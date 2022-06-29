Redhawks hammer thrower takes home championship

Editorial

Congratulations are in order to Southeast Missouri State University hammer thrower Logan Blomquist.

The senior recently won his event in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, throwing a personal best 73.37 meters. But his path to a championship didn't come easy. Blomquist's first three throws were less impressive -- 70.54 meters, scratch and 70.51 meters. But as the old saying goes: "It doesn't matter where you start but how you finish that matters!"

"He was having some trouble, technically, early on," coach Eric Crumpecker told the Southeast Missourian. "He was getting a little forward on the start of his throws. His shoulders were forward. He wasn't staying back good. In the finals, he finally got his shoulders back better and was able to get a couple of good throws off."

After two more throws at 71.66 and 72.51 meters, Blomquist recorded a SEMO record.

Track and field is a sport that doesn't always get the most attention, but there are some impressive athletes who compete. Logan Blomquist has certainly marked in place in Redhawks history.