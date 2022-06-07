Meet the Expert: 3 tips for keeping a well-manicured lawn from Jeff Dunlap, Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners retail manager
The beginning of summer means caring for your lawn to create an outdoor space you can enjoy.
Its kind of a pride thing, says Jeff Dunlap, Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners retail manager. We spend a ton of money on our homes and our yards, and we want to maintain those well to keep the appearance up on the house, and it also keeps the value of your home up.
Ensure your lawn looks its best this summer with these tips from Dunlap:
1. Dont cut your grass too short.
Summers in Southeast Missouri are hot and dry, and cutting your grass too short can stunt its growth. Dunlap says between two and a half to three and a half inches is the sweet spot.
In addition to getting the height of the grass right, Dunlap says its important to change your mowing pattern every other time you mow, to keep tire tracks out of your yard.
2. Pick up leaves and grass clippings.
Dead leaves and grass clippings can smother your grass; they can be picked up with attachments like baggers and dethatchers that pull behind your mower.
Dunlap says its also important to fertilize and irrigate your lawn. The ideal time for fertilizing is spring or fall, and you should irrigate either in the morning or evening, to prevent the sun from evaporating the water.
3. Keep your equipment well-maintained.
Dont mow your grass when its wet; the clippings will stick to the bottom side of the mowers deck, Dunlap says. After mowing, its important to remove the grass clippings from the mower before storing it so the acidic nature of the decomposing organic matter doesnt rust the mower. Rather than washing your mower off with water, blow off the deck and other moving parts with a leaf blower to ensure the bearings, pulleys and belt dont rust.
In addition, Dunlap says its important to follow the recommended maintenance schedules listed in the owners manual.
Questions? Call Jeff Dunlap at
Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners at
Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners
1400 E. Outer Rd.
Scott City, Missouri
SnPartners.com
Summer hours
Monday through Friday,
7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to Noon
-
GOP lawmaker Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City pens memoir1This story is updated. Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) is coming out with a book later this summer titled "Cinder Girl: Growing Up on America's Fringe." The 320-page memoir, which publisher Bombardier Books calls "a towering...
-
Cape Airport service in holding pattern9The Cape Girardeau City Council won't be making a decision on a new carrier to service the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for at least another couple of weeks. On Friday, the Airport Advisory Board announced its plans to recommend the City Council...
-
Jackson aldermen OK marketing of wastewater bond issue to city votersBy a unanimous 7-0 vote, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday to hire Cape Girardeau's BOLD Marketing to help sell a more than $10 million wastewater treatment plant bond issue to the public. City administrator Jim Roach told the Southeast...
-
Area students compete at international science fair; Jackson's Luker honoredThree young Southeast Missourians have returned after competing recently at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta. Kaden Luker and Emma Shields of Jackson High School along with Hiren Parekh of Saxony Lutheran competed in the...
-
One dead after vehicle carrying gunshot wound victims crashesSIKESTON, Mo. A vehicle with two individuals who suffered gunshot wounds was involved in a crash Sunday night in Sikeston, leaving one dead. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sgt. Tyler Rowe, officers responded to Main and Malone...
-
Signal improvements at U.S. 61/Veterans Memorial DriveBeginning Monday, the flashing yellow arrow at U.S 61 and Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau will be in use, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This signal is just east of the Center Junction diverging diamond...
-
Cape airport advisory board recommends Contour Aviation12Flyers may arrive at a new destination for connecting flights if a proposal by the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board is passed by the City Council. On Friday, a news release from the Advisory Board stated its interest in partnering with...
-
Construction of new Catholic ministries food pantry underwayThe construction of a new Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry is underway, with the building's foundation being laid and steel beams going up. Jim Keusenkothen, pastoral minister at St. Mary Cathedral, said the construction of the building,...
-
Cape Public Library hosts anime club for those interested in Japanese cultureCape Public Library hosts anime club for those interested in Japanese culture There is no shortage of things happening this week at Cape Girardeau Public Library. In addition to the summer reading kickoff and Scholastic Book Fair, something new to...
-
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6-6-221City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 16 Financial affairs n Motion...
-
-
-
Reps. Barry Hovis, Jamie Burger signal continued gas tax hike support despite spiraling pump prices23This story is updated. With several U.S. states hitting the pause button on their motor fuels taxes due to the highest pump prices in U.S. history, Missouri did not approve a suspension of its multiyear graduated motor fuel tax increase during the...
-
'We are trying to build something': Ebb and Flow to support local punk rock1Saturday evening, Ebb and Flow Fermentations on 11 South Spanish Street will host a "Spring Slam" rock concert, from 5 to 11 p.m. A number of local rock bands are lined up to perform Saturday (June 4). PFR, The Scatterguns, Guy Morgan, Community...
-
Local school administrators say they are ready for emergency situations29The massacre at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school -- one which left 21 dead -- marked the nation's 27th school shooting in 2022, according to Education Week. Schools' handling of active shooters, an increasingly familiar aspect of American school...
-
Playing around
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/6/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Discussion and possible action n Discuss quotes for lien searches for the county collector's office n Discuss and approve vendor to...
-
Online gas tax refund claim form now available7Motorists who seek a refund on the hike in the state's motor fuel tax paid over the last nine months now have a claim form to use to get back the money. Form 4923-H was posted earlier this week on the state's Department of Revenue website,...
-
Five Cape Girardeau buildings set to be demolished4Five buildings on the City of Cape Girardeau's endangered buildings list are set to be demolished in the coming months. The addresses are: 535 S. Benton St.; 16 Henderson Ave.; 1010 Jefferson Ave.; 1220 S. Pacific St.; 543 S. Pacific St. Four of the...
-
Cape Girardeau Municipal Band concerts begin WednesdayBetween disruptive renovations of the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park and COVID restrictions, Cape Girardeau Municipal Band moved is concerts last year to a new indoor venue at Cape Girardeau Central High School's Kinder Hall. Neil Casey,...
-
-
Moving ahead with county jail expansion and old courthouse renovation plans1Three contractors have responded to a request for qualifications (RFQ) for planned design-build work to expand the Cape Girardeau County Jail in Jackson and to renovate the nearby historic 1908 courthouse. The latter structure has been vacant since...
-
Free Wine at National Juried ExhibitionOn Friday, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host a national juried exhibition. Although "jury" is a word commonly associated with the legal world, it is also used in the art world to refer to shows curated by experts. "It means we put out a...
-
Natural gas prices soar locally and nationally2Alongside prices at the pump, natural gas prices have soared to the highest levels since 2008, nearly tripling in price since last year. While the Ukrainian conflict directly contributed to higher fuel costs, different forces may be at work in the...
-
Downpour causes minor flooding on Scott City street3On Wednesday, a heavy downpour of rain caused minor flooding on East Hickory Street near Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City. City administrator Dustin Whitworth said the 4 inches of rain fell Wednesday evening. "The rain started maybe around...
-
-
Most read 6/1/22Camping World RV store on track in Scott City; other new sites announcedOfficials of Lincolnshire, Illinois-headquartered Camping World Holdings (CWH), which is currently building a 33,000-square-foot recreational vehicle parts and supply store in Scott City, announced Tuesday the company plans to complete a total of 11...
-
-
SNAP, SEMO Moms Demand Action to hold prayer walk for Gun Violence Awareness Day35From Friday through Sunday, local groups are encouraging residents in the area to wear orange and will hold community events in observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Day during the weekend. Leslie Washington of the local Moms Demand Action...
-
Send-A-Friend moving to new locationSend-A-Friend, the online care package for-profit started by 2017 Jackson High School graduate and entrepreneur Tyler Macke, has outgrown its Jackson location and has purchased a 9,600-square-foot warehouse at 21826 Highway 177 in Fruitland. Macke...
-
Four Southeast Missouri broker/owners discuss changing real estate marketLocal brokerages have weighed in, at the invitation of the Southeast Missourian, about the altered landscape for buying and selling homes, what Fortune magazine last week called a "Great Deceleration." The venerable business publication said the...
-
Suspected serial killer charged in Missouri over seventh deathKANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A suspected serial killer already charged in six killings in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas has been charged with first-degree murder in a seventh death. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the new murder...