Prayer 6-10-22
O Lord Jesus, may we look for opportunities to be a blessing to others. Amen.
Cape Girardeau County picks 'short list' for renovation/expansion plans1Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted to invite three design-build firms to submit proposals for renovation of the now-vacant 1908 courthouse and expansion of the frequently overcrowded county jail, both in Jackson. All three companies -- Little...
Schnucks goes back to masks for dozens of its stores, but not Cape2St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, because of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, is again requiring its employees and vendor suppliers to wear face coverings in 42 of its 112 grocery outlets in the St. Louis area. According to company's website, "to...
Discovery Playhouse: more than day care"Most people, if they don't have kids, don't know what happens here," said Michael Toeniskoetter, executive director at Discovery Playhouse. Located at 502 Broadway, Discovery Playhouse is often falsely dismissed as day care. "The general perception...
Flesh Hound: an artist's permanent story"I tattoo people. I answer phones. I pay bills. I clean toilets," said Renee Roark Gordon, owner and artist at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio. Running a tattoo parlor isn't always glamorous, but it's what allowed Gordon to find herself. "I've been an...
Free dental care available to veterans SaturdayOn Saturday, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. This will be the 18th Day of Service for the company, which provides dental care for veterans at no cost to honor...
Free beer-tasting planned Friday in CapeMarika Josephson and Aaron Kleidon of the Southern Illinois Scratch brewing company will be hosting a beer tasting at Cask Craft Spirits & Beer Lounge, 1610 N. Kingshighway, Suite 105, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. The event will include tastes of...
Law Enforcement Appreciation Week: Prosecutor seeks justice tempered by 'Golden Rule'5Mark Welker didn't grow up wanting to be the prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County. In fact, he didn't really have a specific interest in being a lawyer at all. "It was always something that was in the back of my mind, but it wasn't really...
Law Enforcement Appreciation Week: Hutson police chief, county sheriff respected before line-of-duty deathIn the early 1900s, the Haarig Commercial District in Cape Girardeau was a rough and tumble area. Mixed in with general merchandise and feed stores were bars and saloons. Maintaining law and order was no easy task and required a serious lawman....
Former home of Broadway Theatre set for demolition in coming months3A long-simmering question in downtown Cape Girardeau moved closer to a resolution Wednesday. The City of Cape Girardeau took the first steps to demolish the building that formerly housed Broadway Theatre, located at 805 Broadway, as crews removed...
Southeast Missouri lawmakers weigh in on ranked choice voting12Two U.S. states, Alaska and Maine, plus more than 20 American cities now use a voting system in which voters may prioritize, or rank, their choice of candidates at election time. If a current petition effort gathers enough steam, it appears Missouri...
Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced on civil rights charge4A former Southeast Missouri police chief was sentenced to nine months behind bars for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a custody dispute. Marc F. Tragesser, 55, former Marble Hill police chief, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S....
Law Enforcement Appreciation Week: Scott Eakers ready to put a bow on his police career, most of it in JacksonJackson assistant police chief Scott Eakers, who started as a patrolman in the county seat town before turn of the century, will turn in his shield later this summer. "I'm retiring Aug. 1 on my 55th birthday," said Eakers, who said he "fell in love"...
Law Enforcement Appreciation Week: Lt. Jason Ladner's work changing the county jailLt. Jason Ladner "kind of stumbled into law enforcement." The former U.S. Army medic was looking for a job in 2005, after leaving the military, and the jail division within Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office needed people. "I started off in law...
Law Enforcement Appreciation Week: A sandwich, a Coke and a career in law enforcementSgt. Brad Haggett's law enforcement journey did not have a Hollywood beginning. It did not start with witnessing a terrible crime, and it wasn't a flashy television show, with staged explosions and high speed chases that first seduced Haggett with...
Law Enforcement Appreciation Week: Deputy, K-9 fight crime in Cape areaGabriel Yoder has been surrounded by dogs his entire life and had plans of becoming a veterinarian while he attended Iowa State University before falling ill and returning home. As he recovered over several months, he witnessed the events of the...
Remember the Removal Memorial bike ride makes its way through MissouriA years-old Cherokee Nation tradition travels through Missouri for its 14th time since its inaugural event in 1984. The Remember the Removal Memorial bike ride comes back to the state with riders from the Cherokee Nation and the Eastern Band of...
Episcopal Church supports inclusivity through Red Door Jubilee CenterAs Pride Month continues, the Episcopal Church promotes full inclusion of members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The Red Door Jubilee Center is a LGBTQIA+ outreach program provided through the Christ Episcopal Church of Cape Girardeau. The program's...
Arrest made in Charleston shootingCHARLESTON, Mo. One arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Charleston resident Sunday. According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert Hearnes, Tyrese Tate, 21, of Cape Girardeau and formerly of Charleston, was taken...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/9/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of June 6 Communications/reports other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Pickleball growing in popularity in Cape Girardeau2"Pickleball has been around a while, but in the last couple years it has really taken off like gangbusters," said Brock Davis, Parks divisional manager for City of Cape Girardeau. One way this has manifested itself is owners of tennis courts...
WWE and Alexa Bliss are coming to Cape Girardeau on Saturday1About nine years ago, "Alexa Bliss" came to life fully grown. The moniker, written in advance by WWE management, was already on a list for distribution by the time Lexi Kaufman, barely in her early 20s, received it and, with it, a new identity....
Local News 6/7/22Cape Airport service in holding pattern15The Cape Girardeau City Council won't be making a decision on a new carrier to service the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for at least another couple of weeks. On Friday, the Airport Advisory Board announced its plans to recommend the City Council...
Local News 6/7/22GOP lawmaker Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City pens memoir3This story is updated. Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) is coming out with a book later this summer titled "Cinder Girl: Growing Up on America's Fringe." The 320-page memoir, which publisher Bombardier Books calls "a towering...
Most read 6/7/22One dead after vehicle carrying gunshot wound victims crashesSIKESTON, Mo. A vehicle with two individuals who suffered gunshot wounds was involved in a crash Sunday night in Sikeston, leaving one dead. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sgt. Tyler Rowe, officers responded to Main and Malone...
Photo Gallery 6/7/22Missouri Conservation department gathers Capaha Park pond's fish for relocationCapaha Park's fish will find a new home before the pond's dredging will start on June 13. Missouri Conservation department went through the process of electrofishing in the Capaha Park pond in order to gather up fish for relocation on Tuesday, June...
Cape airport advisory board recommends Contour Aviation12Flyers may arrive at a new destination for connecting flights if a proposal by the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board is passed by the City Council. On Friday, a news release from the Advisory Board stated its interest in partnering with...
Construction of new Catholic ministries food pantry underwayThe construction of a new Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry is underway, with the building's foundation being laid and steel beams going up. Jim Keusenkothen, pastoral minister at St. Mary Cathedral, said the construction of the building,...
Young local entrepreneur prospers with SendAFriend1Jackson's Tyler Macke, with apologies to 20th century poet Robert Frost, has taken the road less traveled by. Macke, 23, is CEO of SendAFriend, an online care package for-profit business with anticipated revenue of $15 million this year, double the...
Most read 6/4/22Reps. Barry Hovis, Jamie Burger signal continued gas tax hike support despite spiraling pump prices24This story is updated. With several U.S. states hitting the pause button on their motor fuels taxes due to the highest pump prices in U.S. history, Missouri did not approve a suspension of its multiyear graduated motor fuel tax increase during the...
Most read 6/4/22Local school administrators say they are ready for emergency situations29The massacre at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school -- one which left 21 dead -- marked the nation's 27th school shooting in 2022, according to Education Week. Schools' handling of active shooters, an increasingly familiar aspect of American school...
Most read 6/3/22Online gas tax refund claim form now available7Motorists who seek a refund on the hike in the state's motor fuel tax paid over the last nine months now have a claim form to use to get back the money. Form 4923-H was posted earlier this week on the state's Department of Revenue website,...