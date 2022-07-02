Today in History
Today is Saturday, July 2, the 183rd day of 2022. There are 182 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 2, 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.
On this date:
In 1566, French astrologer, physician and professed prophesier Nostradamus died in Salon.
In 1776, the Continental Congress passed a resolution saying that "these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States."
In 1881, President James A. Garfield was shot by Charles J. Guiteau at the Washington railroad station; Garfield died the following September. (Guiteau was hanged in June 1882.)
In 1917, rioting erupted in East St. Louis, Illinois, as white mobs attacked Black residents; nearly 50 people, mostly Blacks, are believed to have died in the violence.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress.
In 1976, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Gregg v. Georgia, ruled 7-2 that the death penalty was not inherently cruel or unusual.
In 1979, the Susan B. Anthony dollar coin was released to the public.
In 1986, ruling in a pair of cases, the Supreme Court upheld affirmative action as a remedy for past job discrimination.
In 1990, more than 1,400 Muslim pilgrims were killed in a stampede inside a pedestrian tunnel near Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
In 1997, Academy Award-winning actor James Stewart died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 89.
In 2018, rescue divers in Thailand found 12 boys and their soccer coach, who had been trapped by flooding as they explored a cave more than a week earlier.
In 2020, a statement posted on his Twitter account revealed that former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain was being treated for the coronavirus at an Atlanta-area hospital, less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Cain died on July 30 of complications from the virus.) British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on charges that she had helped lure at least three girls - one as young as 14 - to be sexually abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. (Maxwell would be convicted on five of six counts.)
Ten years ago: Jim Yong Kim began his new job as president of the World Bank, promising to immediately focus on helping poor countries navigate a fragile global economy. The U.S. Justice Department said British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline would pay $3 billion in fines for criminal and civil violations involving 10 drugs taken by millions of people.
Five years ago: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was photographed with his family soaking up the sun on a beach he had closed to the public for the Fourth of July weekend because of a government shutdown.
One year ago: After nearly 20 years, U.S. forces in Afghanistan vacated the biggest U.S. air base there, Bagram Airfield, as part of the final U.S. withdrawal from the country; an Afghan official said dozens of looters then stormed through the gates before Afghan forces regained control. The city of North Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions about 5 miles from the site of the deadly building collapse eight days earlier. The Supreme Court declined to take up the case of a florist who refused to provide services for a same-sex wedding, leaving in place a decision that she broke Washington state anti-discrimination laws.
Today's Birthdays: Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is 93. Jazz musician Ahmad Jamal is 92. Actor Robert Ito is 91. Actor Polly Holliday is 85. Racing Hall of Famer Richard Petty is 85. Former White House chief of staff and former New Hampshire governor John H. Sununu is 83. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is 80. Writer-director-comedian Larry David is 75. Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson, is 75. Actor Saul Rubinek is 74. Rock musician Roy Bittan (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 73. Actor Wendy Schaal is 68. Actor-model Jerry Hall is 66. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 61. Country singer Guy Penrod is 59. Rock musician Dave Parsons (Bush) is 57. Actor Yancy Butler is 52. Contemporary Christian musician Melodee DeVevo (Casting Crowns) is 46. Actor Owain (OH'-wyn) Yeoman is 44. Race car driver Sam Hornish Jr. is 43. NHL center Joe Thornton is 43. Singer Michelle Branch is 39. Actor Vanessa Lee Chester is 38. Figure skater Johnny Weir is 38. Actor Nelson Franklin is 37. Actor-singer Ashley Tisdale is 37. Actor Lindsay Lohan is 36. Actor Margot Robbie is 32. U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy is 27.
Wallingford's service spans military, gov't, corporate worldA Vietnam War veteran, former state lawmaker and current director of one of Missouri's largest state agencies is the 2022 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner. Wayne Wallingford represented Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas in the...
Pair charged in woman's death, ruled homicideTwo people have been charged with murder in connection with the May disappearance of a 20-year-old woman. Lawrence Schanda and Teresa Baumgartner, who lived together in Millersville, have been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action...
Stoddard County man sentenced to 50 years in prison for burglariesA Stoddard County, Missouri, man, Shawn Yount, was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday by Judge Joe Z. Satterfield. Yount was convicted May 5 of five counts of burglary and stealing. Shawn Yount has been a menace to Stoddard County business...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 7-5-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee n Motion approving an increase in expenditure, in the amount of $1,023.00, under Task Order Authorization No. 21-04, to HR...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 7-5--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presetations n Recognition of Doug Hays for retirement from the Police Department. n Parks and Recreation Month Proclamation Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n ...
Southeast Missouri State University Spring 2022 dean's listThe following students were named to the Spring 2022 dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University. Advance, Missouri: Dakota Black, Jenny Burrow, Meadow Morse, Addie Nichols, Logan Page. Altenburg, Missouri: Carly Bronenkant, Lindsay Palisch....
Abandoned puppies find homes; SEMO Pets holding adoption event1All the neglected puppies abandoned at an area high-traffic intersection in May have been fully rehabilitated and sent to loving homes within only a few weeks of being rescued, according to Tracy Poston, executive director of Southeast Missouri...
Downtown Cape businesses receive grant money for facade improvementA total of 10 Cape Girardeau businesses received a portion of a $9,000 grant raised by Old Town Cape with matching funds of up to $1,500. Every business which applied for the grant received a portion of the funding. A news release from the...
Missouri roadway fatalities down from 20211Missouri traffic fatalities have dropped a "modest" 7% in the first half of this year compared to 2021, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation. There were 413 fatalities from Missouri crashes from Jan. 1 to June 22...
River City Players presenting locally written play this summer"KatyDid," a "whimsical, short summer comedy" play written and directed by Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood is the summer production of River City Players. The play will be presented July 14 through 17. Performances, accompanied by buffets, will be held...
Campbell Trust makes $4M in additional charitable giftsSIKESTON, Mo. -- The trustees of the trust established by the late Harryette Campbell of Sikeston recently announced $4 million in gifts to higher education and national not-for-profits. These gifts are in addition to previous gifts specified in...
Scott City issues boil-water advisoryScott City officials issued a boil-water advisory Thursday afternoon for all Scott City water users. A release from the city stated the advisory was to be in effect for 48 hours, according to Cletus Glueck, Public Works Department supervisor. The...
'Feel the painting': Artist Dave Pfanstiel to be featured in exhibit at Arts CouncilArtist Dave Pfanstiel wants viewers to "feel" the weight of his work. And they'll get the chance during an exhibition starting this week at Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in downtown Cape Girardeau. Pfanstiel described himself as an abstract...
Tips for keeping pets calm when fireworks are going off1With the Fourth of July right around the corner, a local expert is encouraging dog owners to be aware of how fireworks might affect their pets. "If you have a pet that is very reactive to fireworks, we really recommend that you reach out to your vet...
Route Y in Cape County closed for bridge work; Route KK in Perry, Bollinger counties reduced for pavement repairsRoute Y in Cape Girardeau County will be closed from Route V to County Road 621 as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. A MoDOT news release indicated the work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily July 11...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/30/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of June 27 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Vargas receives 3-year contract extension from SEMO Board of Governors5Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas's contract has been extended by the Board of Governors for another three years. Vargas's salary increase, according to the university, is equivalent to what the board approved for all...
Cape Girardeau, Jackson, others prepare for Fourth of July events1Area municipalities and organizations are set to host a series of events over the Independence Day weekend complete with fireworks displays and patriotic programs. Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July event will celebrate the nation's...
ShotSpotter helps Cape police determine firework or gunshot6Cape Girardeau Police Department's gunshot detection system went live last month and is able to determine the difference between gunshots, fireworks or vehicles backfiring. The high number of sensors throughout the city record sounds from a specific...
Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center to hold workshop on making it green cleanCape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive, will host a workshop to familiarize Southeast Missourians with the cleansing power of the region's native plants. The event, titled "Make It Green Clean," will occur from 9:30 to 11...
City job fair shows fruits of use tax1The City of Cape Girardeau's job fair last week could soon result in numerous filled positions at the municipal level. "We're very hopeful to start making offers soon," Gina Snyder, the city's human resources director, said. The June 22 fair was...
Local News 6/28/22Jackson official outlines details of wastewater bond issueIn just a little over a month, Jackson residents will have the chance to vote on possible improvements to the city's wastewater treatment facility. The $10.1 million bond issue is over a proposed no-tax 10% increase on sewer rates for the city in...
Photo Gallery 6/28/22Virginia Fowlkes was Cape Central Airways' ground hostessVirginia Fowlkes of Charleston, Missouri, a State College junior, worked as a "ground hostess" for Cape Central Airways at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport in the spring of 1972. The photos were taken by Southeast Missourian photographer Gordon...
New downtown Cape food, drink and entertainment destination branded Scout Hall1A new development in Cape Girardeau will soon open its doors to fans of great food, drink and entertainment in the growing downtown district. Scout Hall will feature three restaurants, retail space, six luxury apartments and an entertainment venue...
Cape County jail administrator details challenges facing facility4"Right now, many counties in Missouri are short-staffed; it's a problem all across the country, actually," explained Richard Rushin, jail administrator for Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Overcrowding and understaffing have made it difficult...
Frozen daiquiri shop coming to Cape's Town PlazaGood Time Daiquiris is planning to open in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza, 2136 William St., this fall. "We're hoping for a fall opening, maybe in September," said Keri Keller, who will co-own and operate the business with her husband, Travis, an Oak...
The Taste of Victory: Local coffee lover wins in national competitions4Its an almost universal start to the morning: a hot (or cold!) cup of coffee. Milk, cream, sugar or black however you take your coffee, everyone has their preferences. Katie Britt starts each day with a French press coffee with coconut milk if...
Missouri bans most abortions after US Supreme Court ruling42JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri law outlawing most abortions took effect Friday, as Republican state officials acted quickly to enforce a ban following a U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for abortion. A 2019 Missouri...
City officials plan for further development of Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park13It's been a decade since the city of Cape Girardeau purchased a 250-acre plot by the intersection of LaSalle Avenue and Interstate 55, now known as Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park, in order to help attract more jobs to the area. Now, the city...
Disney-themed concert coming to Jackson park12Disney fans young and old can visit the Jackson Bandshell this summer for a music-filled evening at the park. Jackson Municipal Band will present "Enchanted Evening at the Park" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 14 at the Jackson Bandshell located at 850...