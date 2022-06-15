Juneteenth is an opportunity to come together
On Sunday, America will celebrate Juneteenth, marking the day in 1865 when federal officers arrived in Galveston, Texas, ensuring all slaves would be set free.
If you recall the historical timeline of slavery in America, this was two and a half years following President Abraham Lincoln's signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
The Emancipation Proclamation, when signed, applied to areas under Confederate control. For a period, slavery continued in border states and even some Union states. Juneteenth is often referred to as the day word arrived in Texas -- quite literally. U.S. General Gordon Granger read an order, stating: "The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free."
This set in motion the freedom of 250,000 slaves in the Lone Star State. By December 1865, with the adoption of the 13th Amendment, slavery in this country was abolished.
In 1866, what was known as "Jubilee Day" was established on June 19. Celebrations of Juneteenth have since revolved around music, food and prayer, among other activities. In recent years, the holiday has garnered more attention -- earning federal holiday distinction just last year. (Note: Because the holiday falls on a Sunday this year, the official federal holiday will be observed on Monday, June 20.)
Locally there will be events to celebrate the holiday, including one organized by Cape Girardeau's tourism bureau Visit Cape. The organization received a $25,000 grant from the Missouri Division of Tourism, part of a $300,000 investment by the department for similar events across the state.
The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. The location is especially appropriate, given that James Ivers was originally a slave in Cape Girardeau who would go on to enlist in the Union Army.
The local event is called "The Juneteenth: Doin' it Together" and will feature live music, food trucks, informational booths, entertainment for children provided by Discovery Playhouse and historical information.
This should be an exciting event to mark the holiday, bring people together and connect an important national holiday with our local history.
We live in a time when there is much that divides us politically, culturally and in other ways. We know people won't agree on everything, but there are still some things that should bring us together. Reviewing the historical context of Juneteenth can be one of those things.
Scripture notes in the book of Matthew that Jesus was asked which was the greatest commandment. He responded: "'Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.' This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: 'Love your neighbor as yourself.' All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments."
Juneteenth is an opportunity for us to love our neighbors and celebrate the freedom of all, guaranteed by our Constitution and its amendments, which wasn't always the case
