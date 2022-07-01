SoutheastHEALTHs Ken Bateman outlines a path to the future of health care

SoutheastHEALTHs Ken Bateman outlines a path to the future of health care
Rising costs and increased competition are ramping up pressure on health care organizations across the country, including SoutheastHEALTH, which first opened as Southeast Missouri Hospital in 1928, a private not-for-profit hospital located in Cape Girardeau.
In May, president and chief executive officer Ken Bateman announced Project Forward Vision, a plan that ultimately could result in the organization merging with another, larger provider.
Describing the need for such a strategic move, Bateman specifically pointed to surging costs including a $16 million rise in labor costs in the past year and the possibility of a large health care organization Mercy getting a foothold just up Interstate 55 in Perry County, Missouri, in a partnership with Perry County Memorial Hospital. The potential entry of Mercy into the regions health care landscape arose within the past six months and was part of the impetus for SoutheastHEALTHs decision to pursue a partnership of its own. Bateman said doing nothing in response is not an option.
I see whats coming in terms of the economy. I see what is happening with labor, and now, I see whats happening with Mercy coming into our competitive landscape, he explained. When you put the three of them together, I have to make sure I have us positioned for 10 years, 20 years from now. If we do nothing, those forces will start to diminish who we are and the value we bring to this community.
Bateman said Project Forward Vision will situate SoutheastHEALTH for the long term.
SoutheastHEALTH cannot narrowly focus on solving the current challenges of today. Project Forward Vision will allow us to focus on creating strength and growth for decades to come. If we are not proactive today, our tomorrow will face challenges from larger, metropolitan health systems that are intent on moving into Southeast Missouri and capturing patients. We are committed to making Southeast Missouri a regional hub for tertiary (highly specialized care that involves complex diagnostics, procedures and treatments) care, he noted.
The CEO stressed the move is not one of desperation but of expansion.
I want to make it clear that we are not selling assets. We are joining with a partner to create a win-win situation for both parties. We will ask potential partners why we would be valuable to their organization as well as what benefit they bring to us, he said. SoutheastHEALTH is strong financially. We have strong market share and volumes, and we just recorded our two best performance years to date. We maintain a sizable cash position as well. Partnering with a larger system with at least $5 billion in assets will ensure that we remain well capitalized in terms of facilities and equipment while continuing to provide quality, low cost health care, close to home, for decades to come. We anticipate that this partnership also will allow us to secure a strong and long-term market position along the I-55 corridor.
What does a partner look like?
A potential SoutheastHEALTH partner will be one with the scale necessary to spread costs labor, technology, support across many platforms.
Bateman contended SoutheastHEALTH is in a good position to attract suitors.
SoutheastHEALTH operates two hospitals, multiple ambulatory care sites across Southeast Missouri, two fitness centers, a College of Nursing and Health Sciences and an affiliation with Southeast Behavioral Hospital. We are recognized nationally for providing excellent health care, including being named a Best Maternity Care Hospital by Newsweek for two consecutive years, earning heart failure and heart attack care accolades from the American Heart Association, earning a Grade A Safety Rating by Leapfrog for five consecutive years, he noted. We also are honored to earn The Joint Commissions Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Associations Heart-check mark for recertification as a Comprehensive Cardiac Center, the only hospital between St. Louis and Memphis to achieve this distinction.
Human capital is also a strength, he added.
A potential partner is coming into an organization staffed by incredibly talented, experienced and skilled people who hold a shared dedication to providing quality, family-centered care, he said.
Of the staff, Bateman noted Project Forward Vision is a way to offer employment stability to the systems 2,400 employees.
When I arrived at SoutheastHEALTH in 2015, we faced significant financial challenges. One of the solutions on the table was to cut an additional 200 jobs. I did not let that happen. Since Day 1, I have been, and remain, totally committed to preserving jobs. We weathered some pretty tough times, without job cuts, and with additional jobs added, he commented. SoutheastHEALTH will not partner with a system that does not hold those same values. And, partnering with a larger system also will provide career advancements and opportunities for our employees through multiple site locations.
Mergers in other industries
In other sectors of the U.S. economy meatpacking, for example mergers and acquisitions has resulted in fewer players and higher costs for consumers. Bateman said local health care consolidation will not play out in that manner because competition will remain.
It is important to understand that Project Forward Vision will result in a partnership, not a monopoly. Partnering with a larger health care system will give us lower cost of capital, greater credit market access, and greater buying/negotiating power. Price increases happen when there is a lack of competition. Its competition that generates high quality health care at an affordable cost, he contended.
One of the ways Bateman said he expects to combat increasing costs is through investing in technology and developing health care delivery options. Moving more services to an outpatient setting is one example.
Hospitals must make substantial investments in technology to connect with patients outside of the walls of our hospital. Remote access through our Patient Portal and through digital platforms are part of care delivery models of the future and will require major investments, he explained. The latest technologies also will be incorporated into our new Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center and Southeast Womens Integrated Health Services, now under construction on our West Campus. This is part of a multiphase project that is the largest in the history of SoutheastHEALTH and one that underscores both our commitment to providing excellent health care and our financial strength.
-
Abandoned puppies find homes; SEMO Pets holding adoption event1All the neglected puppies abandoned at an area high-traffic intersection in May have been fully rehabilitated and sent to loving homes within only a few weeks of being rescued, according to Tracy Poston, executive director of Southeast Missouri...
-
Downtown Cape businesses receive grant money for facade improvementA total of 10 Cape Girardeau businesses received a portion of a $9,000 grant raised by Old Town Cape with matching funds of up to $1,500. Every business which applied for the grant received a portion of the funding. A news release from the...
-
Missouri roadway fatalities down from 20211Missouri traffic fatalities have dropped a "modest" 7% in the first half of this year compared to 2021, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation. There were 413 fatalities from Missouri crashes from Jan. 1 to June 22...
-
River City Players presenting locally written play this summer"KatyDid," a "whimsical, short summer comedy" play written and directed by Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood is the summer production of River City Players. The play will be presented July 14 through 17. Performances, accompanied by buffets, will be held...
-
-
Campbell Trust makes $4M in additional charitable giftsSIKESTON, Mo. -- The trustees of the trust established by the late Harryette Campbell of Sikeston recently announced $4 million in gifts to higher education and national not-for-profits. These gifts are in addition to previous gifts specified in...
-
Stoddard County man sentenced to 50 years in prisonA Stoddard County, Missouri, man, Shawn Yount, was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday by Judge Joe Z. Satterfield. Yount was convicted May 5 of five counts of burglary and stealing. "Shawn Yount has been a menace to Stoddard County business...
-
Scott City issues boil-water advisoryScott City officials issued a boil-water advisory Thursday afternoon for all Scott City water users. A release from the city stated the advisory was to be in effect for 48 hours, according to Cletus Glueck, Public Works Department supervisor. The...
-
'Feel the painting': Artist Dave Pfanstiel to be featured in exhibit at Arts CouncilArtist Dave Pfanstiel wants viewers to "feel" the weight of his work. And they'll get the chance during an exhibition starting this week at Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in downtown Cape Girardeau. Pfanstiel described himself as an abstract...
-
Tips for keeping pets calm when fireworks are going off1With the Fourth of July right around the corner, a local expert is encouraging dog owners to be aware of how fireworks might affect their pets. "If you have a pet that is very reactive to fireworks, we really recommend that you reach out to your vet...
-
Route Y in Cape County closed for bridge work; Route KK in Perry, Bollinger counties reduced for pavement repairsRoute Y in Cape Girardeau County will be closed from Route V to County Road 621 as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. A MoDOT news release indicated the work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily July 11...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/30/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of June 27 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
Vargas receives 3-year contract extension from SEMO Board of Governors5Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas's contract has been extended by the Board of Governors for another three years. Vargas's salary increase, according to the university, is equivalent to what the board approved for all...
-
Cape Girardeau, Jackson, others prepare for Fourth of July events1Area municipalities and organizations are set to host a series of events over the Independence Day weekend complete with fireworks displays and patriotic programs. Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July event will celebrate the nation's...
-
ShotSpotter helps Cape police determine firework or gunshot6Cape Girardeau Police Department's gunshot detection system went live last month and is able to determine the difference between gunshots, fireworks or vehicles backfiring. The high number of sensors throughout the city record sounds from a specific...
-
Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center to hold workshop on making it green cleanCape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive, will host a workshop to familiarize Southeast Missourians with the cleansing power of the region's native plants. The event, titled "Make It Green Clean," will occur from 9:30 to 11...
-
City job fair shows fruits of use tax1The City of Cape Girardeau's job fair last week could soon result in numerous filled positions at the municipal level. "We're very hopeful to start making offers soon," Gina Snyder, the city's human resources director, said. The June 22 fair was...
-
Jackson official outlines details of wastewater bond issueIn just a little over a month, Jackson residents will have the chance to vote on possible improvements to the city's wastewater treatment facility. The $10.1 million bond issue is over a proposed no-tax 10% increase on sewer rates for the city in...
-
CrossRoads Church to host food distribution2CrossRoads Church will be partnering with Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help feed hungry Cape Girardeau County residents. The food distribution will occur from 10 a.m. to noon today at the church, 4400 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, with eligibility...
-
Fireworks sales begin in Cape Girardeau, JacksonThe sale of fireworks in Cape Girardeau and Jackson officially began Monday as Fourth of July celebrations will kick off around the cities this week. Residents could buy fireworks starting at 8 a.m. Monday and will be able to buy them from 8 a.m. to...
-
Early morning shooting in Cape leaves one injured3A man was shot multiple times at approximately 1:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Sprigg and William streets in Cape Girardeau, according to the police department. Cape Girardeau police officers are investigating the case and no one has...
-
Photo Gallery 6/28/22Virginia Fowlkes was Cape Central Airways' ground hostessVirginia Fowlkes of Charleston, Missouri, a State College junior, worked as a "ground hostess" for Cape Central Airways at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport in the spring of 1972. The photos were taken by Southeast Missourian photographer Gordon...
-
Most read 6/27/22New downtown Cape food, drink and entertainment destination branded Scout Hall1A new development in Cape Girardeau will soon open its doors to fans of great food, drink and entertainment in the growing downtown district. Scout Hall will feature three restaurants, retail space, six luxury apartments and an entertainment venue...
-
Local News 6/27/22Cape County jail administrator details challenges facing facility4"Right now, many counties in Missouri are short-staffed; it's a problem all across the country, actually," explained Richard Rushin, jail administrator for Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Overcrowding and understaffing have made it difficult...
-
Local News 6/27/22Inflation could cause issues with fireworks displays this year1As with many things these days, the effects of inflation have the potential to be felt in Fourth of July celebrations, too, as some items may cost twice as much as last year. But Chris Sander, CEO of Powder Monkey Fireworks Inc., said his business...
-
Most read 6/27/22Frozen daiquiri shop coming to Cape's Town PlazaGood Time Daiquiris is planning to open in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza, 2136 William St., this fall. "We're hoping for a fall opening, maybe in September," said Keri Keller, who will co-own and operate the business with her husband, Travis, an Oak...
-
The Taste of Victory: Local coffee lover wins in national competitions4Its an almost universal start to the morning: a hot (or cold!) cup of coffee. Milk, cream, sugar or black however you take your coffee, everyone has their preferences. Katie Britt starts each day with a French press coffee with coconut milk if...
-
Local News 6/25/22Missouri bans most abortions after US Supreme Court ruling42JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri law outlawing most abortions took effect Friday, as Republican state officials acted quickly to enforce a ban following a U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for abortion. A 2019 Missouri...
-
Local News 6/25/22Kelly school district moving forward with bond-issue projects1Kelly Schools moving forward with bond issue projects BENTON, Mo. -- After 76% of Scott County R-4 "Kelly" School District voters passed a $6.5 million bond issue in April, the school district immediately began the steps to help the proposition come...
-
City officials plan for further development of Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park13It's been a decade since the city of Cape Girardeau purchased a 250-acre plot by the intersection of LaSalle Avenue and Interstate 55, now known as Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park, in order to help attract more jobs to the area. Now, the city...
-
Disney-themed concert coming to Jackson park12Disney fans young and old can visit the Jackson Bandshell this summer for a music-filled evening at the park. Jackson Municipal Band will present "Enchanted Evening at the Park" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 14 at the Jackson Bandshell located at 850...
-
Most read 6/24/22US sending advanced rocket systems, other aid to UkraineWASHINGTON -- The United States will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems, to help push back Russian progress in the war, officials announced Thursday. The latest package...
-
Most read 6/23/22Charge filed in connection with woman's disappearance in Cape Girardeau County5One person has been charged in connection with the May murder of a woman. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Teresa L. Baumgartner with tampering with evidence in a felony investigation for her alleged role in the...