News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-28-22
Lord Jesus, thank you for servant leaders. Bless them, Lord. Amen.
More to explore
-
Jackson official encourages voters to pass bond issueIn just a little over a month, Jackson residents will have the chance to vote on possible improvements to the city's wastewater treatment facility. The $10.1 million bond issue is over a proposed no-tax 10% increase on sewer rates for the city in...
-
CrossRoads Church to host food distributionCrossRoads Church will be partnering with Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help feed hungry Cape Girardeau County residents. The food distribution will occur from 10 a.m. to noon today at the church, 4400 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, with eligibility...
-
Fireworks sales begin in Cape Girardeau, JacksonThe sale of fireworks in Cape Girardeau and Jackson officially began Monday as Fourth of July celebrations will kick off around the cities this week. Residents could buy fireworks starting at 8 a.m. Monday and will be able to buy them from 8 a.m. to...
-
Early morning shooting in Cape leaves one injuredA man was shot multiple times at approximately 1:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Sprigg and William streets in Cape Girardeau, according to the police department. Cape Girardeau police officers are investigating the case and no one has...
-
Photo Gallery 6/28/22Virginia Fowlkes was Cape Central Airways' ground hostessVirginia Fowlkes of Charleston, Missouri, a State College junior, worked as a "ground hostess" for Cape Central Airways at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport in the spring of 1972. The photos were taken by Southeast Missourian photographer Gordon...
-
Local News 6/27/22Cape County jail administrator details challenges facing facility2"Right now, many counties in Missouri are short-staffed; it's a problem all across the country, actually," explained Richard Rushin, jail administrator for Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Overcrowding and understaffing have made it difficult...
-
Local News 6/27/22Inflation could cause issues with fireworks displays this yearAs with many things these days, the effects of inflation have the potential to be felt in Fourth of July celebrations, too, as some items may cost twice as much as last year. But Chris Sander, CEO of Powder Monkey Fireworks Inc., said his business...
-
-
-
Missouri bans most abortions after US Supreme Court ruling39JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri law outlawing most abortions took effect Friday, as Republican state officials acted quickly to enforce a ban following a U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for abortion. A 2019 Missouri...
-
Kelly school district moving forward with bond-issue projects1Kelly Schools moving forward with bond issue projects BENTON, Mo. -- After 76% of Scott County R-4 "Kelly" School District voters passed a $6.5 million bond issue in April, the school district immediately began the steps to help the proposition come...
-
City officials plan for further development of Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park13It's been a decade since the city of Cape Girardeau purchased a 250-acre plot by the intersection of LaSalle Avenue and Interstate 55, now known as Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park, in order to help attract more jobs to the area. Now, the city...
-
Wallingford chosen as Spirit of America winnerU.S. Air Force veteran. Business executive. State lawmaker. Director of the state Department of Revenue. These are only a few lines on Wayne Wallingford's resume, but they were enough for him to earn the 2022 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America...
-
Disney-themed concert coming to Jackson park11Disney fans young and old can visit the Jackson Bandshell this summer for a music-filled evening at the park. Jackson Municipal Band will present "Enchanted Evening at the Park" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 14 at the Jackson Bandshell located at 850...
-
Man pleads guilty to second-degree murderNEW MADRID, Mo. -- Following a plea agreement, a New Madrid man was sentenced to prison for a fatal shooting. George William Dawson III, 32, entered a plea of guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Donta...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/27/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of June 23 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
-
2022 Perryville High School valedictorian Dayton StrattmanDAYTON STRATTMAN High School Name: Perryville Parents: Chad and Kimberly Strattman. Post-graduation plans: I will be attending Mckendree University to study business administration. I will also be playing on their mens soccer team. High school...
-
2022 Meadow Heights High School valedictorian Rebeka MyersREBEKAH MYERS High School Name: Meadow Heights Parents: Scott and Sandy Myers. Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri University to earn a bachelors degree in music education. High school activities: Volleyball, Beta, Stuco, FCCLA,...
-
2022 Chaffee High School valedictorian Kolton SpiesKOLTON SPIES High School Name: Chaffee Parents: Ritchie and Kelly Spies Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University and major in wildlife biology conservation. High school activities: Football, track, Beta Club, Varsity...
-
2022 Jackson High School valedictorian Delaney PipkinDELANEY PIPKIN High School Name: Jackson Parents: Joel and Richard Pipkin Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology for architectural engineering. High school activities: Junior Rotarian Club, varsity...
-
2022 Kelly High School valedictorian Bryce PhelpsBRYCE PHELPS High School Name: Kelly Parents Names: Brent Phelps and Deanna Phelps. Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Culver-Stockton College on a baseball scholarship and major in business management. High school activities: Beta Member,...
-
2022 Oran High School valedictorian Lydia TankersleyLYDIA TANKERSLEY High School Name: Oran Parents: Randy and Trina Tankersley Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University and major in elementary education. High school activities: Girls basketball, softball, Senior Beta,...
-
Cape Girardeau officials present possible new city ward map6Prompted by the most recent U.S. census Cape Girardeau will be rezoning its wards to fit with population changes. The third version of the new map, displayed by city manager Kenneth Haskin at the Cape Girardeau City Council workshop Wednesday,...
-
Cape's alarm registration program cuts false alarm calls in half3On Monday, Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair told City Council members the city's alarm registration program has cut false alarm calls in half. The program, implemented last year, reduced false alarm calls in the city from 2,139 to 1,060. The...
-
Artworks of George DeMyers II to be showcased at Crisp Museum2"Oh, you've got talent like your father!" That's what George DeMyers II remembered hearing after winning his first school art contest. "Hearing that kind of pushed me," DeMyers said, recalling his father's legacy as an art teacher for more than four...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council appoints board, commission members1Cape Girardeau City Council members appointed seven people to two boards and one commission this week. Council members voted unanimously in favor of appointing Anissa Fongyee Patel and Anand Kumar Patel to the Cape Dogwood Community Improvement...
-
Jackson Parks and Recreation welcomes back 'Heart' tribute band for free concertThe Heart tribute band, Heartless, is coming back to Jackson. The band first performed in Jackson in 2019, and its next concert will be at 7 p.m. July 2 at the city's Municipal Band Shell. The concert will be presented by Jackson Parks and...
-
Most read 6/24/22US sending advanced rocket systems, other aid to UkraineWASHINGTON -- The United States will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems, to help push back Russian progress in the war, officials announced Thursday. The latest package...
-
Most read 6/23/22Charge filed in connection with woman's disappearance in Cape Girardeau County4One person has been charged in connection with the May murder of a woman. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Teresa L. Baumgartner with tampering with evidence in a felony investigation for her alleged role in the...
-
Most read 6/23/22'A prince among men': Friends and colleagues remember Jerry Beaver5"He was entirely self-sufficient. He lived life his way," local business owner Paul Dirnberger recalled of the late Jerry Beaver. "Everything he did, he did on his own, because he wanted to." Beaver, 75, died Sunday at Lutheran Home in Cape...
-
Most read 6/22/22Cape city employees to get raise3The promise of the use tax is beginning to be fulfilled as Cape Girardeau municipal employees will see wage increases take effect at the beginning of their next pay period, starting Saturday. The use tax -- a tax on online sales -- was approved by...
-
Most read 6/21/22Cape City Council approves airport carrier change15The decision over the airline for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport took up the majority of the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting for the second time this month. Council members voted unanimously to change service from current provider SkyWest....
-
Most read 6/20/22New Cape Girardeau County restaurant opens6This story is updated. Bayou Cajun Smokehouse, 6611 County Road 532 near Pocahontas, opened Tuesday under the leadership of owners Tim and Pam Stearns and executive chef Derek Miller. Formerly Bayou Bar & Grill, which closed in April, the new...
-
Most read 6/20/22Artist puts 'a face on Cape Girardeau' with portrait of city's namesake3"Cleda, you put a face on Cape. We really appreciate it," said Charlotte Slinkard, curator at Cape River Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. Slinkard was thanking Cleda Curtis, a local artist behind the new painting of Cape...