SEMO Pets advises dog owners about hot pavement

Courtesy American Kennel Club

With exceptionally warm weather still in the forecast and temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees in Southeast Missouri starting Tuesday, Southeast Missouri Pets -- formerly the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- says don't forget the toll heat takes on dogs.

"If your dog is an indoor pet, that's fabulous. You have to be mindful not to take them on walks on pavement or artificial grass, both of which can get super-hot very quickly," said Tracy Poston, SEMO Pets's executive director, on Thursday.

"A good rule of thumb is -- if you can't walk barefoot across it, your dog probably shouldn't either."

According to American Medical Association data, when the air temperature reaches 86 degrees, asphalt warms up to 135 degrees.

"To find out if the ground is too hot for your dog to walk on, place your hand comfortably on the pavement for 10 seconds. If it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your dog's paws," said Jerry Klein, chief veterinary officer for American Kennel Club.

"If your dog is kept outdoors and it's not practical to bring him inside, make sure the canine has shade and plenty of water. Both are paramount during extreme temperatures," Poston noted, adding a special concern for what she called "flat-faced" dogs.

"Pugs, boxers and bulldogs have a more difficult time and cannot tolerate the heat quite as well as dogs with longer snouts," Poston said. "Heat stroke in (dogs) can come on very, very quickly."

Paw protection

Pet stores sell various accessories for a dog's lower extremities that may be employed to protect against extreme heat.

A representative of Cape Girardeau's PETCO, 266 Siemers Drive, said the store has in stock all-weather canine boots plus disposable rubber booties, selling for $30 and up to $20 depending on size, respectively.

Picking up baby socks at thrift stores may be a good low-cost alternative for a dog's paws, the store employee added, but noted dogs will often try to remove any protection using their teeth.