Scout Troop 11 return from international travel

User-submitted story by Neal McGuire
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Scout Troop 11 at Kandersteg International Scout Centre

Scouts from Troop 11 in Jackson, MO have returned from their trip to the Kandersteg International Scout Centre located in Kandersteg, Switzerland. The trip was also attended by Scout leaders Jon F, Lavonna B, Neal M, and their families. While in Switzerland the scouts hiked through the Swiss Alps exploring local lakes, waterfalls, and the Swiss countryside. Events were attended to allow the scouts the meet and socialize with other scouts from Finland, Sweden, Ireland, Costa Rica, Japan, and the United States. The scouts also had opportunities to explore Swiss food, culture, and history through several side trips to Bern, Thun, Zermatt, Italy, and other locations. Scouts also extended the trip to explore France and Switzerland. Troop 11 is planning a return trip in the summer of 2023.

Hiking the Swiss Alps
Hiking at the Matterhorn
Exploring lake Oeschinensee
Kandersteg Switzerland

