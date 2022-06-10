An appreciation for law enforcement officials
June 11-18 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Week.
This is a career path many of us don't want to even remotely consider. It's certainly not for the faint of heart. And many of the positions come with little pay, mountains of stress and ultimately putting your life on the line for the sake of public safety.
It's looking through this lens that we offer our greatest appreciation to those who serve. From local police and sheriff's departments, to prosecutors and many other positions, the vast majority of these individuals serve with distinction and great courage.
Each year a ceremony is held by SALT (Seniors and Lawmen Together) to recognize the law enforcement officials who have died in the line of duty. The number is up to 52 for Southeast Missouri. This year marked 100 years since the death of Nathaniel Jefferson "Jeff" Hutson, Cape Girardeau's police chief who died while serving on Oct. 7, 1922. You can read more about the late chief in a story that appeared in Thursday's Southeast Missourian.
Linda Hutson spoke of her late grandfather's lasting legacy.
"I think Grandpa's legacy to the family was doing the right thing. That came down from generation to generation to generation -- 'You are to do the right thing,'" she said.
We believe that same mentality is consistent with most who serve: Do the right thing, at the right time, for the right reason. Our communities are better for it.
You can read more stories about many in the law enforcement community in a special section that appeared in Thursday's edition. Each story is a reminder of how blessed we are in Southeast Missouri to have good folks serving.
