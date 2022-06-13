Cape Public Library marks 100 years on Wednesday
This area has a number of attractions that add to the quality of life. From our many parks, to recreational opportunities and excellent sports facilities, to arts and culture experiences, the list is long. These are important not only for those of us who have called this community home for years, but they also play a key role in recruiting new individuals and companies.
One of Cape Girardeau's assets is the Cape Girardeau Public Library, and on Wednesday the library will turn 100 years old.
We wrote earlier this year about the library's history. It opened June 15, 1922, at Common Pleas Courthouse Park. The library came about thanks to local contributions and money from the Carnegie Corp.
In 1980, the library moved to Clark Avenue, and it was renovated and expanded in the early 2000s. That is the facility we have today.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library includes nearly 100,000 physical items along with 22,000 ebooks and audiobooks available for digital download. Books are still the facility's main attraction, but they also have other items that can be rented. Everything from a pan to bake a cake to a telescope and even a ukulele.
On Wednesday, the library will hold a celebration to mark its centennial. There will be a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 4:30 p.m. followed by light refreshments, activities for children, displays and tours. Presentations will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Congratulations to all those who have played a role in making the library the facility it is today. And if you haven't been there in awhile, we especially encourage you to check it out. There's much to experience at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.
