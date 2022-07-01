Community Counseling Center Leader Says Mental Health Is Just as Important as Physical Health

Experts say your mental health is just as important as your physical health.

Wendy Ice, Chief Executive Officer of the Community Counseling Center (CCC), believes seeking mental health treatment should be just as common as going to your primary care physician to care for your physical needs.

There is no shame in seeing a cardiologist for a heart condition, Ice said. And there should be no shame when seeing a therapist or psychiatrist for a mental health condition.

The therapists and staff at Community Counseling Center focus on the well-being of each client and they strive to ensure their clients feel welcome in a trusted, professional atmosphere,  conducive to the sensitive nature of their needs.

Their professional staff helps to address clients specific needs as they occur, including those brought on by significant life changes. These can include grief, divorce, educational stressors, family dynamics, trauma, along with any other factors affecting an adult or childs ability to function fully at home or school.

For more information, contact Community Counseling Center at (573) 334-1100.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health emergency, call the crisis hotline at 1-800-356-5395. More information on services and programs is available online at www.cccntr.com.