaugh  Son of Andrew and Kacey Seabaugh, Graduate of Oak Ridge High School

