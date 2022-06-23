News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-23-22
O Lord Jesus, may we be filled with the peace that passes all understanding. Amen.
'A prince among men': Friends and colleagues remember Jerry Beaver"He was entirely self-sufficient. He lived life his way," local business owner Paul Dirnberger recalled of the late Jerry Beaver. "Everything he did, he did on his own, because he wanted to." Beaver, 75, died Sunday at Lutheran Home in Cape...
'A band and musical family': Jackson band and gears up for summer performances"Band members are bank presidents, university professors, factory workers, engineers, public and private school educators, medical professionals, college and high school students. They range in age from 70s to teenagers," director Scott Vangilder...
Charge filed in connection with woman's disappearance in Cape Girardeau CountyOne person has been charged in connection with the May murder of a woman. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Teresa L. Baumgartner with tampering with evidence in a felony investigation for her alleged role in the...
Jackson officials to discuss kinds of vehicles OK'd for city streetsDeane Sprout of Jackson recently bought a converted electric golf cart with the intent of making short neighborhood trips since gasoline is so expensive only to discover the city doesn't permit such a vehicle on its streets. "The best thing would...
Rust Communications president selected for state newspaper Hall of FamePublisher of the Southeast Missourian and president of Rust Communications Jon K. Rust will be a 2022 inductee into the Missouri Press Association Newspaper Hall of Fame. Hailed as an industry innovator and community stalwart, Rust and two others...
Cape officials considering retirement plan upgrade1Cape Girardeau municipal employees could soon be seeing another increase in benefits this time to their retirement plan. An upgrade in the tier system for city retirement benefits was discussed at a Cape Girardeau City Council workshop Wednesday...
Millersville contractor may be awarded second Jackson bridge projectPutz Construction of Millersville, already building the $550,000 Hubble Creek Bridge connecting Parkview Street and Cascade Drive in Jackson, is likely to be awarded a second project by the Jackson Board of Aldermen to build a more expensive span...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/23/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of June 16 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Cape city employees to get raise2The promise of the use tax is beginning to be fulfilled as Cape Girardeau municipal employees will see wage increases take effect at the beginning of their next pay period, starting Saturday. The use tax -- a tax on online sales -- was approved by...
Rebuilding stability: destroyed Cape Girardeau church may begin reconstruction this yearPlans to rebuild the Cape Girardeau Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) are likely to be finalized by late summer or early fall of this year, according to stake president of the Latter-day Saints, Kevin Dickson. Dickson emphasized the...
Guest musicians to perform Thursday at Jackson Municipal Band concert1Special guest musicians Doug Rees and "Hurricane" Ruth LaMaster will take the stage following the regular performance of the Jackson Municipal Band, at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell, 850 Symphony Lane in Jackson. Thursday's...
Cape to apply for ARPA grants to fund water projects1Along with the approval of the new carrier service for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Cape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved two resolutions authorizing grant applications for water infrastructure improvements as part of Monday's...
Fundraiser to rehab Jackson courts set for Independence Day weekendJosh Lukefahr has organized a 10 a.m. July 2 fundraising tournament at the site of the Jackson City Park basketball courts at North Missouri and West Park streets -- aimed at bringing repair and rehabilitation to a venue that has seen some...
Cape police seek information on alleged attempted kidnappingCape Girardeau police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in an attempted kidnapping Sunday night. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the alleged incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Sprigg...
Highway 51 in Perry Co. reduced for Chester Bridge rehabPERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Rehabilitation of the Chester Bridge, including pavement work and some minor structural steel repairs, will begin soon, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The bridge spans the Mississippi River, connecting...
Cape man arrested for trespassing1A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning for alleged trespassing and assault. A state Highway Patrol report said Gregory Ross, 58, was arrested for alleged first-degree trespassing and fourth-degree assault. He was taken to...
Burfordville man arrested on 3 warrantsA Burfordville man was arrested on three separate warrants in Cape Girardeau County early Tuesday morning. A state Highway Patrol report said Dennis Clark Jr., 43, was taken into custody on warrants for possession of a controlled substance,...
Cape City Council approves airport carrier change15The decision over the airline for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport took up the majority of the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting for the second time this month. Council members voted unanimously to change service from current provider SkyWest....
Jackson aldermen OK large ARPA allocation to senior centerBy a unanimous vote Monday, Jackson Board of Aldermen approved a $109,000 payment to the Jackson Senior Center Foundation, 2690 Travelers Way which was hit hard by COVID-19. The money comes from the municipality's share of American Rescue Plan...
Cape Girardeau-based HIV partnership formsLocal survivors of sexual assault who may have had exposure to human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, will be able to access help from multiple agencies via a new partnership announced Monday by Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence...
Most read 6/20/22New Cape Girardeau County restaurant opens6This story is updated. Bayou Cajun Smokehouse, 6611 County Road 532 near Pocahontas, opened Tuesday under the leadership of owners Tim and Pam Stearns and executive chef Derek Miller. Formerly Bayou Bar & Grill, which closed in April, the new...
Local News 6/20/22Artist puts 'a face on Cape Girardeau' with portrait of city's namesake3"Cleda, you put a face on Cape. We really appreciate it," said Charlotte Slinkard, curator at Cape River Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. Slinkard was thanking Cleda Curtis, a local artist behind the new painting of Cape...
Local News 6/20/22Southern Missouri school district to go to four-day week beginning in the fall3BROSELEY, Mo. After much discussion, the Twin Rivers School Board voted unanimously at its Thursday night meeting to accept a four-day school week. The board was presented with three calendar options that had been organized by faculty for the...
Most read 6/20/22Banjo-playing Bell City man to buy venerable Bollinger County funeral home1MARBLE HILL, Mo. Eric Pendergrass, 30, has had a busy life to-date. He's been a hog farmer in Bell City, Missouri, where he graduated high school; a banjo player in a bluegrass band playing in benefits and at churches; and, come Jan. 1,...
Local News 6/18/22Airport board again votes to switch carrier11Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board members met for the second time in a week Friday, to go over a possible carrier service change in order to make an official recommendation for Monday's City Council meeting. Board members ultimately voted...
Most read 6/16/22Mineral Area approved to offer courses at College Center8State officials Wednesday agreed to temporarily allow a community college to offer various academic programs at Cape College Center, ending for now what had become a contentious disagreement with the local university. Members of the state...
Most read 6/16/22Blues Traveler among musical acts coming to 2022 SEMO District Fair4The year's annual SEMO District Fair will host musical performances and motorsport events, organizers announced Wednesday. The fair will run from Sept. 10 to 17 at the Cape Girardeau fairgrounds in Arena Park, located at 410 Kiwanis Drive. The theme...
Most read 6/15/22Airport interests voice concerns over carriers4Just eight days after Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board members unanimously approved a recommendation to the Cape Girardeau City Council for switching carrier service to Contour Aviation, the board gathered once again to discuss the...
