Confirmation at Guardian Angel Parish

Thursday,June 16 was a joyous day at Guardian Angel Parish as 21 (20 GA and 1 St Ambrose) teens received their Sacrament of Confirmation. The 7th, 8th, and 9th graders had been studying under the guidance of Fr Joseph Kelly and Mrs. Michelle Priggel over the past several months. The Guardian Angel students took the classes along with the teens of St Ambrose. St Ambrose held their Confirmation on Wednesday, June 15.

Bishop Edward Rice met with the teens and their sponsors in the GA school gym prior to the Mass. At 7 pm, everyone moved on to the GA church for the Confirmation Mass. After the very inspiring homily of Bishop Rice, the Bishop, Fr Kelly, and Fr David Dohogne laid hands upon each of the teens, who were lined up in front of church. At the time of confirmation, each teen and his/her sponsor approached the Bishop, as the Bishop and Fr Kelly awaited in front of the altar. One by one, Bishop Rice annointed each teen with the oil of Chrism as the sponsor placed his/her hand on the teens shoulder and announced the Confirmation name. At the end of Mass, Bishop Rice told the teens he wanted them to remember 3 words. Come, Holy Spirit . Speak these words and ask for the help of the Holy Spirit in your life.

Following the Mass, once a group picture was taken, everyone in church was invited to the school gym for a reception of cookies, cake and fruit in honor of the newly confirmed.

Come, Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful and enkindle in them the fire of your love . Send forth your spirit and they shall be created.