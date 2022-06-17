News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Pavement work closes Route DD in Scott County
Pavement work closes Route DD in Scott County
Route DD in Scott County -- between Route Y and Route Z, near Vanduser, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The road should re-open by 4 p.m. Thursday.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Comments
More to explore
-
Cape City Council approves airport carrier changeThe decision over the airline for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport took up the majority of the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting for the second time this month. Council members voted unanimously to change service from current provider SkyWest....
-
Jackson aldermen OK large ARPA allocation to senior centerBy a unanimous vote Monday, Jackson Board of Aldermen approved a $109,000 payment to the Jackson Senior Center Foundation, 2690 Travelers Way which was hit hard by COVID-19. The money comes from the municipality's share of American Rescue Plan...
-
Cape Girardeau-based HIV partnership formsLocal survivors of sexual assault who may have had exposure to human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, will be able to access help from multiple agencies via a new partnership announced Monday by Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence...
-
Most read 6/20/22New Cape Girardeau County restaurant opens6This story is updated. Bayou Cajun Smokehouse, 6611 County Road 532 near Pocahontas, opened Tuesday under the leadership of owners Tim and Pam Stearns and executive chef Derek Miller. Formerly Bayou Bar & Grill, which closed in April, the new...
-
Local News 6/20/22Artist puts 'a face on Cape Girardeau' with portrait of city's namesake2"Cleda, you put a face on Cape. We really appreciate it," said Charlotte Slinkard, curator at Cape River Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. Slinkard was thanking Cleda Curtis, a local artist behind the new painting of Cape...
-
Local News 6/20/22Southern Missouri school district to go to four-day week beginning in the fall3BROSELEY, Mo. After much discussion, the Twin Rivers School Board voted unanimously at its Thursday night meeting to accept a four-day school week. The board was presented with three calendar options that had been organized by faculty for the...
-
-
-
-
Airport board again votes to switch carrier11Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board members met for the second time in a week Friday, to go over a possible carrier service change in order to make an official recommendation for Monday's City Council meeting. Board members ultimately voted...
-
Rising food prices hurting consumers, area aid groups2To go along with rising gas prices, food prices have soared in the U.S. in recent months. The increases have had affected many, including community food assistance programs and their clients. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated food prices...
-
Renewal Project event will gather pastors, church leaders MondayOn Monday, Bethel Assembly of God will host a Missouri Renewal Project event that will gather church leaders from the surrounding areas. Special guest at the event will be former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft along with other guests, such as...
-
Missouri road fatalities starting to trend downwardAccording to Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety (MCRS) monthly statistics through June 5, statewide driving fatalities are down 2.5% so far in 2022, with 355 deaths year-to-date compared to 364 a year ago. In the 25-county MoDOT Southeast region,...
-
-
Old Town Cape named 2022 accredited programMissouri Main Street Connection (MMSC) has designated Old Town Cape Inc. as an Accredited Main Street American Program for 2022. The designation comes after a rigorous evaluation by members of MMSC to identify communities that build "meaningful and...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 6-20-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of June 6 Public hearing n
-
Patient shares success story from care at Saint Francis Neurosciences InstituteWhen it comes to personal injuries, it is important to many people to get back to work and life as soon as possible. The Saint Francis Neurosciences Institute offers a chance at full rehabilitation while building relationships with patients lasting...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 6-20-22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presetations n Beautiful business property of the month Communications/reports n City council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission...
-
-
2022 Bell City High School valedictorian Bryson MaddoxBRYSON MADDOX Bell City Parents: Deanna Maddox and Daniel Maddox Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri University and major in middle school education. High school activities: Baseball, basketball, track, Academic Team, BETA Club, Pep...
-
2022 Eagle Ridge Christian School valedictorian Justice GreenJUSTICE GREEN Eagle Ridge Parents: Robert and Deirdre Green Post-graduation plans: Attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. and major in cybersecurity. High school activities: National Honor Society, Student Council president, soccer,...
-
2022 Notre Dame Regional High School valedictorian Vincent KlueppelVINCENT KLUEPPEL Notre Dame Parents: John and Marilyn Klueppel Post-graduation plans: Attend the University of Alabama and study engineering. High school activities: Swim team, FBLA, historian of National Honor Society, [resident of French Club,...
-
2022 Cape Girardeau Central High School valedictorian Samuel HwangSAMUEL HWANG Cape Central Parents: Seong Nam Hwang (Father), Min Hi Seo (Mother) Post-graduation plans: Study computer science at Harvard University. High school activities: Research in combinatorics, Symphonic Orchestra, Missouri ARML A Team,...
-
2022 Eagle Ridge Christian School valedictorian Rachael MargrabeRACHAEL MARGRABE Eagle Ridge Parents: Christina and Matthew Margrabe Post-graduation plans: Attend Central Methodist University in pursuit of a BSN, while being a member of the volleyball team. High school activities: Volleyball, basketball,...
-
2022 Scott County Central valedictorian Ezekial JohnsonEZEKIEL JOHNSON Scott County Central Parents: Brian and Crystal Johnson. Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri University for an engineering degree. High school activities: Basketball. Favorite high school experience: Enjoying PE...
-
2022 Woodland High School valedictorian Addie JohnsonADDIE JOHNSON Woodland Parents: Patrick and Emily Johnson Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University in the fall of 2022. My major is still undecided. High school activities: I participated in volleyball and...
-
No new arrests made in Cape's May shooting caseNo new updates or arrests have been made as of Thursday in a May 23 shooting case in Cape Girardeau, according to Cpl. Ryan Droege of the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD). The shooting occurred near 424 S. Spring St. on the evening of May 23...
-
Worship minister back in Cape following mission trip to help Ukrainian refugeesLynwood Baptist Church's worship minister Gabe Martinez has landed back in Cape Girardeau after a 12-day mission trip overseas to help Ukrainian refugees affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. Martinez, with Brandon Bee, a member of his band, Stomptown...
-
Better Elections proposal may fall short of signatures to appear on Nov. ballot3A proposed constitutional amendment to change processes for state elections may not appear on the November ballot. A Thursday statement from Better Elections Missouri spokesman Scott Charton indicated the group may not have collected enough...
-
Mineral Area approved to offer courses at College Center8State officials Wednesday agreed to temporarily allow a community college to offer various academic programs at Cape College Center, ending for now what had become a contentious disagreement with the local university. Members of the state...
-
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith 'will not support' Senate gun control initiative31Southeast Missouri GOP Rep. Jason Smith, who voted "no" on a gun-control bill, "Protecting Our Kids Act," passed by the U.S. House on June 8, told the Southeast Missourian he "will not support" bipartisan Senate legislation on the issue either ...
-
Blues Traveler among musical acts coming to 2022 SEMO District Fair4The year's annual SEMO District Fair will host musical performances and motorsport events, organizers announced Wednesday. The fair will run from Sept. 10 to 17 at the Cape Girardeau fairgrounds in Arena Park, located at 410 Kiwanis Drive. The theme...
-
Most read 6/15/22Airport interests voice concerns over carriers4Just eight days after Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board members unanimously approved a recommendation to the Cape Girardeau City Council for switching carrier service to Contour Aviation, the board gathered once again to discuss the...
-
Most read 6/14/22Decision points for the future of Cape's airline service7I'd like to update the community on the airport service contract the city is planning to fill this month. First, a bit of history: SkyWest Airlines began its regional jet service with the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport (CGI) in December 2017, with...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.