New downtown Cape food, drink and entertainment destination branded Scout Hall

A new development in Cape Girardeau will soon open its doors to fans of great food, drink and entertainment in the growing downtown district.

Scout Hall will feature three restaurants, retail space, six luxury apartments and an entertainment venue at 430 Broadway, blocks from the Mississippi River and next door to Courtyard by Marriott.

"A sense of place is a sense of pride, and our planned development here  appropriately named Scout Hall  adds to our region as the epicenter of a creative, residential, dining and entertainment destination," said Gary Rust II, co-owner of Rust Property.

Designed for and dedicated to offering one-of-a-kind experiences, Scout Hall welcomes to its street-level retail spaces fashion-forward Brickwood Boutique, Italian street food eatery Speck, made-to-order sushi bar Omakase and the fan favorite sports diner Kenny's Flippin' Burgers.

"The first-floor retail is fully occupied with some of the most innovative concepts unique to Southeast Missouri," Rust said. "It has been a long time in planning and development for the right reasons. All energy is to do this right  to make it a true destination."

Each retail space is designed for the specific style of dining and shopping experience that will call Scout Hall home. The second-level luxury apartments will be available for rent later this year with the entertainment venue following soon after.

The venue and shared spaces are inspired by the development's namesake, The Scout, a local, cause-driven brand conceived by founder and rustmedia director Jeff Rawson.

Rawson said the goal of the mixed-use building  formerly the Rialto Theater  is to "bring people together, welcoming our neighbors to the table and attracting those from outside the region to enjoy the hospitality and entertainment Cape has to offer."

Rawson said the facilities will serve many purposes.

"We have an opportunity to do something special here, creating these unique spaces. Cape has charm. People have talked about leveraging our geographic location to drive tourism and enhance quality of life. We're going to build on that," he explained. "Through years of celebrating community through The Scout and developing brands at rustmedia, we're positioned to do this well. It's time for us to show up and make it happen."

The entertainment venue will provide Southeast Missouri with dedicated spaces to enjoy touring and local concerts, plan wedding and party receptions and offer community events.

"The 430 Broadway building has been in our family for four generations, and my late brother Rex was instrumental in kicking off this original redevelopment," Rust noted. "The Southeast Missourian, rustmedia and all we do is inspired by growing community and planning for the future. Watching this development embraced by young entrepreneurs, chefs and The Scout, kicks off a new generation of growth that has a direct impact on all our quality of life."

To learn more about Scout Hall  including Speck, Omakase, Kenny's, Brickwood, apartments and future venue  visit www.thescouthall.com and subscribe to The Scout daily email at www.thescoutdaily.com for updates.