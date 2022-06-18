News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-19-22
O Heavenly Father, may we take heart and know that you alone are God. Amen.
Airport board again votes to switch carrier1Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board members met for the second time in a week Friday, to go over a possible carrier service change in order to make an official recommendation for Monday's City Council meeting. Board members ultimately voted...
Rising food prices hurting consumers, area aid groupsTo go along with rising gas prices, food prices have soared in the U.S. in recent months. The increases have had affected many, including community food assistance programs and their clients. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated food prices...
Renewal Project event will gather pastors, church leaders MondayOn Monday, Bethel Assembly of God will host a Missouri Renewal Project event that will gather church leaders from the surrounding areas. Special guest at the event will be former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft along with other guests, such as...
Missouri road fatalities starting to trend downwardAccording to Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety (MCRS) monthly statistics through June 5, statewide driving fatalities are down 2.5% so far in 2022, with 355 deaths year-to-date compared to 364 a year ago. In the 25-county MoDOT Southeast region,...
Old Town Cape named 2022 accredited programMissouri Main Street Connection (MMSC) has designated Old Town Cape Inc. as an Accredited Main Street American Program for 2022. The designation comes after a rigorous evaluation by members of MMSC to identify communities that build "meaningful and...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 6-20-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of June 6 Public hearing n Hearing to...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 6-20-22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presetations n Beautiful business property of the month Communications/reports n City council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission...
2022 Bell City High School valedictorian Bryson MaddoxBRYSON MADDOX Bell City Parents: Deanna Maddox and Daniel Maddox Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri University and major in middle school education. High school activities: Baseball, basketball, track, Academic Team, BETA Club, Pep...
2022 Eagle Ridge Christian School valedictorian Justice GreenJUSTICE GREEN Eagle Ridge Parents: Robert and Deirdre Green Post-graduation plans: Attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. and major in cybersecurity. High school activities: National Honor Society, Student Council president, soccer,...
2022 Notre Dame Regional High School valedictorian Vincent KlueppelVINCENT KLUEPPEL Notre Dame Parents: John and Marilyn Klueppel Post-graduation plans: Attend the University of Alabama and study engineering. High school activities: Swim team, FBLA, historian of National Honor Society, [resident of French Club,...
2022 Cape Girardeau Central High School valedictorian Samuel HwangSAMUEL HWANG Cape Central Parents: Seong Nam Hwang (Father), Min Hi Seo (Mother) Post-graduation plans: Study computer science at Harvard University. High school activities: Research in combinatorics, Symphonic Orchestra, Missouri ARML A Team,...
2022 Eagle Ridge Christian School valedictorian Rachael MargrabeRACHAEL MARGRABE Eagle Ridge Parents: Christina and Matthew Margrabe Post-graduation plans: Attend Central Methodist University in pursuit of a BSN, while being a member of the volleyball team. High school activities: Volleyball, basketball,...
2022 Scott County Central valedictorian Ezekial JohnsonEZEKIEL JOHNSON Scott County Central Parents: Brian and Crystal Johnson. Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri University for an engineering degree. High school activities: Basketball. Favorite high school experience: Enjoying PE...
2022 Woodland High School valedictorian Addie JohnsonADDIE JOHNSON Woodland Parents: Patrick and Emily Johnson Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University in the fall of 2022. My major is still undecided. High school activities: I participated in volleyball and...
Patient shares success story from care at Saint Francis Neurosciences InstituteWhen it comes to personal injuries, it is important to many people to get back to work and life as soon as possible. The Saint Francis Neurosciences Institute offers a chance at full rehabilitation while building relationships with patients lasting...
No new arrests made in Cape's May shooting caseNo new updates or arrests have been made as of Thursday in a May 23 shooting case in Cape Girardeau, according to Cpl. Ryan Droege of the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD). The shooting occurred near 424 S. Spring St. on the evening of May 23...
Worship minister back in Cape following mission trip to help Ukrainian refugeesLynwood Baptist Church's worship minister Gabe Martinez has landed back in Cape Girardeau after a 12-day mission trip overseas to help Ukrainian refugees affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. Martinez, with Brandon Bee, a member of his band, Stomptown...
Better Elections proposal may fall short of signatures to appear on Nov. ballot3A proposed constitutional amendment to change processes for state elections may not appear on the November ballot. A Thursday statement from Better Elections Missouri spokesman Scott Charton indicated the group may not have collected enough...
'A really cool experience' : Jackson's Malone to attend US Naval Academy1"I really wanted to find a way to serve my country and also, at the same time, get a world-class education," said Jackson High School graduate Sam Malone. As one of only four students from Missouri's 8th District to receive appointment to a U.S....
SEMO Pets advises dog owners about hot pavementWith exceptionally warm weather still in the forecast and temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees in Southeast Missouri starting Tuesday, Southeast Missouri Pets -- formerly the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- says don't forget the toll...
Pavement work closes Route DD in Scott CountyPavement work closes Route DD in Scott County Route DD in Scott County -- between Route Y and Route Z, near Vanduser, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release,...
Local News 6/16/22Mineral Area approved to offer courses at College Center8State officials Wednesday agreed to temporarily allow a community college to offer various academic programs at Cape College Center, ending for now what had become a contentious disagreement with the local university. Members of the state...
Local News 6/16/22U.S. Rep. Jason Smith 'will not support' Senate gun control initiative28Southeast Missouri GOP Rep. Jason Smith, who voted "no" on a gun-control bill, "Protecting Our Kids Act," passed by the U.S. House on June 8, told the Southeast Missourian he "will not support" bipartisan Senate legislation on the issue either ...
Most read 6/16/22Blues Traveler among musical acts coming to 2022 SEMO District Fair4The year's annual SEMO District Fair will host musical performances and motorsport events, organizers announced Wednesday. The fair will run from Sept. 10 to 17 at the Cape Girardeau fairgrounds in Arena Park, located at 410 Kiwanis Drive. The theme...
Most read 6/15/22Airport interests voice concerns over carriers4Just eight days after Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board members unanimously approved a recommendation to the Cape Girardeau City Council for switching carrier service to Contour Aviation, the board gathered once again to discuss the...
Most read 6/14/22Decision points for the future of Cape's airline service7I'd like to update the community on the airport service contract the city is planning to fill this month. First, a bit of history: SkyWest Airlines began its regional jet service with the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport (CGI) in December 2017, with...
Le Bistro closes in Cape Girardeau2Le Bistro at the Bar, a French-themed restaurant at 117 Themis St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, closed June 3. "We haven't been that busy and my lease was up anyway," said Gabriele Ruggieri, the eatery's owner/operator who originally hails from...
