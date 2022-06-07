Trail of Tears Composite Squadron Competes in the National Civil Air Patrol High-Altitude Balloon Challenge
Cape Girardeau, MO The Trail of Tears Composite Squadron is one of 176 Civil Air Patrol Squadrons from around the country and one of only 4 from Missouri who have registered to compete in this years High-Altitude Balloon Challenge. The squadrons cadets are responsible for designing an experiment or experiments that fit into a 50-mL centrifuge tube and has a total weight under 40 grams. The cadets projects are currently in the design phase.
The cadets must complete their project no later than July 21, 2022, as the experiment tube and a second control tube must be mailed to Indiana for launch by July 22, 2022. The experimental tubes will be launched on August 6, 2022, in a High-Altitude Balloon. The balloon is expected to reach approximately 100,000 ft into the air during its flight. After the flight, both the experimental tube and the control tube will be returned to the squadron for data analysis. Final analysis and a documentary video are due to competition on Sept 26, 2022.
The cadets will compete in the following categories:
|
|Pre-launch video: The cadets must create a 2-minute video highlighting the process of designing the science experiment.
|
|Mission Patch: The cadets must create a Mission Patch that highlights the squadron, Civil Air Patrol, the High-Altitude Balloon Challenge, and their experiment. The patches may be hand-drawn or digital.
|
|After-Action Science Slide Report: After analyzing their data, the cadets must create a single large slide (48 by 36) to present their scientific hypothesis, testing and analysis methods, data, results, and conclusion.
|
|Documentary video: The cadets must a create video that explains the entire process of the experiment. The main focus on the 4-to-5-minute video is the post-launch activities.
|
|Col Kittinger Cup: The Col Kittinger Cup will be awarded based on overall performance in the categories above.
The squadron would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Joe Murphy and Dr. Jonathan Kessler from the Department of Chemistry and Physics at Southeast Missouri State University for answering questions and mentoring during the design phase.
To learn more about the High Attitude Balloon Challenge, please visit: https://www.gocivilairpatrol.com/programs/aerospace-education/cadets/cap-nationa...
To learn more about the Trail of Tears Composite Squadron, please visit our website, Trailoftears.cap.gov., or Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/MOCAP127.
About Trail of Tears Composite Squadron
The Trail of Tears Composite Squadron in located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and serves the surrounding area. We currently have around 20 members. Recently, 2 cadets earn their Curry Awards and 1 cadet earn her Wright Brothers Award. Our members have participated in a variety of activities including being staff at Wing and Regional Cadet competitions, attending Aviation Day at the Missouri Capital, and participating in Search and Rescue training. The Trail of Tears Composite Squadron meets weekly at the Cape Armory (2626 Independence Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703) on Thursdays at 6 pm. For more information about the squadron, visit our website Trailoftears.cap.gov.
About Missouri Wing
The Missouri Wing of the Civil Air Patrol is composed of over 800 members organized in almost thirty units located throughout the state. Assets include eight single-engine aircraft, twenty-two vehicles, and extensive communication equipment. The wing conducted four search and rescue missions, twenty-six training missions, as well as nine other state and federal support missions, in 2021 and was credited with two finds. Visit mowg.cap.gov for more information.
About Civil Air Patrol
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year. CAPs 56,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state, and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 23,000 young people participating in CAPs Cadet Programs. Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.
Comments
-
Pickleball growing in popularity in Cape Girardeau1"Pickleball has been around a while, but in the last couple years it has really taken off like gangbusters," said Brock Davis, Parks divisional manager for City of Cape Girardeau. One way this has manifested itself is owners of tennis courts...
-
-
WWE and Alexa Bliss are coming to Cape Girardeau on Saturday1About nine years ago, "Alexa Bliss" came to life fully grown. The moniker, written in advance by WWE management, was already on a list for distribution by the time Lexi Kaufman, barely in her early 20s, received it and, with it, a new identity....
-
Cape Airport service in holding pattern14The Cape Girardeau City Council won't be making a decision on a new carrier to service the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for at least another couple of weeks. On Friday, the Airport Advisory Board announced its plans to recommend the City Council...
-
GOP lawmaker Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City pens memoir3This story is updated. Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) is coming out with a book later this summer titled "Cinder Girl: Growing Up on America's Fringe." The 320-page memoir, which publisher Bombardier Books calls "a towering...
-
Jackson aldermen OK marketing of wastewater bond issue to city voters4By a unanimous 7-0 vote, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday to hire Cape Girardeau's BOLD Marketing to help sell a more than $10 million wastewater treatment plant bond issue to the public. City administrator Jim Roach told the Southeast...
-
Area students compete at international science fair; Jackson's Luker honored2Three young Southeast Missourians have returned after competing recently at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta. Kaden Luker and Emma Shields of Jackson High School along with Hiren Parekh of Saxony Lutheran competed in the...
-
One dead after vehicle carrying gunshot wound victims crashesSIKESTON, Mo. A vehicle with two individuals who suffered gunshot wounds was involved in a crash Sunday night in Sikeston, leaving one dead. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sgt. Tyler Rowe, officers responded to Main and Malone...
-
Signal improvements at U.S. 61/Veterans Memorial DriveBeginning Monday, the flashing yellow arrow at U.S 61 and Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau will be in use, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This signal is just east of the Center Junction diverging diamond...
-
Photo Gallery 6/7/22Missouri Conservation department gathers Capaha Park pond's fish for relocationCapaha Park's fish will find a new home before the pond's dredging will start on June 13. Missouri Conservation department went through the process of electrofishing in the Capaha Park pond in order to gather up fish for relocation on Tuesday, June...
-
Cape airport advisory board recommends Contour Aviation12Flyers may arrive at a new destination for connecting flights if a proposal by the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board is passed by the City Council. On Friday, a news release from the Advisory Board stated its interest in partnering with...
-
Construction of new Catholic ministries food pantry underwayThe construction of a new Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry is underway, with the building's foundation being laid and steel beams going up. Jim Keusenkothen, pastoral minister at St. Mary Cathedral, said the construction of the building,...
-
Most read 6/6/22Young local entrepreneur prospers with SendAFriend1Jackson's Tyler Macke, with apologies to 20th century poet Robert Frost, has taken the road less traveled by. Macke, 23, is CEO of SendAFriend, an online care package for-profit business with anticipated revenue of $15 million this year, double the...
-
Cape Public Library hosts anime club for those interested in Japanese cultureCape Public Library hosts anime club for those interested in Japanese culture There is no shortage of things happening this week at Cape Girardeau Public Library. In addition to the summer reading kickoff and Scholastic Book Fair, something new to...
-
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6-6-221City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 16 Financial affairs n Motion...
-
-
-
Reps. Barry Hovis, Jamie Burger signal continued gas tax hike support despite spiraling pump prices24This story is updated. With several U.S. states hitting the pause button on their motor fuels taxes due to the highest pump prices in U.S. history, Missouri did not approve a suspension of its multiyear graduated motor fuel tax increase during the...
-
'We are trying to build something': Ebb and Flow to support local punk rock1Saturday evening, Ebb and Flow Fermentations on 11 South Spanish Street will host a "Spring Slam" rock concert, from 5 to 11 p.m. A number of local rock bands are lined up to perform Saturday (June 4). PFR, The Scatterguns, Guy Morgan, Community...
-
Local school administrators say they are ready for emergency situations29The massacre at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school -- one which left 21 dead -- marked the nation's 27th school shooting in 2022, according to Education Week. Schools' handling of active shooters, an increasingly familiar aspect of American school...
-
Playing around
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/6/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Discussion and possible action n Discuss quotes for lien searches for the county collector's office n Discuss and approve vendor to...
-
Online gas tax refund claim form now available7Motorists who seek a refund on the hike in the state's motor fuel tax paid over the last nine months now have a claim form to use to get back the money. Form 4923-H was posted earlier this week on the state's Department of Revenue website,...
-
Five Cape Girardeau buildings set to be demolished4Five buildings on the City of Cape Girardeau's endangered buildings list are set to be demolished in the coming months. The addresses are: 535 S. Benton St.; 16 Henderson Ave.; 1010 Jefferson Ave.; 1220 S. Pacific St.; 543 S. Pacific St. Four of the...
-
Cape Girardeau Municipal Band concerts begin WednesdayBetween disruptive renovations of the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park and COVID restrictions, Cape Girardeau Municipal Band moved is concerts last year to a new indoor venue at Cape Girardeau Central High School's Kinder Hall. Neil Casey,...
-
-
Moving ahead with county jail expansion and old courthouse renovation plans1Three contractors have responded to a request for qualifications (RFQ) for planned design-build work to expand the Cape Girardeau County Jail in Jackson and to renovate the nearby historic 1908 courthouse. The latter structure has been vacant since...
-
Most read 6/1/22Camping World RV store on track in Scott City; other new sites announcedOfficials of Lincolnshire, Illinois-headquartered Camping World Holdings (CWH), which is currently building a 33,000-square-foot recreational vehicle parts and supply store in Scott City, announced Tuesday the company plans to complete a total of 11...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.