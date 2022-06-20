Catholic food pantry puts faith into action

Editorial

Construction is progressing on the new Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.

Jim Keusenkothen, pastoral minister at St. Mary Cathedral, recently told the Southeast Missourian the new facility should be finished in the fall.

The new, 6,000-square-foot pantry, which is located near the current facility, will provide the ministry with more space and capabilities as they seek to help those in need.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

"[The building] will have a walk-in cooler, a walk-in freezer inside, and we'll have a loading dock, which is going to be huge for us," Keusenkothen said. "They will allow us more opportunities to acquire food in bulk where a lot of times now we just can't do that because we don't have the space."

Keusenkothen said this ministry is about putting faith into action. We certainly connect with that sentiment. There are a number of churches and organizations in this area that strive to practice their faith in very tangible ways, and feeding the hungry, as the Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry does, is a wonderful example.

Jesus said it this way in Matthew Chapter 25: "For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.' Then the righteous will answer him, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?' The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.'"

Thank you to all those who serve "the least of these."