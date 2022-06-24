Time for voters to consider their choice for US Senate
We are only weeks away from Missouri's primary election, set for Aug. 2.
The top race on the ballot is the primary for U.S. Senate where a number of candidates will be vying to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt.
Several candidates have made appearances in Southeast Missouri over the last several months, speaking to local groups and making their case as to why voters should support them. We've covered these talks in the Southeast Missourian and you can find the stories at semissourian.com.
As we near Election Day, we expect voters will take a longer look at the candidates, their records and vision for the country.
Among the group of Democrats, the two top contenders are retired Marine Lucas Kunce and Anheuser-Busch heir Trudy Busch Valentine. In the GOP primary, polling indicates there are three candidates with a chance to win: Former Gov. Eric Greitens, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Congressman Billy Long ranks a distant fourth in recent polls.
We have written previously that Eric Greitens should leave the Senate race. It was reported earlier this year that Greitens' ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, had painted a dark picture of her former husband in a sworn affidavit as the couple battled over the custody of their children. Sheena Greitens said Eric knocked her down and confiscated her cell phone, wallet and keys so she would not be able to call for help. She also alleged Eric demonstrated physical violence toward the children.
This week, the former governor released a disturbing campaign video where he talks about "RINO hunting," referring to Republicans in Name Only. Greitens claims any "normal person" would take this as a metaphor. Irregardless, it's yet another example of why Greitens is unfit to serve.
We encourage voters to spend time getting to know the candidates, their positions on the issues, and then select who they believe will best represent the people of Missouri. This is a six-year term to serve in the upper chamber of Congress, and it's important that Missouri has a strong candidate who reflects the values and interests of the state.
Comments
-
Column (6/24/22)GOP may win midterms, but it can't hang on to powerFor congressional Republicans, the election can't come soon enough. In the modern era, it's hard to think of a time when the party out of power had more things going its way. Harry Enten, CNN's political data analyst, recently noted that going by...
-
-
-
-
-
Editorial (6/22/22)Comedian Mike Goodwin to keynote Semoball AwardsComedian Mike Goodwin from "America's Got Talent" and "Dry Bar Comedy" will keynote the Semoball Awards July 8 at LaCroix Church. Goodwin is a veteran of the U.S. Army and former education professional. But he's most noted for his family friendly...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (6/20/22)Catholic food pantry puts faith into actionConstruction is progressing on the new Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. Jim Keusenkothen, pastoral minister at St. Mary Cathedral, recently told the Southeast Missourian the new facility should be...
-
Column (6/20/22)US inflation starts in Washington, not MoscowPresident Joe Biden spoke at the Port of Los Angeles the other day and addressed the issue foremost on the minds of Americans today inflation. And in the spirit of a tried and true liberal, he blamed everyone in the world for a problem that he is...
-
Column (6/20/22)Biden's budget deficit victory lap is unearned, unjustifiedPresident Joe Biden is taking victory laps for last year's reduced budget deficit. No one would be happier than me to see this number fall in a significant way. But the decline has nothing to do with the president's policies, and it changes little...
-
-
Column (6/18/22)What the Jan. 6 committee might have beenCongress should investigate fully the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol -- and similar recent riots at iconic federal sites. But unfortunately, it never will. Why not? The current committee is not bipartisan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., forbade...
-
Editorial (6/17/22)The importance of fathers in the lives of their childrenThis weekend we celebrate Father's Day. The importance of dads in the lives of their children cannot be overstated. Statistics in recent years indicate that as many as 1 in 4 children in America live without their biological, step or adoptive father...
-
Editorial (6/15/22)Juneteenth is an opportunity to come togetherOn Sunday, America will celebrate Juneteenth, marking the day in 1865 when federal officers arrived in Galveston, Texas, ensuring all slaves would be set free. If you recall the historical timeline of slavery in America, this was two and a half...
-
-
Editorial (6/13/22)Cape Public Library marks 100 years on WednesdayThis area has a number of attractions that add to the quality of life. From our many parks, to recreational opportunities and excellent sports facilities, to arts and culture experiences, the list is long. These are important not only for those of...
-
Editorial (6/13/22)Biden is an old man overwhelmed by eventsJoe Biden has rarely seemed as fully 79 years old as he did sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel for a late-night interview that was supposed to showcase his lighter side. The president rambled, occasionally mixed up words, trailed off awkwardly once or...
-
Editorial (6/10/22)An appreciation for law enforcement officialsJune 11-18 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Week. This is a career path many of us don't want to even remotely consider. It's certainly not for the faint of heart. And many of the positions come with little pay, mountains of stress and ultimately...
-
Editorial (6/8/22)3 local students compete at International Science and Engineering FairOne of our favorite educational events of the year is the area science fair held in Cape Girardeau. This year, Kaden Luker and Emma Shields of Jackson and Hiren Parekh of Saxony Lutheran went on to compete at the International Science and...
-
Editorial (6/6/22)Fourth Shipyard festival planned for SeptemberSeventeen musical acts are set to perform over two days (and nights) in September as part of the fourth annual Shipyard Music Festival. Mark your calendar for Sept. 23 and 24. The acts bring a variety of music genres and represent a mix of local...
-
Editorial (6/3/22)Nominate someone for Spirit of America AwardThe Southeast Missourian is seeking nominations for its annual Spirit of America Award, a recognition that seeks to honor individuals who display admirable qualities that embody the fabric of our country. Civic engagement, volunteerism, business...
-
-
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.