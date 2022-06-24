Time for voters to consider their choice for US Senate

Editorial

We are only weeks away from Missouri's primary election, set for Aug. 2.

The top race on the ballot is the primary for U.S. Senate where a number of candidates will be vying to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt.

Several candidates have made appearances in Southeast Missouri over the last several months, speaking to local groups and making their case as to why voters should support them. We've covered these talks in the Southeast Missourian and you can find the stories at semissourian.com.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

As we near Election Day, we expect voters will take a longer look at the candidates, their records and vision for the country.

Among the group of Democrats, the two top contenders are retired Marine Lucas Kunce and Anheuser-Busch heir Trudy Busch Valentine. In the GOP primary, polling indicates there are three candidates with a chance to win: Former Gov. Eric Greitens, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Congressman Billy Long ranks a distant fourth in recent polls.

We have written previously that Eric Greitens should leave the Senate race. It was reported earlier this year that Greitens' ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, had painted a dark picture of her former husband in a sworn affidavit as the couple battled over the custody of their children. Sheena Greitens said Eric knocked her down and confiscated her cell phone, wallet and keys so she would not be able to call for help. She also alleged Eric demonstrated physical violence toward the children.

This week, the former governor released a disturbing campaign video where he talks about "RINO hunting," referring to Republicans in Name Only. Greitens claims any "normal person" would take this as a metaphor. Irregardless, it's yet another example of why Greitens is unfit to serve.

We encourage voters to spend time getting to know the candidates, their positions on the issues, and then select who they believe will best represent the people of Missouri. This is a six-year term to serve in the upper chamber of Congress, and it's important that Missouri has a strong candidate who reflects the values and interests of the state.