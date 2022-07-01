Several events on schedule for Independence Day weekend
Americans will celebrate our country's 246th birthday this weekend, and there are several events on the schedule in Southeast Missouri.
The Great American Fourth of July will be held at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Monday evening. The grandstand opens at 7:30 p.m. and the program, which includes patriotic music and the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award, will begin at 8 p.m. Fireworks will start around 9 p.m. This year's Spirit of America recipient is military veteran, businessman, former lawmaker and current Missouri Department of Revenue director Wayne Wallingford. You can read more about Wallingford's life of service in the weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian.
The Avenue of Flags at Cape Girardeau County Park will display flags and hold a ceremony for new ones at 8 a.m. Monday.
Fort D will host Fourth at the Fort from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 920 W. Fort St. in Cape Girardeau.
The City of Jackson always does a wonderful job with its Independence Day weekend activities. Festivities begin at 7 a.m. Monday and conclude with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. One of the favorite events is a mud volleyball tournament, set for 9 a.m. Monday at Pavilion 1 in the city park. The Capaha Antique Car Club will have a show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sycamore Lane in Jackson.
You can read about other events at semissourian.com and semoevents.com.
There are many things that divide us as a country, but one thing that should bring us together is the freedom we enjoy. We are blessed by God to live in a country full of opportunity, and we're grateful to all those who have fought and died in the name of freedom.
Enjoy a fun and safe Independence Day, and we hope you'll pause to give thanks for the freedom we all enjoy and those who have helped preserve it.
Comments
-
Column (6/30/22)Roe and the 'three-legged stool' of conservatismIn overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court delivered the right's biggest single victory ever, and it may spell the end of the conservative movement as we've known it. It was Ronald Reagan who popularized the notion that the conservative movement...
-
Editorial (6/29/22)Redhawks hammer thrower takes home championshipCongratulations are in order to Southeast Missouri State University hammer thrower Logan Blomquist. The senior recently won his event in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, throwing a personal best 73.37 meters. But his...
-
Column (6/29/22)No, the conservative justices didn't lieThe left simply lost the intellectual and political fight over the direction of the Supreme Court but can't bear to it admit it. Progressives tell themselves instead that they've been undone by a series of dirty deeds, including the alleged deceit...
-
-
Column (6/28/22)Shared parenting should get more attention by state legislatureThe 2022 Missouri legislative session ended with not much getting done. With redistricting, it seemed as though opposing factions were fighting the entire session. Shared parenting legislation did not even get on the House floor. In the past, this...
-
-
Editorial (6/27/22)Area valedictorians deserve a moment of recognitionEach year, the Southeast Missourian profiles the valedictorians from area high schools. These are impressive students who have excelled in the classroom for four years. Not only did they earn top GPAs and lead their graduating class, but many of...
-
-
-
The inconvenient truth about COVID-19 relief scandalsRaise your hand if you're surprised that the trillions of dollars spent on COVID-19 relief gave way to billions of dollars in government waste, fraud and abuses. I'm not, but based on recent reporting, you might think this type of carelessness with...
-
Column (6/24/22)GOP may win midterms, but it can't hang on to powerFor congressional Republicans, the election can't come soon enough. In the modern era, it's hard to think of a time when the party out of power had more things going its way. Harry Enten, CNN's political data analyst, recently noted that going by...
-
Editorial (6/24/22)Time for voters to consider their choice for US SenateWe are only weeks away from Missouri's primary election, set for Aug. 2. The top race on the ballot is the primary for U.S. Senate where a number of candidates will be vying to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt. Several candidates have made...
-
-
-
Editorial (6/22/22)Comedian Mike Goodwin to keynote Semoball AwardsComedian Mike Goodwin from "America's Got Talent" and "Dry Bar Comedy" will keynote the Semoball Awards July 8 at LaCroix Church. Goodwin is a veteran of the U.S. Army and former education professional. But he's most noted for his family friendly...
-
-
Editorial (6/20/22)Catholic food pantry puts faith into actionConstruction is progressing on the new Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. Jim Keusenkothen, pastoral minister at St. Mary Cathedral, recently told the Southeast Missourian the new facility should be...
-
Editorial (6/17/22)The importance of fathers in the lives of their childrenThis weekend we celebrate Father's Day. The importance of dads in the lives of their children cannot be overstated. Statistics in recent years indicate that as many as 1 in 4 children in America live without their biological, step or adoptive father...
-
Editorial (6/15/22)Juneteenth is an opportunity to come togetherOn Sunday, America will celebrate Juneteenth, marking the day in 1865 when federal officers arrived in Galveston, Texas, ensuring all slaves would be set free. If you recall the historical timeline of slavery in America, this was two and a half...
-
-
Editorial (6/13/22)Cape Public Library marks 100 years on WednesdayThis area has a number of attractions that add to the quality of life. From our many parks, to recreational opportunities and excellent sports facilities, to arts and culture experiences, the list is long. These are important not only for those of...
-
Editorial (6/13/22)Biden is an old man overwhelmed by eventsJoe Biden has rarely seemed as fully 79 years old as he did sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel for a late-night interview that was supposed to showcase his lighter side. The president rambled, occasionally mixed up words, trailed off awkwardly once or...
-
Editorial (6/10/22)An appreciation for law enforcement officialsJune 11-18 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Week. This is a career path many of us don't want to even remotely consider. It's certainly not for the faint of heart. And many of the positions come with little pay, mountains of stress and ultimately...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.