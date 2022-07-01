New faces in local health care talk about their roles, what led them to Southeast Missouri

Health care is one of the top employers in Southeast Missouri. While there are many Southeast Missouri natives who continue to work in the industry locally, the regional health care market is also one of the top industries for recruitment. From doctors and nurses to information technology specialists and business professionals, many of the areas top-paying jobs are related to health care. In this story, we speak to six individuals, some of whom are relatively new to the area, about what led them to pursue a career in health care and why they chose Southeast Missouri.

Jason Blandford, FNP

Family Nurse Practitioner, Board Certified, at Southeast Convenient Care in Jackson

Education: BSN, Southeast Missouri State University and MSN, Maryville University, St, Louis, MO

Q: What led you to pursue this career path and

what do you enjoy about it?

Blandford: I chose this career path because when I was a bedside nurse, I noticed several patients having frequent stays in the hospital and thought I could help people avoid being admitted to the hospital by being able to direct patient care myself. Going back to school and becoming a nurse practitioner allowed me to practice medicine and help patients be proactive in their health rather than waiting too long until they need to be admitted to the hospital.

Q: Why did you choose Southeast Missouri to pursue your career?

Blandford: I chose SoutheastHEALTH to embark on this career because of its core values and mission to the people of the Southeast Missouri area. Southeasts mission is, Together we will evolve health care through innovation, compassion and partnerships. This goes hand in hand with values that I have acquired as a bedside nurse over the years. Being innovative is the only way to discover newer and better practices, and I think we owe it to our patients to provide the best care possible. We are learning new things each and every day. Compassion and partnerships are the foundations of nursing practice, so it was an easy choice to come aboard with Southeast.

Q: What activities do you enjoy outside of work?

Blandford: The activities I enjoy outside of work are pretty simple things. I love to go camping and hang out at the lake with my family and friends. I also thoroughly enjoy what time I get to spend on the golf course. Lastly, during the fall when I am not at work, I can be found in the woods somewhere as I consider myself an avid hunter. A note to my fellow hunters  use your safety equipment this fall as this can save you from seeing me in the office after a fall out of your deer stands.

Peter J. Batchelor, MBA

Director of Cardiovascular Services, Saint Francis Healthcare System

Education: Master of Business Administration, University of Phoenix

Q: What led you to pursue this career path

and what do you enjoy about it?

Batchelor: My service in the Army as a combat medic led me to a role assisting in the command suite at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. I was able to see the impact leadership could have. Once I completed my service, I pursued my MBA so that I could be part of delivering critical health care to a community while supporting the team members who work so hard to serve their patients.

Q: Why did you choose Southeast Missouri

to continue your career?

Batchelor: When my family and I visited six years ago, we were instantly drawn to the areas way of life and sense of community. The lifestyle of hard work and the opportunity to be a meaningful member in this area appealed to us. The friendliness of the people we met from all walks of life made me strive to find a place to live and serve here. When the opportunity presented itself late last year, we were excited to move to Southeast Missouri.

Q: What activities do you enjoy outside of work?

Batchelor: My wife (Kit) and I enjoy exploring new communities and discovering their history, attractions and people. Our daughter (Leah) and I have run several half marathons over the years, and I already completed my first local race here this past April (Muddy River Marathon). I look forward to continuing that.

Courtney Bohnert, RD, LD

Clinical Dietitian, SoutheastHEALTH

Education: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Studies; Dietetics, Southeast Missouri State University and Master of Science in Applied Nutrition, Southeast Missouri State University

Q: What led you to pursue this career path and

what do you enjoy about it?

Bohnert: I have always known that I wanted to work in health care in one form or another. As a dietitian, I can be part of preventive and lifelong health care. Everyone needs nutrition at all points in the life cycle. I enjoy my work because it enables me to be of service to others. Food brings people together and my goal is to maximize their nutritional status for quality of life.

Q: Why did you choose Southeast Missouri to pursue your career?

Bohnert: Southeast Missouri is my home. I am from Cape Girardeau and truly like the area. In fact, I was born at Southeast Hospital. It is humbling to give back to the people in our community. I could not imagine pursuing a career anywhere else. SoutheastHEALTH has been wonderful to me.

Q: What activities do you enjoy outside of work?

Bohnert: During my free time I enjoy running, playing soccer, reading and spending time with family. My husband and I like to go to concerts of any genre of music. Lastly, I love playing with our Golden Retriever, Tucker.

Stacy Huff

Executive Director at Saint Francis Foundation

Education: Bachelor of Science, Southeast Missouri State University

Q: What led you to pursue this career path and what do you enjoy about it?

Huff: I have worked in the nonprofit sector since graduating college and was drawn to building my career with organizations that improve the lives of others and whose mission and values strongly aligned with mine. I enjoy the development work involved in leading a foundation, especially the strong relationships you get to establish. When you work closely with donors and volunteers, you have the opportunity to work with some of the best people in the world!

Q: Why did you choose Southeast Missouri to continue your career?

Huff: My wife and I are natives of Southeast Missouri, so the decision to return home to lifelong friends and family after about 20 years away was an easy one. Coupling that with the opportunity to do the type of work I love for Saint Francis Foundation and have such a tremendous impact on this region was one that I could not pass up. The warm welcome home and the colleagues I get to work with reinforce each day why it was such a great decision!

Q: What activities do you enjoy outside of work?

Huff: I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, especially traveling, fishing, hunting, golfing and sporting events. I am a sucker for live blues music and highly suggest a road trip to Clarksdale, Mississippi, for anyone who does. My favorite mode of exercise is swimming, which is helpful since I like to spend quality time grilling with my Big Green Egg!

Ashley Bennett, LPN

Southeast Primary Care

Education: Licensed Practical Nurse through Career and Technology Center, Cape Girardeau

Q: What led you to pursue this career path and what do you enjoy about it?

Bennett: I made the choice to become a nurse to help contribute to doing good in the world. This was my way of giving back in a positive way to our community. Knowing that if I was able to make a difference in just one persons life, it would pay for itself.

Q: Why did you choose Southeast Missouri to pursue your career?

Bennett: I chose Southeast to continue my career because this organization has such amazing physicians and providers. I wanted to work alongside these individuals and learn from them. I am also continuing to further my knowledge and skills with the help of such amazing and intelligent people.

Q: What activities do you enjoy outside of work?

Bennett: Activities I enjoy outside of work are first and foremost spending time with my husband and children. Our family has an amazing circle of friends that we attend concerts with, barbecue with on the weekends, and go to sporting events. I enjoy pampering myself with the occasional tattoo, manicure and pedicure.

Amanda Jenkins

Director of Enterprise Project Management Office, Saint Francis Healthcare System

Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Columbia Southern University

Q: What led you to pursue this career path and what do you enjoy about it?

Jenkins: I have been extremely blessed throughout my almost 10 years in health care to have had the opportunity to work in operations, IT and health care technology management. In that time, I worked on small and large projects that cover the spectrum of projects. When this opportunity presented itself, I knew it would be something that would continue to fuel my passion for serving in health care in many different capacities for an organization. Being able to participate in large and small projects across our ministry is truly a blessing.

Q: Why did you choose Southeast Missouri

to continue your career?

Jenkins: Choosing Southeast Missouri and Saint Francis Healthcare System was a decision I did not take lightly for my family. Thankfully, Saint Francis has allowed me a wonderful opportunity to serve their ministry in a remote hybrid position. This allows me to serve from my hometown in Rogers, Arkansas, while also having the blessing to travel to Cape Girardeau and build relationships in person. Choosing Saint Francis was easy once I started researching the organization and truly aligning with their values. The value of Joy is often talked about at Saint Francis, and serving with a happy heart is why I choose Saint Francis.

Q: What activities do you enjoy outside of work?

Jenkins: My life outside of work is filled with my insanely busy family. I am a mother to three boys  Wyatt (17), Westin (12) and Thomas (9)  as well as managing my husbands busy schedule as a local firefighter. I often find my evenings and weekends at the ball fields or courtside at one of the kids basketball games. Being a mother to three boys always keeps me on my toes and young at heart. Between kids activities, our love for gardening, our two dogs and my backyard chickens, we struggle to find free time, but we love it all and all the memories that come with it.