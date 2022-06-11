News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-12-22
O Lord Jesus, we praise your name, for you are our mighty Savior. Amen.
More to explore
-
State, city guidelines hold key to historic propertyAs a state entity, Southeast Missouri State University trumps Cape Girardeau city ordinances on Boulevard Local Historic District, according to a Cape Girardeau municipal official. Located on Henderson Street in Cape Girardeau, the Himmelberger...
-
Talbert to retire after 57 years of cardiology work at Saint Francis1In the past 57 years, professionals in the medical field have witnessed multiple changes and innovations. One doctor in Cape Girardeau can say he's been a part of much of that evolution in the world of cardiology. Cardiology doctor Clifford Talbert...
-
-
Sikeston DPS to get new pumper, equipmentSIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety will be getting a new fire engine along with new rescue equipment and a new report management system. On Monday, Sikeston City Council approved the purchase of a 2022 E-One Cyclone Rescue Pumper...
-
2022 St. Vincent School valedictorian Addison CatesADDISON CATES St. Vincent Parents: Jason and Amy Cates Post-graduation plans: Attending Lindenwood University to obtain a degree in psychology. She will be playing soccer for the Lindenwood Lions womens soccer team. High school activities:...
-
2022 Oak Ridge High School valedictorian Jiliyan HobeckJILIYAN HOBECK Oak Ridge Parents: Eric and Holly Hobeck Post-graduation plans: I plan on attending College of the Ozarks and majoring in business administration. High school activities: Volleyball, cross country, STUCO, NHS, FBLA, FCCLA, Pep...
-
2022 Scott City High School valedictorian Kacie DaiggerKACIE DAIGGER Scott City Parents: April Cavaness and Dylan Daigger Post-graduation plans: I will be attending Morton College in Cicero, Illinois, to play womens basketball and get a degree in the education field. High school activities: Girls...
-
More than 1,500 to attend Jackson firework showMary Ann Hoffman and her husband, Rick, have owned Hoffman Family Fireworks at 2013 E. Jackson Blvd. for the last 38 years. Before Rick Hoffman's birth, his father and uncle sold sparklers, firecrackers and Roman candles out of a gas station across...
-
2022 Leopold High School valedictorian Taylor BroshuisTAYLOR BROSHUIS Leopold Parents: Karen and Bradley Broshuis Post-graduation plans: Attend University of Kentucky and major in nursing. High school activities: Volleyball, softball, robotics and BETA. Favorite high school experience: Spending a...
-
2022 Delta High School valedictorian Kendall HolwegKENDALL HOLWEG Delta Parents: Natasha and Jason Holweg Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend college at Southeast Missouri State University to run track and get a degree in education. High school activities: Track, cross country, softball,...
-
2022 Zalma High School valedictorian Melena CatoMELENA CATO Zalma Parents: Scott and Stephanie Cato Post-graduation plans: Attend Three Rivers College to start my elementary education degree. High school activities: FCCLA, FCA, volleyball, basketball, book, FBLA and cheerleading. Favorite...
-
2022 Advance High School valedictorian Drew DelayDREW DELAY Advance Parents: Brett and Julie Mayo Delay Post-graduation plans: Attend Missouri University of Science and Technology for electrical engineering. High school activities: Quiz Bowl. Favorite high school experience: Sixth hour...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/13/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of June 9 n Closed session minutes of June 9 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public...
-
-
Shots fired result in Cape arrestA suspect was in custody Friday for alleged shots fired in Cape Girardeau. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, an officer was on Whitener Street and heard gunfire. Witnesses directed officers to a nearby apartment,...
-
Cape Girardeau County picks 'short list' for renovation/expansion plans1Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted to invite three design-build firms to submit proposals for renovation of the now-vacant 1908 courthouse and expansion of the frequently overcrowded county jail, both in Jackson. All three companies -- Little...
-
Schnucks goes back to masks for dozens of its stores, but not Cape6St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, because of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, is again requiring its employees and vendor suppliers to wear face coverings in 42 of its 112 grocery outlets in the St. Louis area. According to company's website, "to...
-
Discovery Playhouse: more than day care"Most people, if they don't have kids, don't know what happens here," said Michael Toeniskoetter, executive director at Discovery Playhouse. Located at 502 Broadway, Discovery Playhouse is often falsely dismissed as day care. "The general perception...
-
Flesh Hound: an artist's permanent story"I tattoo people. I answer phones. I pay bills. I clean toilets," said Renee Roark Gordon, owner and artist at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio. Running a tattoo parlor isn't always glamorous, but it's what allowed Gordon to find herself. "I've been an...
-
Free dental care available to veterans Saturday2On Saturday, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. This will be the 18th Day of Service for the company, which provides dental care for veterans at no cost to honor...
-
Photo Gallery 6/10/22Mock DWI crash held by TRACTION at youth traffic safety eventOn Friday, TRACTION, teens taking action to prevent traffic crashes, presented a mock DWI crash to high school students from six schools including Oran, Lesterville, Leopold, Jackson, Twin Rivers and New Madrid. TRACTION is a state-wide program...
-
Southeast Missouri lawmakers weigh in on ranked choice voting13This story is updated. Two U.S. states, Alaska and Maine, plus more than 20 American cities now use a voting system in which voters may prioritize, or rank, their choice of candidates at election time. If a current petition effort gathers enough...
-
Free beer-tasting planned Friday in CapeMarika Josephson and Aaron Kleidon of the Southern Illinois Scratch brewing company will be hosting a beer tasting at Cask Craft Spirits & Beer Lounge, 1610 N. Kingshighway, Suite 105, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. The event will include tastes of...
-
-
Law Enforcement Appreciation Week: Prosecutor seeks justice tempered by 'Golden Rule'5Mark Welker didn't grow up wanting to be the prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County. In fact, he didn't really have a specific interest in being a lawyer at all. "It was always something that was in the back of my mind, but it wasn't really...
-
Law Enforcement Appreciation Week: Hutson police chief, county sheriff respected before line-of-duty deathIn the early 1900s, the Haarig Commercial District in Cape Girardeau was a rough and tumble area. Mixed in with general merchandise and feed stores were bars and saloons. Maintaining law and order was no easy task and required a serious lawman....
-
Most read 6/9/22Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced on civil rights charge5A former Southeast Missouri police chief was sentenced to nine months behind bars for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a custody dispute. Marc F. Tragesser, 55, former Marble Hill police chief, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S....
-
Cape Airport service in holding pattern15The Cape Girardeau City Council won't be making a decision on a new carrier to service the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for at least another couple of weeks. On Friday, the Airport Advisory Board announced its plans to recommend the City Council...
-
GOP lawmaker Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City pens memoir3This story is updated. Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) is coming out with a book later this summer titled "Cinder Girl: Growing Up on America's Fringe." The 320-page memoir, which publisher Bombardier Books calls "a towering...
-
One dead after vehicle carrying gunshot wound victims crashesSIKESTON, Mo. A vehicle with two individuals who suffered gunshot wounds was involved in a crash Sunday night in Sikeston, leaving one dead. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sgt. Tyler Rowe, officers responded to Main and Malone...
-
Photo Gallery 6/7/22Missouri Conservation department gathers Capaha Park pond's fish for relocationCapaha Park's fish will find a new home before the pond's dredging will start on June 13. Missouri Conservation department went through the process of electrofishing in the Capaha Park pond in order to gather up fish for relocation on Tuesday, June...
-
Cape airport advisory board recommends Contour Aviation12Flyers may arrive at a new destination for connecting flights if a proposal by the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board is passed by the City Council. On Friday, a news release from the Advisory Board stated its interest in partnering with...
-
Construction of new Catholic ministries food pantry underwayThe construction of a new Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry is underway, with the building's foundation being laid and steel beams going up. Jim Keusenkothen, pastoral minister at St. Mary Cathedral, said the construction of the building,...
-
Young local entrepreneur prospers with SendAFriend1Jackson's Tyler Macke, with apologies to 20th century poet Robert Frost, has taken the road less traveled by. Macke, 23, is CEO of SendAFriend, an online care package for-profit business with anticipated revenue of $15 million this year, double the...