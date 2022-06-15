News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Adoration and Anniversary Celebration at Guardian Angel Parish
June 10-12 was a special weekend at Guardian Angel Parish in Oran. Our 40 hour Adoration started at 10:30 pm on Friday and went through 4:30 pm on Sunday. Many parishioners from Guardian Angel, St Ambrose, and other local churches took this time to visit with Jesus in adoration and prayer. Following the Adoration closing, a potluck meal was held at the school gym.
Another event that made this a special weekend was the celebration of Father Joseph Kellys 7th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood. He was ordained on June 12, 2015 to serve the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. He has faithfully served as Parochial Administrator and then as Pastor of Guardian Angel and St Ambrose over the past 2 years.
Thank you to Father Kelly for answering the call to the priesthood. Thank you for your spiritual leadership at our 2 parishes and our 2 Catholic schools. We look forward to many more years of your guidance and dedication to the Catholic faith.
