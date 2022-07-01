SportsPlex has helped make Cape a destination for sports tourism
In the movie Field of Dreams there is a line, whispered mysteriously: If you build it, he will come. It worked in the movie. Ray Consello, played by actor Kevin Costner, builds a baseball diamond in the middle of his cornfield. Soon after, ballplayers from yesteryear, including Consellos father, begin to appear and play Americas pastime.
A Hollywood script to be sure, but theres a real-life concept thats played out in Cape Girardeau: If you build it, they will come. They, in this story, are athletes from across the region. And theyre coming to Cape Girardeau to compete at the citys crown jewel: The Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.
Not only are they coming, but this group of athletes and their families are spending money while they are here boosting the local economy.
How it started?
In 2015, a facility review committee held brainstorming sessions contemplating if Cape Girardeau could support a first-class tournament sports facility later named the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. A facility was built and people have, indeed, come to Cape Girardeau making the city a destination location for regional sporting events.
Cape Girardeau City Manager Dr. Kenneth Haskin told B Magazine the committee went into the project with a strong goal in mind: Impact the local economy.
The original plan of investing in such a facility came from the concept of replicating what the Shawnee Park Sports Complex does during the late spring and summer for the community economically, Haskin said.
Scott Williams, recreation division manager for the city of Cape Girardeau, said the city hasnt always been a hot spot for sports that it is today.
Cape Girardeau, at one point, wasnt a destination point for sports, he said. Shawnee Park Sports Complex really created the demand with adult slow pitch, fast pitch girls and boys baseball destination. And Central Municipal Pool was a swim destination.
With this background in mind, Haskin described the SportsPlex as a success waiting to happen.
With confidence that upon completion the parking lot would be full and teams would travel regionally to use the facility, the project began. In May of 2017, the community celebrated the facilitys opening.
Facility performance
The financial goal of the SportsPlex was to break even after five years of operation. That five-year time frame is now. The city is happy to report that the goal was achieved in the 2020/21 fiscal year. And local leaders are even happier that theyre on track to do it again this year.
Were right on pace for 100% cost recovery again, said Heather Davis, Cape Girardeau SportsPlex facility supervisor.
But thats not without challenges like inflation, as all expenses are higher than they were a year ago.
In order to have continued success, it takes repeated support of local leagues, tournaments, rentals, etc.
It may surprise some to know the largest user of the facility is club volleyball.
We pack the people in here, Davis said. Over 3,500 people for some tournaments.
After volleyball, basketball and cheerleading bring out the most people to the SportsPlex.
Within the walls of the facility, the no. 1 revenue source is concessions. However, concessions sales are totally dependent on bookings and leagues, followed by open play/admissions, as well as field and batting cage rentals.
Sports leagues and court rentals as well as childrens birthday parties have tripled over the past year and only seem to be picking up steam.
It took a while to catch on. Once we had one and people attended, they would call us and want to book one for their own families, Davis said. Those are obviously local customers were servicing.
With a staff of five full-time and up to 75 part-time employees, the facility hosts local youth leagues, over 40 tournament weekends a year, sports trainings and an estimated six-figure visitor total each year.
During inception when planning potential use for the facility, the committee sought support from local sports leagues and clubs so they could go into the project with guaranteed consumers.
Carl Ritter, NSSC Volleyball (North Stoddard Scott County) club director was brought into the conversation early on.
NSSC is based out of Cape Girardeau with team members traveling as far as 140 miles away to play for the club. Ritter has been involved with club volleyball 25-30 years and brings in some of the SportsPlexs largest tournaments.
Each tournament is comprised of approximately 100 teams from places like Columbia, Springfield, Kansas City, Nashville, northwest Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.
What I think the community doesnt understand is just how much this facility actually brings to the community its not just about sports. Its about the economy, Ritter said.
Economic impact
The SportsPlex is hitting the mark when it comes to economic impact, according to local leaders.
Its been a game changer for Cape, said Brenda Newbern, executive director for VisitCape.
Williams challenges local citizens to drive by the SportsPlex on a weekend and notice the cars in the lot and adjacent streets. Hundreds of families flock to the facility almost every weekend from January to September as Cape Girardeau plays host to youth basketball, volleyball and wrestling tournaments.
Thousands of people are frequenting Cape area restaurants, hotels and convenience stores.
Some find their way to Cape Splash in the summer. They visit the mall, Academy Sports and other places in the evening when theyre done, Williams said. So we truly feel this facility, as well as our other Parks and Rec facilities, really benefit the community probably more than most people know.
Ritter notes that in addition to teams traveling to Cape Girardeau, it also prevents local people from having to travel elsewhere, keeping local dollars close to home.
And it saves them money to where theyre not spending their money in Indianapolis or somewhere like that, he said.
Haskin concurred with the assessment of others that the SportsPlex is, indeed, helping a number of local businesses.
The impact to the local hotel and restaurant industry has been huge to say the least, Haskin said. Many weekends, hotels are sold out in Cape Girardeau with overflow hotels being used in Jackson, Sikeston and Perryville.
If you combine the weekend tournaments at the SportsPlex with other Parks and Recreation facility and community events, Haskin said sold out weekends in Cape Girardeau are increasingly more common.
COVID impact and repeat business
During the pandemic, the SportsPlex shut down for approximately six weeks then reopened with precautionary steps to be able to continue operating and provide a sense of normalcy for families and friendly competition for those interested.
We felt we could do it safely, Davis said. We were in communication with the health department constantly and had a precise strategy.
As a result of many communities across the region remaining shutdown during COVID, people traveled from as far as Texas to Cape Girardeau. The SportsPlex reports hosting new tournaments and teams that hadnt been to Cape.
It got them here the first time, and theyve come back, Davis said.
The general consensus from local leaders is that the return visits of individuals and teams mean Cape Girardeau is on the right track.
I can say 90 to 95% of the people that come to Cape return to Cape, Newbern said. When seeing the SportsPlex for the first time, visitors are amazed and just blown away. Cape has a lot to offer.
SportsPlex staff hear a lot of compliments as visitors enter for the first time. Recently, Davis overheard a lady saying on her phone, Youve got to get here. Youve got to see this place.
Looking to the future
As weekends near capacity at over 40 tournaments a year, what now? Can Cape support an even larger facility?
Ritter thinks so.
Its just been a great thing. And, I wish it was bigger, he said.
We have people calling us this time of the year asking if they can go ahead and rent for the next year because they want to get on the books. The courts go fast, Davis said.
What would growth look like? It would include more fall tournaments and events, moving non-volleyball tournaments from January and February to allow for additional tournaments and additional revenue, and adding more summer camps and clinics. In addition, the SportsPlex looks to continue the expansion through a partnership with Southeast Missouri Preparatory School as they add more teams, resulting in more court/field rentals.
Its a lot harder to bring in fall events since most of them play outside, so we look to non-traditional events like wrestling, cheerleading or pickleball instead of volleyball or basketball, said Davis. Martial arts and cornhole are also possibilities.
Haskin said facility expansion plans will be dependent on three things: need, site expansion and funding.
Need: Adding turf fields could be the next play for the SportsPlex, bringing opportunity for larger indoor soccer tournaments and leagues as well as softball, baseball and soccer training. Additional opportunities on turf include flag football and bocce.
Site expansion and funding: The city would need to acquire funding in order to purchase the land to the north of the facility in order to have room for expansion.
SportsPlex success
Were regional and regional is probably an understatement, Williams said.
With the thousands of people coming through the doors most weekends, the staff fields a lot of inquiries about the facility.
They can pick our brains about how this place came about and how we operate and everything because of the success, Davis said. They say they need one of these in their community.
I think we kind of take it for granted because were here all the time. We get asked a lot who owns the facility, and theyre always a little bit surprised when they find out its a city facility.
When relocating to a town, employment potential, schools and parks rank at the top of the list for priorities. Williams sees the SportsPlex, and all Capes Parks and Recreation facilities, as a draw for not only weekend tournaments but as establishing Cape as a youth sports destination.
Cape Girardeau would be hard to top, Williams said. Cape Girardeau is truly blessed to have this type of facility.
-
Abandoned puppies find homes; SEMO Pets holding adoption event1All the neglected puppies abandoned at an area high-traffic intersection in May have been fully rehabilitated and sent to loving homes within only a few weeks of being rescued, according to Tracy Poston, executive director of Southeast Missouri...
-
Downtown Cape businesses receive grant money for facade improvementA total of 10 Cape Girardeau businesses received a portion of a $9,000 grant raised by Old Town Cape with matching funds of up to $1,500. Every business which applied for the grant received a portion of the funding. A news release from the...
-
Missouri roadway fatalities down from 20211Missouri traffic fatalities have dropped a "modest" 7% in the first half of this year compared to 2021, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation. There were 413 fatalities from Missouri crashes from Jan. 1 to June 22...
-
River City Players presenting locally written play this summer"KatyDid," a "whimsical, short summer comedy" play written and directed by Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood is the summer production of River City Players. The play will be presented July 14 through 17. Performances, accompanied by buffets, will be held...
-
-
Campbell Trust makes $4M in additional charitable giftsSIKESTON, Mo. -- The trustees of the trust established by the late Harryette Campbell of Sikeston recently announced $4 million in gifts to higher education and national not-for-profits. These gifts are in addition to previous gifts specified in...
-
Stoddard County man sentenced to 50 years in prisonA Stoddard County, Missouri, man, Shawn Yount, was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday by Judge Joe Z. Satterfield. Yount was convicted May 5 of five counts of burglary and stealing. "Shawn Yount has been a menace to Stoddard County business...
-
Scott City issues boil-water advisoryScott City officials issued a boil-water advisory Thursday afternoon for all Scott City water users. A release from the city stated the advisory was to be in effect for 48 hours, according to Cletus Glueck, Public Works Department supervisor. The...
-
'Feel the painting': Artist Dave Pfanstiel to be featured in exhibit at Arts CouncilArtist Dave Pfanstiel wants viewers to "feel" the weight of his work. And they'll get the chance during an exhibition starting this week at Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in downtown Cape Girardeau. Pfanstiel described himself as an abstract...
-
Tips for keeping pets calm when fireworks are going off1With the Fourth of July right around the corner, a local expert is encouraging dog owners to be aware of how fireworks might affect their pets. "If you have a pet that is very reactive to fireworks, we really recommend that you reach out to your vet...
-
Route Y in Cape County closed for bridge work; Route KK in Perry, Bollinger counties reduced for pavement repairsRoute Y in Cape Girardeau County will be closed from Route V to County Road 621 as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. A MoDOT news release indicated the work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily July 11...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/30/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of June 27 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
Vargas receives 3-year contract extension from SEMO Board of Governors5Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas's contract has been extended by the Board of Governors for another three years. Vargas's salary increase, according to the university, is equivalent to what the board approved for all...
-
Cape Girardeau, Jackson, others prepare for Fourth of July events1Area municipalities and organizations are set to host a series of events over the Independence Day weekend complete with fireworks displays and patriotic programs. Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July event will celebrate the nation's...
-
ShotSpotter helps Cape police determine firework or gunshot6Cape Girardeau Police Department's gunshot detection system went live last month and is able to determine the difference between gunshots, fireworks or vehicles backfiring. The high number of sensors throughout the city record sounds from a specific...
-
Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center to hold workshop on making it green cleanCape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive, will host a workshop to familiarize Southeast Missourians with the cleansing power of the region's native plants. The event, titled "Make It Green Clean," will occur from 9:30 to 11...
-
City job fair shows fruits of use tax1The City of Cape Girardeau's job fair last week could soon result in numerous filled positions at the municipal level. "We're very hopeful to start making offers soon," Gina Snyder, the city's human resources director, said. The June 22 fair was...
-
Jackson official outlines details of wastewater bond issueIn just a little over a month, Jackson residents will have the chance to vote on possible improvements to the city's wastewater treatment facility. The $10.1 million bond issue is over a proposed no-tax 10% increase on sewer rates for the city in...
-
CrossRoads Church to host food distribution2CrossRoads Church will be partnering with Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help feed hungry Cape Girardeau County residents. The food distribution will occur from 10 a.m. to noon today at the church, 4400 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, with eligibility...
-
Fireworks sales begin in Cape Girardeau, JacksonThe sale of fireworks in Cape Girardeau and Jackson officially began Monday as Fourth of July celebrations will kick off around the cities this week. Residents could buy fireworks starting at 8 a.m. Monday and will be able to buy them from 8 a.m. to...
-
Early morning shooting in Cape leaves one injured3A man was shot multiple times at approximately 1:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Sprigg and William streets in Cape Girardeau, according to the police department. Cape Girardeau police officers are investigating the case and no one has...
-
Photo Gallery 6/28/22Virginia Fowlkes was Cape Central Airways' ground hostessVirginia Fowlkes of Charleston, Missouri, a State College junior, worked as a "ground hostess" for Cape Central Airways at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport in the spring of 1972. The photos were taken by Southeast Missourian photographer Gordon...
-
Most read 6/27/22New downtown Cape food, drink and entertainment destination branded Scout Hall1A new development in Cape Girardeau will soon open its doors to fans of great food, drink and entertainment in the growing downtown district. Scout Hall will feature three restaurants, retail space, six luxury apartments and an entertainment venue...
-
Local News 6/27/22Cape County jail administrator details challenges facing facility4"Right now, many counties in Missouri are short-staffed; it's a problem all across the country, actually," explained Richard Rushin, jail administrator for Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Overcrowding and understaffing have made it difficult...
-
Local News 6/27/22Inflation could cause issues with fireworks displays this year1As with many things these days, the effects of inflation have the potential to be felt in Fourth of July celebrations, too, as some items may cost twice as much as last year. But Chris Sander, CEO of Powder Monkey Fireworks Inc., said his business...
-
Most read 6/27/22Frozen daiquiri shop coming to Cape's Town PlazaGood Time Daiquiris is planning to open in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza, 2136 William St., this fall. "We're hoping for a fall opening, maybe in September," said Keri Keller, who will co-own and operate the business with her husband, Travis, an Oak...
-
The Taste of Victory: Local coffee lover wins in national competitions4Its an almost universal start to the morning: a hot (or cold!) cup of coffee. Milk, cream, sugar or black however you take your coffee, everyone has their preferences. Katie Britt starts each day with a French press coffee with coconut milk if...
-
Local News 6/25/22Missouri bans most abortions after US Supreme Court ruling42JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri law outlawing most abortions took effect Friday, as Republican state officials acted quickly to enforce a ban following a U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for abortion. A 2019 Missouri...
-
Local News 6/25/22Kelly school district moving forward with bond-issue projects1Kelly Schools moving forward with bond issue projects BENTON, Mo. -- After 76% of Scott County R-4 "Kelly" School District voters passed a $6.5 million bond issue in April, the school district immediately began the steps to help the proposition come...
-
City officials plan for further development of Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park13It's been a decade since the city of Cape Girardeau purchased a 250-acre plot by the intersection of LaSalle Avenue and Interstate 55, now known as Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park, in order to help attract more jobs to the area. Now, the city...
-
Disney-themed concert coming to Jackson park12Disney fans young and old can visit the Jackson Bandshell this summer for a music-filled evening at the park. Jackson Municipal Band will present "Enchanted Evening at the Park" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 14 at the Jackson Bandshell located at 850...
-
Most read 6/24/22US sending advanced rocket systems, other aid to UkraineWASHINGTON -- The United States will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems, to help push back Russian progress in the war, officials announced Thursday. The latest package...
-
Most read 6/23/22Charge filed in connection with woman's disappearance in Cape Girardeau County5One person has been charged in connection with the May murder of a woman. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Teresa L. Baumgartner with tampering with evidence in a felony investigation for her alleged role in the...