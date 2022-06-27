Fruitland Area Fire Protection District Receives $4,300 Safety Grant from Missouri Employers Mutual

Missouri Employers Mutual has awarded Fruitland Area Fire Protection District a $4,300 safety grant. The MEM Safety Grants program partners with policyholders to identify a safety need or improvement that can reduce or eliminate illnesses or injury in the workplace.

With the safety grant, the Fire Protection District will purchase a ropes system that can be anchored to a tree or truck to ascend and descend terrain safely.

In this cycle, Missouri Employers Mutual has awarded a total of $107,000 to 14 Missouri businesses for the implementation of equipment to improve workplace safety. This brings the total amount of safety grants awarded to policyholders to $2.2 million since 2016.

All MEM policyholders are eligible for a safety grant, regardless of premium size or claims history. Successful applicants earn one-to-one matching grants from $500 up to $10,000 toward approved safety initiatives. Policyholders are required to monitor any claims data and report on the success of the safety grant so MEM can help other businesses learn from their success.