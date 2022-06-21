News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Confirmation at Guardian Angel Parish
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Thursday,June 16 was a joyous day at Guardian Angel Parish as 21 (20 GA and 1 St Ambrose) teens received their Sacrament of Confirmation. The 7th, 8th, and 9th graders had been studying under the guidance of Fr Joseph Kelly and Mrs. Michelle Priggel over the past several months. The Guardian Angel students took the classes along with the teens of St Ambrose. St Ambrose held their Confirmation on Wednesday, June 15.
Bishop Edward Rice met with the teens and their sponsors in the GA school gym prior to the Mass. At 7 pm, everyone moved on to the GA church for the Confirmation Mass. After the very inspiring homily of Bishop Rice, the Bishop, Fr Kelly, and Fr David Dohogne laid hands upon each of the teens, who were lined up in front of church. At the time of confirmation, each teen and his/her sponsor approached the Bishop, as the Bishop and Fr Kelly awaited in front of the altar. One by one, Bishop Rice annointed each teen with the oil of Chrism as the sponsor placed his/her hand on the teens shoulder and announced the Confirmation name. At the end of Mass, Bishop Rice told the teens he wanted them to remember 3 words. Come, Holy Spirit . Speak these words and ask for the help of the Holy Spirit in your life.
Following the Mass, once a group picture was taken, everyone in church was invited to the school gym for a reception of cookies, cake and fruit in honor of the newly confirmed.
Come, Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful and enkindle in them the fire of your love . Send forth your spirit and they shall be created.
Comments
More to explore
-
Cape city employees to get raise1The promise of the use tax is beginning to be fulfilled as Cape Girardeau municipal employees will see wage increases take effect at the beginning of their next pay period, starting Saturday. The use tax -- a tax on online sales -- was approved by...
-
Rebuilding stability: destroyed Cape Girardeau church may begin reconstruction this yearPlans to rebuild the Cape Girardeau Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) are likely to be finalized by late summer or early fall of this year, according to stake president of the Latter-day Saints, Kevin Dickson. Dickson emphasized the...
-
Guest musicians to perform Thursday at Jackson Municipal Band concertSpecial guest musicians Doug Rees and "Hurricane" Ruth LaMaster will take the stage following the regular performance of the Jackson Municipal Band, at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell, 850 Symphony Lane in Jackson. Thursday's...
-
Cape to apply for ARPA grants to fund water projectsAlong with the approval of the new carrier service for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Cape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved two resolutions authorizing grant applications for water infrastructure improvements as part of Monday's...
-
-
Fundraiser to rehab Jackson courts set for Independence Day weekendJosh Lukefahr has organized a 10 a.m. July 2 fundraising tournament at the site of the Jackson City Park basketball courts at North Missouri and West Park streets -- aimed at bringing repair and rehabilitation to a venue that has seen some...
-
Cape police seek information on alleged attempted kidnappingCape Girardeau police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in an attempted kidnapping Sunday night. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the alleged incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Sprigg...
-
Highway 51 in Perry Co. reduced for Chester Bridge rehabPERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Rehabilitation of the Chester Bridge, including pavement work and some minor structural steel repairs, will begin soon, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The bridge spans the Mississippi River, connecting...
-
Cape man arrested for trespassingA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning for alleged trespassing and assault. A state Highway Patrol report said Gregory Ross, 58, was arrested for alleged first-degree trespassing and fourth-degree assault. He was taken to...
-
Burfordville man arrested on 3 warrantsA Burfordville man was arrested on three separate warrants in Cape Girardeau County early Tuesday morning. A state Highway Patrol report said Dennis Clark Jr., 43, was taken into custody on warrants for possession of a controlled substance,...
-
-
Cape City Council approves airport carrier change15The decision over the airline for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport took up the majority of the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting for the second time this month. Council members voted unanimously to change service from current provider SkyWest....
-
Jackson aldermen OK large ARPA allocation to senior centerBy a unanimous vote Monday, Jackson Board of Aldermen approved a $109,000 payment to the Jackson Senior Center Foundation, 2690 Travelers Way which was hit hard by COVID-19. The money comes from the municipality's share of American Rescue Plan...
-
Cape Girardeau-based HIV partnership formsLocal survivors of sexual assault who may have had exposure to human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, will be able to access help from multiple agencies via a new partnership announced Monday by Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence...
-
Most read 6/20/22New Cape Girardeau County restaurant opens6This story is updated. Bayou Cajun Smokehouse, 6611 County Road 532 near Pocahontas, opened Tuesday under the leadership of owners Tim and Pam Stearns and executive chef Derek Miller. Formerly Bayou Bar & Grill, which closed in April, the new...
-
Local News 6/20/22Artist puts 'a face on Cape Girardeau' with portrait of city's namesake3"Cleda, you put a face on Cape. We really appreciate it," said Charlotte Slinkard, curator at Cape River Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. Slinkard was thanking Cleda Curtis, a local artist behind the new painting of Cape...
-
Local News 6/20/22Southern Missouri school district to go to four-day week beginning in the fall3BROSELEY, Mo. After much discussion, the Twin Rivers School Board voted unanimously at its Thursday night meeting to accept a four-day school week. The board was presented with three calendar options that had been organized by faculty for the...
-
Most read 6/20/22Banjo-playing Bell City man to buy venerable Bollinger County funeral home1MARBLE HILL, Mo. Eric Pendergrass, 30, has had a busy life to-date. He's been a hog farmer in Bell City, Missouri, where he graduated high school; a banjo player in a bluegrass band playing in benefits and at churches; and, come Jan. 1,...
-
-
-
-
Airport board again votes to switch carrier11Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board members met for the second time in a week Friday, to go over a possible carrier service change in order to make an official recommendation for Monday's City Council meeting. Board members ultimately voted...
-
Rising food prices hurting consumers, area aid groups2To go along with rising gas prices, food prices have soared in the U.S. in recent months. The increases have had affected many, including community food assistance programs and their clients. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated food prices...
-
Renewal Project event will gather pastors, church leaders MondayOn Monday, Bethel Assembly of God will host a Missouri Renewal Project event that will gather church leaders from the surrounding areas. Special guest at the event will be former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft along with other guests, such as...
-
Missouri road fatalities starting to trend downwardAccording to Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety (MCRS) monthly statistics through June 5, statewide driving fatalities are down 2.5% so far in 2022, with 355 deaths year-to-date compared to 364 a year ago. In the 25-county MoDOT Southeast region,...
-
-
Old Town Cape named 2022 accredited programMissouri Main Street Connection (MMSC) has designated Old Town Cape Inc. as an Accredited Main Street American Program for 2022. The designation comes after a rigorous evaluation by members of MMSC to identify communities that build "meaningful and...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 6-20-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of June 6 Public hearing n
-
Patient shares success story from care at Saint Francis Neurosciences InstituteWhen it comes to personal injuries, it is important to many people to get back to work and life as soon as possible. The Saint Francis Neurosciences Institute offers a chance at full rehabilitation while building relationships with patients lasting...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 6-20-22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presetations n Beautiful business property of the month Communications/reports n City council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission...
-
Most read 6/16/22Mineral Area approved to offer courses at College Center8State officials Wednesday agreed to temporarily allow a community college to offer various academic programs at Cape College Center, ending for now what had become a contentious disagreement with the local university. Members of the state...
-
Most read 6/16/22Blues Traveler among musical acts coming to 2022 SEMO District Fair4The year's annual SEMO District Fair will host musical performances and motorsport events, organizers announced Wednesday. The fair will run from Sept. 10 to 17 at the Cape Girardeau fairgrounds in Arena Park, located at 410 Kiwanis Drive. The theme...
-
Most read 6/15/22Airport interests voice concerns over carriers4Just eight days after Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board members unanimously approved a recommendation to the Cape Girardeau City Council for switching carrier service to Contour Aviation, the board gathered once again to discuss the...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.